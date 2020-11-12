COVID-19 BLUES: SOME THINGS LEARNT AND NOT LEARNT

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought diverse uncertainties to the manifestation of year 2020 goals and aspirations. When shall things be fully back to normal? In six months? Twelve months? Some projections estimate that we shall continue to deal with the diversity of COVID-19 pandemic well into past year 2021.

While we live with it, many year 2020 projections and goals at both individual and organizational levels have been ‘locked-down’ due to the related socio-economic disruptions and displacements caused by the import of the Coronavirus pandemic. Many business remain on lock-down. Many ideas remain inactive. Many visions remain in a state of hopelessness.

I digress. Let’s relate with this old fable: According to the tale, there was once a tourist who was startled by the sight of some Elephants who were held by a tiny rope during a pre-circus show. The sight before him was that two huge creatures were held by only a small rope tied to their front leg. No chains, no cages, no bars. It was obvious that the elephants could, at any time, break away from their bonds, but for some reasons, they did not. Fascinated, the tourist approached one of the circus handlers nearby and asked why the animals just stood there and made no attempt to get away. “Well,” the handler said, “when they are very young and much smaller, we used this same size of rope to tie them and, at that age, it’s enough to hold them. Initially they tried to break free but the rope held them back. So as they grow up, they are conditioned to believe they cannot break away. They believe the rope can still hold them, so they never try to break free.”

The tourist was stunned. These animals could at any time break free from their bonds but because they believed they couldn’t, they were stuck right where they were, controlled by a strand of rope they could easily break apart.

The reality: Like the elephants, this is how many of us have allowed the social construct around the Coronavirus pandemic to rob us of our goals and aspirations. Many of us have become moribund and unsure what the future holds.

Sure, there is no denying the fact that we were indeed restricted and constrained to #workathome, #staysafe and maintain #socialdistancing.

Yet, despite the limitations, COVID-19 has provided and is providing new opportunities for many who refused to be inhibited by the impact of the #newnormal, but instead leaped into realms of #skillsdevelopment, #selfdevelopment, #selfdiscovery, #selfappraisal, #virtuallearning, #reinvention, #refocusing, #re-engineering,#readjustments, #re-envisioning, #repacking, #re-ordering, #re-learning, #re-appraisal, #re-positioning, #realisation, #re-organisation, #re-aligning, #rethinking, #reflecting, #reshaping, #innovations, #creativity to actualize new goals and new targets.

Sure, the realities we are faced with is still how to #STAYSAFE, even as #covid realities of #survival, #financialsustainability, #jobloss, #salarycut#dwindlingincome, #shutdown, #familystress and #emotionaltruama remain issues to deal with.

However, as the #newnormal is here with us for a while, the lessons learnt will be to #reinvent and #reposition with #newskills and #resources to advance with #newprospects, #newprojections, #newcapabilities, #newpossibilities, #newabilities, #newideas, #newstrategies, #newventures, #newenterprises, #newcreativity and #newinnovations.

Whatever it is, let’s apply whatever we have learnt or can learn to still accomplish #success, the the challenges and limitations notwithstanding.

Image by Luis Ricardo Rivera from Pixabay