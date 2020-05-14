Contributor Log In/Sign Up
COVID-19 Advisory

By

Stay aware of the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak, available on the WHO website and through your national and local public health authority. Most countries around the world have seen cases of COVID-19 and many are experiencing outbreaks. Authorities in China and some other countries have succeeded in slowing their outbreaks. However, the situation is unpredictable so check regularly for the latest news.

For any UAE medical support or inquiry, please contact:
“Estijaba” service at the operation center – Dept. of Health at 8001717
Ministry of Health & Prevention at 80011111
Dubai Health Authority at 800342

James Narvasa

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

