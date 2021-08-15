COVID-19 Devastated New York’s Health Workers

The story of a disease is told in numbers: case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths. Numbers help us make sense of where a disease has spread and forecast where it might be heading; they reveal who is most at risk, and what solutions might protect them.

It’s a cost being borne around the world: Over 570,000 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide. But millions more face a burden that’s harder to diagnose — an extreme toll on their mental health, compounded by the increased dangers of their job and the risks they face day after day.

Thousands of miles from New York, however, the pandemic’s devastation is now providing a lifeline of hope, thanks to a new mental health program Project HOPE is piloting in Indonesia.

With support from the Abbott Fund — the foundation of the global health care company Abbott — Project HOPE is working with local partners to pilot a new program to provide mental health and resiliency tools for health care workers. Held in-person and online, the trainings cover topics like stress, grief, and trauma — subjects many health care workers have never had the chance to discuss openly.

“The relationship between mental health and well-being is directly proportionate,” says Rawan Hamadeh, Project HOPE’s associate project coordinator for mental health programming. “Mental illness, especially depression, increases the risk for many types of physical health problems, particularly long-lasting conditions like stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. In developing countries, however, mental health is neglected for many reasons, including high stigmatization, a lack of resources, low levels of knowledge, and the prioritization of other health issues.”

The trainings are adapted from HERO-NY, a program developed by New York City Health + Hospitals in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense, and include five sessions:

Stress, Trauma, and Resiliency Personal and Professional Wellness Impact, Effect, and Outcome on Frontline Workers Seeking Help for Ourselves and Others Resilience and Wellness Program Development

The first session was held in Indonesia in September and was implemented by KUN Humanity System+, a local health and humanitarian organization with experience handling mental health issues for health workers. Doctors, nurses, and psychologists were invited to attend, with all the sessions translated into Bahasa Indonesia.

Together, more than 130 attendees discussed burnout, exhaustion, and compassion fatigue. They learned coping strategies and techniques for self-care. But more importantly, they did it openly — an important first step to normalize a support system that is too often overlooked in clinical settings.

“Trainings like these can be a doorway to decrease stigmas and increase knowledge around mental health, which is the building block of mental health awareness and eventually better mental health service delivery,” Hamadeh says.