COVID-19 BLUES: SOME THINGS LEARNT AND NOT LEARNT

... Achieving success despite the limitations of the new normal

By

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought diverse uncertainties to the manifestation of year 2020 goals and aspirations. When shall things be fully back to normal? In six months? Twelve months? Some projections estimate that we shall continue to deal with the diversity of COVID-19 pandemic well into past year 2021.

While we live with it, many year 2020 projections and goals at both individual and organizational levels have been ‘locked-down’ due to the related socio-economic disruptions and displacements caused by the import of the Coronavirus pandemic. Many business remain on lock-down. Many ideas remain inactive. Many visions remain in a state of hopelessness.

I digress. Let’s relate with this old fable: According to the tale, there was once a tourist who was startled by the sight of some Elephants who were held by a tiny rope during a pre-circus show. The sight before him was that two huge creatures were held by only a small rope tied to their front leg. No chains, no cages, no bars. It was obvious that the elephants could, at any time, break away from their bonds, but for some reasons, they did not. Fascinated, the tourist approached one of the circus handlers nearby and asked why the animals just stood there and made no attempt to get away. “Well,” the handler said, “when they are very young and much smaller, we used this same size of rope to tie them and, at that age, it’s enough to hold them. Initially they tried to break free but the rope held them back. So as they grow up, they are conditioned to believe they cannot break away. They believe the rope can still hold them, so they never try to break free.”

The tourist was stunned. These animals could at any time break free from their bonds but because they believed they couldn’t, they were stuck right where they were, controlled by a strand of rope they could easily break apart.

The reality: Like the elephants, this is how many of us have allowed the social construct around the Coronavirus pandemic to rob us of our goals and aspirations. Many of us have become moribund and unsure what the future holds.

Sure, there is no denying the fact that we were indeed restricted and constrained to #workathome, #staysafe and maintain #socialdistancing.

Yet, despite the limitations, COVID-19 has provided and is providing new opportunities for many who refused to be inhibited by the impact of the #newnormal, but instead leaped into realms of #skillsdevelopment, #selfdevelopment, #selfdiscovery, #selfappraisal, #virtuallearning, #reinvention, #refocusing, #re-engineering,#readjustments, #re-envisioning, #repacking, #re-ordering, #re-learning, #re-appraisal, #re-positioning, #realisation, #re-organisation, #re-aligning, #rethinking, #reflecting, #reshaping, #innovations, #creativity to actualize new goals and new targets.

Sure, the realities we are faced with is still how to #STAYSAFE, even as #covid realities of #survival, #financialsustainability, #jobloss, #salarycut#dwindlingincome, #shutdown, #familystress and #emotionaltruama remain issues to deal with.

However, as the #newnormal is here with us for a while, the lessons learnt will be to #reinvent and #reposition with #newskills and #resources to advance with #newprospects, #newprojections, #newcapabilities, #newpossibilities, #newabilities, #newideas, #newstrategies, #newventures, #newenterprises, #newcreativity and #newinnovations.

Whatever it is, let’s apply whatever we have learnt or can learn to still accomplish #success, the the challenges and limitations notwithstanding.

Image by Luis Ricardo Rivera from Pixabay

    SANMI FALOBI, Realist; Intraprenuer, NGO/small enterprise advisor

    My name is OLUWASANMI FALOBI. I am realist; a Freelance journalist/Creative Writer, NGO programmes implementation Specialist, Media/Publishing Consultant, Training facilitator, Intrapreneur, Small Enterprise/Human Capital Advisor and Social Devt/Rights Advocate,

     

    My career and work experience straddle across years in undertaking independent magazine publishing, creative writing and self-publishing endeavours, NGO operations/programme implementation, events management, workshop facilitation and media/communications consultancy.

     

    Other initiatives cross-cuts entrepreneurial and personal development activities entailing Human Capital Growth and Human Capacity development, entrepreneurial/vocational and small enterprise advisory, advocacy on social development initiatives, including a range of other human capacity development initiatives, with interests and skills in graphics designing, multi-media productions, ghost writing, publishing, animations, photography, drama, music and dance.

     

    My career/work engagement spans NGO project management and programme implementation as Programme Manager, International Press Centre @ www.ipcng.org as well as running independent initiatives as Managing Editor, SUCCESSTACT magazine.

     

    Other activities include serving as Coordinator of related entrepreneurial/human capital development activities at www.SUCCESSTACT.com and the virtual platforms of #SUCCESSTACT on WhatsAPP/Telegram as well as facebook page @ successtactng and facebook group @ successtact including providing intrapreneurial advisory to a number of small enterprises and budding social development initiatives.

     

    My vocational endeavours include being the founding Training Director at Writers Training Institute (WTI) @ www.wti.scriptmania.com; Associate Editor @ www.sdnonline.net; freelancer/special report contributor at www.churchtimesnigeria.net; Project Consultant/Advisor, Journalists For Christ (JFC)  International Outreach (JFCNigeria); Advisor at Initiative For Social Development and Sustainable Impact (ISISD); Member, Board of Trustees of the Bread of Life Devt Foundation (BLFNigeria).

     

    Organization and professional membership status include being an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute for Public Relations (ANIPR); Member, Earth Journalism Network (EJN); Corporate Member, World Association For Christian Communications, Africa Region (WACC-AR); and member, Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International.

     

    I am the Author of the books; "The PMS success Mantra", “Great Ideas, Empty Pocket" and “Shadows of Insight” as well as the independent writing/publishing training manual, 'Express Writing Skills'.

