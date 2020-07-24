COVID-19: Effective Communication Skills When Working from Home

Looking for the best communication skills required in place of work, you are lucky to be in the right place. Effective communication skills are a set of actions that make a good performance in public. It helps us in trust-building, respect, and gives a room for sharing ideas and solving problems.

In the world of business, employers believe that the right internal communication increases moral. Although communication seems simple, at times, lack of understanding causes conflict or even relating to others professionally. Strong skills of communication, helps in better connection with friends, colleagues, and boss as well.

Every day we receive, send, and process messages. Having good communication is more than this, but also understanding the feelings behind the information.

Consider the following,

1. Are You a Good Listener?

Becoming a good listener is one of the best ways of becoming a good communicator. People like a person who takes time to listen. First, take time and practice active listening.

It is the act of being keen on what the other person is saying or asking to get it right.

2. How Do Use Your Non-Verbal Communication?

Your eye contact, smile, body language, hand gesture, and even tone of your voice too carry many messages. Furthermore, being nice and even a friendly tone make you accessed easily, thus making others to speak to you with effective communication skills tool. Eye contact also carries a message of focus on you and your communication.

Thus, a nonverbal cue shows the feeling of the other person. For example, if people are not directly looking at your eyes, they might be hiding the truth.

3. Are You Clear and Concise?

Good verbal communication is not enough. However, saying what you want clearly is important. Do not talk too much or too little. So send your message in fewest words as possible. If you confuse the message, your listener might not be sure of what you want. The best way to avoid this is by thinking about what to say before saying it. It is a good way of having the required effective communication skills.

4. How Is Your Friendship Status?

Smiling, asking a personal question, or even a friendly tone makes your mate be in honest conversation. Being polite in your workplace is very important since it creates a sign of relief in both face-to-face and written communication.







Being personal in your emails to workmate such as, “I hope you all had a nice weekend,” makes the recipient happy.

5. Are You Confident Enough?

Being confident with others is good. It shows that you believe in whatever you are saying. It is almost similar to making eye contact or even having a good friendly tone.

Avoid making conversation that sounds like questions. Unless when asking a question. Also, be careful so that you do not sound angry. Always listen and value whatever the other person is explaining.

6. Are You Empathetic?

Using phrases such as “I understand your message now”, shows that you have been listening and respecting their opinions. Besides, listening actively can help you know what your partner is thinking. Feelings make it easier to display empathy.

However, even if you do not agree with colleagues, it is good to get their point of view. Without a doubt, this is one of the most effective communication skills.

7. Are You Open Minded?

A good person must enter into any conversation with an open mind as well as being flexible.

Thus, being open to listening and getting the other person’s views are better than getting your message across. However, communicating with people whom you do not have a common thinking help you have honesty a conversation.

8. Do You Respect People And Their Opinion?

Respect people and their ideas. As a result, they will become more open and talk to you. Moreover, using people’s names, eye contact, or even respecting people’s ideas will make them feel appreciated.

9. How Do You Give Your Feedback?

Receive and give feedback in a good way. Of course, this is effective communication skills. Managers, as well as supervisors, should look for ways of giving good answers to workers.

Thus, doing weekly and monthly updates is a better way to let them know their results. Besides, the response also involves giving praise; this increases moral to workers. You should also agree and encourage other people’s feedback. Listen to the feedback given to you and work on it.

10. Are You Picking The Right Medium?

Choosing the right form of communication is an important skill too. This is important in cases to do with layoff or resignation. In addition, you should know the status of the person you are communicating with clearly.

If they are very busy, then you can chat with them via email. People may like your means of the chat; thus, they might get back to you in a good way. Similarly, to others, this is effective communication skills.

The Verdict

Various things affect the carrying of messages from the sender to the recipient. Examples are emotions, situations of culture, the medium used to carry a certain message as well as location. However, Complexity is the reason why good communication skill is required all over the world.

In addition, different forms of charts verbal, non-verbal, written, and visible charts have done according to the situation of the sender and receiver. Effective communication skills are the backbone of every organization.

Thus, the combination of the above skills is good to achieve best results not only in the workplace but also in friendly communication.