COVID-19 has re-set the controls at the workplace

They don't own you!

Today, I read some well-meaning advice about what managers can do to create and sustain bonds with their people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Some suggestions were to ask what their people had for lunch and what they were watching on TV. The point being that this would strengthen the bonds between them. Honestly, I almost puked.

Sure, it’s okay to ask those questions.

It’s okay, unless you are that vampire boss who harasses or micro-manages people, who makes people’s lives miserable by moving in on their private lives, pretending to be concerned when they are upset, ill, and doing whatever to control their space so that you are their ‘everything/everywhere’.

So, no, it’s not a good idea to assume that people miss you and appreciate that you care about what they had for dinner.

Work contracts are just that. About work.

If your relationships with your people has become more personal, then it’s probably due to you working a great vibe and getting people to feel that you are a tribe.

And here, I am lucky. I have lived in that zone when I worked for an awesome family company with a global reach. The corporate culture I experienced was amazing. Inspiring and empathetic.  

We were the culture. We took care of each other. We were inspired and we thrived. We were a tribe.

But even still, I experienced sexual harassment from a specific low-life boss who made my daily life hell.

I never told anyone about it but a wonderful female colleague who was more powerful did bring it to the attention of the C-suite and I was liberated to be assigned to a C-suite executive instead of the predator. However, no punishment was ever meted out to the cad manager.     

So, as I now run my own global business and I control what happens to me and I am there empathetically for my team, I am still aware of those who are harassed and beaten down by the predators. Silently.     

My advice: Don’t support the sneaky infiltration of your life by so-called best interests who ask about your lunch and your Netflix preferences.

Stop them at the gate. Unless you know differently.

Work is. Work. And all they get is your agreed effort.

They don’t own you.    

    Contributor portrait

    Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

    Eithne Kennedy is an entrepreneur, author, blogger, online course creator, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups. Her online course:  'Self-awareness - for people in a hurry' has just been released. You can find it on her website at: http://www.isle-of-us.com. In her professional career, Eithne has worked in the corporate sector, latterly as Director Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Tetra Pak Asia-Pacific. Currently, she is co-owner and CEO of a business specialist practice, focused on humanizing business transformation. In this capacity, Eithne and her associates act as trusted advisers to global companies across a wide variety of industries, cultures and geographical locations. She is a frequent speaker and moderator at global business conferences.

    Currently based in Singapore, Eithne has lived and worked in multiple locations around the world and thrives on cross-cultural interaction, inspiring and encouraging young professionals to make the most of themselves, both personally and professionally.

    She is author of: 'Smart Management for Ambitious Young Managers' and also author of: 'Rebooting Humanity; a Call to Awareness'.

    Some testimonials for: ‘Rebooting Humanity - A Call to Awareness’:

    ‘Rebooting humanity is certainly the most important task in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman World Economic Forum.

    ‘Very interesting and timely.’ Ben Pring, leader of Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work and co-author of: ‘What To Do When Machines Do Everything’.

    ‘Interesting and inspiring. I read it with joy!’ Peter Sävblom, Advisory Board Member: Geeks Without Frontiers, Washington DC based NGO,  focused on global connectivity issues.

    ‘A real analysis of what lies ahead from different perspectives. Very thoughtful, challenging and provocative. A very worthy contender to assuage the appetite for the questions which must be raised as to what will the scenario be like in 30+ years' Robert Grier, Former Member of The Labor Court of Ireland.

    ‘Highly inspiring. A very valuable contribution to the development of mankind.’ Dr Bruno Doenni, Former Executive Chairman, Schindler AG, Switzerland.

    Over the past fifteen years, Eithne has trained thousands of professionals in corporate workshops around the world in leadership and personal development programs.

    She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, a Diploma in International Business from INSEAD Business School and a BA from University College Cork, Ireland.

     

       

     

     

     

     

