Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

COVID-19 and human trafficking. Ways to help

During this highly sensitive time, there is a significant increase in vulnerable populations. This leaves more people exposed to the dangers of human trafficking, from children roaming the internet unattended to those desperate to make ends meet. These victims are more susceptible than ever and we’re expecting to see a spike in activities in the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

During this highly sensitive time, there is a significant increase in vulnerable populations. This leaves more people exposed to the dangers of human trafficking, from children roaming the internet unattended to those desperate to make ends meet. These victims are more susceptible than ever and we’re expecting to see a spike in activities in the months following this pandemic.

COVID has made a grave impact on housing instability. Experts estimate that homelessness increases between 40-45% this year which would result in an addition of 250,000 people into homelessness. Traffickers prey specifically on housing vulnerabilities when choosing their victims, and this population is more at risk now than ever. Unsheltered homeless populations face very restricted options for survival, the most common choices being selling drugs or trading sex. This makes these individuals susceptible to the promises of traffickers who recognize and target their vulnerabilities.

Homeless youth are especially in danger, seeing how both their age and situation put them even more at risk to manipulation and deception by traffickers. It is estimated that a staggering one-in-five homeless youth are trafficked.

Due to the alarming nature of these reports, it is crucial that these individuals get the protection that they need.

    Anastasiia Anisimova

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Help the Homeless During the Pandemic

    by Bethany Halland
    Community//

    “Social distancing.” With Fotis Georgiadis & Kevin Finn

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    guteksk7 / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The COVID-19 Pandemic and The Dire Need for a Mental Health Safety Net

    by Reina Gattuso

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.