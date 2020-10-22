COVID-19 As A Teacher: It Has Taught Us Indelible Lessons – Dollas Up Nero

Dollas Up Nero is a hip-hop artist and knows that nothing can stop his personal and professional development. The current global pandemic has enlightened him on several matters- he is more informed and looking forward to getting down to work once the new norm resumes.

Dollas says , the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many important lessons and has changed our priorities in life. “COVID-19 has taught us that health plays a major role in our life, as it is seen that healthy people are able to fight the coronavirus more effectively. Our health is directly linked to the environment,” he said.

When was the last time you went to a doctor? The fear of COVID stopped us from going to a doctor for small discomforts. That’s not saying we ignored health, but rather that we stuck to home remedies that helped with minor ailments. As a whole, we worked towards improving immunity using herbs and potions that have been passed down through generations. These tricks seemed to be lost but now has found its way back into our lives.

We’re all accustomed to the hustle and bustle of daily life. Before the pandemic, many of us would often run on autopilot and rush through our lives. But now, we’ve had to re-think the way we go about each day. Inspite of the negative impact of the crisis, the lockdown has certainly implemented a sense of patience in us all.

For most of us, there is no option but to be patient with all that is going on in the world. As we adjust to the new normal and face the uncertainty regarding the outbreak, we have to cultivate patience. While the world was already suffering from a silent pandemic named ‘cut-throat competition’, there were instances that demanded a dire need to rest and give time to our families. Although we were staying in the same house but there wasn’t really anything that felt ‘together and warm’. But seize the moment and realise, there are more happy times with family and friends today and we are experiencing care and love that was overdue and somewhere needed badly. We are grateful!

Dollas Up Nero says with an urgent need to limit social contact, we’ve all had to resort to connecting virtually with our loved ones. Before the lockdown, regular coffee catch-ups, dinners and social events were things we probably didn’t think too much about. But now as we’re all dealing with the uncertainty of when things will settle down, meeting our friends and family would be something none of us would take for granted anymore. It is likely that we will become more appreciative towards them – and we might even become more proactive when it comes to maintaining our relationships.

With this kind of self-reliance, the first thing that hit us all was gratitude towards everyone who helped make our lives convenient and manageable. From the drivers to the house help, from watchman to the milkman. These are the true heroes who outshone, and it was a tragedy that it took something as gruesome as COVID to figure it out. Dignity of labour came at work quite evidently. Sometimes, no amount of value education classes can inculcate lessons that three months of travesties have taught quoted Dollas Up Nero.