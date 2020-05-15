Covid-19, Businesses & Compassion

I need not talk about the horrors that Covid-19 has been having the world over. Almost every major country is in a state of lockdown. While people are helpless and following the orders of their state, a part of this staying-back at home is killing businesses and economies.

Companies are ending up in helpless situations, with cash registers getting empty with each passing day, hard decisions need to be taken. But here is my message to companies — while laying off any employee would be the best to cut-down costs in this time. Remember, this is not a situation he can easily rise up from. There would be no company with a ‘Now hiring’ sign board on.

With rents and EMI’s to be paid, children to schooled and fed, older parents to be taken care an entire eco-system can get disrupted. Also let us not forget, there are many who have lost loved ones in this viral war. What the world needs now is a little bit of compassion. Compassion to help people get through this phase.

This is a ship, and the entire world is on this ship, but pushing people off it might not be the best decision. The storm is here to stay. It is this employee that sailed you this far, it is also he who will take you to the next shore.

For now, get him a salary cut and pay him whatever little you can afford. Let him get a chance to save himself. Let him build himself a boat and jump off when he is ready. For he will one day welcome you to a new world he built with a little compassion from an employer who decided to keep him afloat.