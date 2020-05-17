COVID-19 has re-set the controls at the workplace

Today, I read some well-meaning advice about what managers can do to create and sustain bonds with their people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Some suggestions were to ask what their people had for lunch and what they were watching on TV. The point being that this would strengthen the bonds between them. Honestly, I almost puked.

Sure, it’s okay to ask those questions.

It’s okay, unless you are that vampire boss who harasses or micro-manages people, who makes people’s lives miserable by moving in on their private lives, pretending to be concerned when they are upset, ill, and doing whatever to control their space so that you are their ‘everything/everywhere’.

So, no, it’s not a good idea to assume that people miss you and appreciate that you care about what they had for dinner.

Work contracts are just that. About work.

If your relationships with your people has become more personal, then it’s probably due to you working a great vibe and getting people to feel that you are a tribe.

And here, I am lucky. I have lived in that zone when I worked for an awesome family company with a global reach. The corporate culture I experienced was amazing. Inspiring and empathetic.

We were the culture. We took care of each other. We were inspired and we thrived. We were a tribe.

But even still, I experienced sexual harassment from a specific low-life boss who made my daily life hell.

I never told anyone about it but a wonderful female colleague who was more powerful did bring it to the attention of the C-suite and I was liberated to be assigned to a C-suite executive instead of the predator. However, no punishment was ever meted out to the cad manager.

So, as I now run my own global business and I control what happens to me and I am there empathetically for my team, I am still aware of those who are harassed and beaten down by the predators. Silently.

My advice: Don’t support the sneaky infiltration of your life by so-called best interests who ask about your lunch and your Netflix preferences.

Stop them at the gate. Unless you know differently.

Work is. Work. And all they get is your agreed effort.

They don’t own you.