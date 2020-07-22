Contributor Log In/Sign Up
COVID-19 Damage Control: 4 Ways to Start Rebuilding with Bravery

Learn how to pick up the pieces with less pain and effort.

It’s no secret that the global pandemic has created significant disruptions in personal and professional lives across the globe. 

Whether you’re facing a destroyed business or a decimated bank account, it can be challenging to muster up the determination and confidence to begin picking up the pieces. 

Fortunately, the right mindset shifts and self management strategies can go a long way. 

Anita Kanti, a certified life and career coach and the author of Behaving Bravely: How to Mindshift Life’s Challenges, shares actionable tips for finding the courage to rebuild your life after hardship. 

1. Part ways with limiting beliefs.

“When adversity arises, it’s natural for us to focus on our discomfort,” says Kanti. “We tend to place our energy on blaming, assigning guilt, and pining for what may have been.” 

To make the shift from a problem-oriented mindset to a solution-based one, Kanti recommends proactively eliminating unproductive beliefs that view the glass as half-empty. 

These commonly start with “I don’t,” such as “I don’t have what it takes to get that job,” or “I don’t have the opportunity to buy a house.” 

“Consciously turning your limiting beliefs around will help put yourself at ease,” says Kanti. “Only then can you accept change, tackle it differently, and no longer view it in a way of shame or regret.”

2. Leverage the B.R.A.V.E. strategy. 

While tackling a new challenge can feel overwhelming, the B.R.A.V.E. roadmap offers a reliable and refreshingly manageable framework to get started. 

“The B.R.A.V.E. roadmap helps individuals focus on what’s most meaningful to them while minimizing distractions,” says Kanti. “This way, they can reach their goals with less pain and effort.”

The ‘B’ is for “benevoliefs,” which refer to helpful beliefs and assumptions. Kanti explains that this step is all about believing in your ability to maximize your potential. 

The ‘R’ stands for readiness. This step comes down to admitting the existence of a problem and acknowledging the importance of taking action. 

The ‘A’ refers to alignment with the right resources, environment, and individuals throughout your journey. 

The ‘V’ is for vision. This step is about visualizing your desired destination and the road to reach it, while planning with a sense of honesty and compassion. 

Finally, the ‘E’ stands for engagement. In other words, it’s time to put the plan into action. However, it’s critical to keep in mind that this isn’t a one-and-done step. 

“Engagement is a process of action and reaction,” says Kanti. “It’s learning what has worked for us and what doesn’t serve us.” 

3. Dig deeper.

Although certain circumstances may be out of your control, a little bit of intentional digging can reveal areas where you’re not entirely powerless. 

“Digging deep comes from an area of self-awareness,” says Kanti. “It’s a self defense mechanism that only we can provide by making changes independently and going within.”

For instance, perhaps you find yourself feeling unhappy while taking care of your kids. After some self-awareness, you may realize that simultaneously watching the news could very well be the root of the issue. 

In these cases, planning and prioritizing is key. This may mean proactively blocking set hours for working, engaging in solo self-care, and spending time with your family. 

“Good self-worth comes from self-management,” says Kanti. 

4. Face each day with a strategy in mind.

From growing home care commitments to Zoom fatigue, COVID-19 has created a whole new set of burnout factors. 

To stay balanced, Kanti recommends prioritizing actions that benefit your core human needs. This daily strategy consists of making time for mental and physical wellness, finding faith, prioritizing relationships, and discovering purpose in your work. 

Kanti explains that with this daily strategy harnessed as an anchor to manage yourself, you will become less susceptible to social contagion. 

“It’s important to understand that the ‘now’ is all we have,” says Kanti. “Our thoughts and behaviors shape us and how we see the world – no matter what’s falling down around us.”

Sara Uzer, Lifestyle Writer

Sara Uzer is a lifestyle writer, covering personal and professional development. She maintains over 100 published articles at SaraUzer.com.

