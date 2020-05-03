Covid-19: 4 Healthy Homemade Juices to Boost Your Immunity

Covid-19 cases have been rising since the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic. Additionally, there is no treatment or vaccine yet. To protect yourself, you should wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face and maintain social distance. Also, you need to boost your immunity.

Immunity is a state of defense from diseases and infections by the body. It is a military version of your body, defending you from foreign attacks. Your body can recognize harmful foreign bodies and fight back.

A healthy diet is the key to strong immunity. What better way to have a healthy diet than to add fruit and veggie juices to it? These Juices are rich in nutrients that will help you boost your immunity.

Amazing Tips for Healthy and Safe Juicing At Home

What is juicing?

Juicing is the process of extracting juice from fresh fruits and vegetables. Fresh juices contain nutrients naturally found in whole fruits and vegetables.

You can juice by squeezing fruits using your hands. Also, you can use electrical juicing machines.

Here are some helpful tips for healthy and safe juicing at home.

Go Organic

Non-organic fruits and vegetables are grown using chemicals and pesticides. You are likely to consume harmful chemicals by juicing with non-organic ingredients.

Washing your fruits and vegetables removes chemicals on the surface. However, there are chemicals from pesticides stored in the fiber of fruits and vegetables. Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in fruits and vegetables.

Organic produce is free from chemicals. Therefore, you will only consume nutrients from your juice. However, organic produce can be a bit expensive compared to non-organic ones.

Don’t over-indulge

It is true that drinking a glass of fresh juices is healthy. Also, they boost your immunity. However, drinking fruit or vegetable juice regularly can cause health problems.

Fruit juices contain a lot of fructose. Fructose is a type of sugar naturally found in fruits. A high amount of fructose increases health risks. You can contract diseases such as diabetes, high blood sugar, and weight gain.

In addition, juices made from green leafy vegetables can be harmful. Green leafy vegetables include kales and spinach. These vegetables contain Vitamin K. A high amount of Vitamin K in your body is unhealthy. It can affect a patient receiving dialysis treatment or blood-clotting medication.

Be Safe

Always wash your fruits and vegetables with running water before juicing. Washing removes any germs or chemicals on the skin.

In addition, always prepare juice that you can finish in one sitting. This is because; fresh juices grow bacteria in a short period. Any juice left should be refrigerated and consumed within 24 hours.

Start Small

Start with simple recipes that require few fruits and veggies. You can start with a single fruit juice. This allows you to experiment as you build your flavor profile. Later, you can try out complicated recipes.

Here are some of the healthy homemade juices that can help boost your Immunity.

Carrot and Ginger Juice

Carrot and Ginger blend well. The sweet taste of the carrot neutralizes the strong flavor of ginger. Also, this juice is rich in both vitamin A and Vitamin C, which boost your immunity.

Carrot contains beta-carotene, which is rich in Vitamin A. Vitamin A, enhances the development of white blood cells. White blood cells are fight disease-causing substances.

In addition, ginger is rich in antioxidants. They help in preventing cell damage in the body. Also, antioxidants support the immune system by helping fight bacteria and viruses.

Orange and Tomato Juice

Orange and tomato juice is easy to prepare. You can use your hands to squeeze the juice from the fruits. Also, it is rich in nutrients that boost your immunity.

Oranges are rich in vitamin C. This type of vitamin helps the immune system to defend itself against viruses and other infections. Also, vitamin C encourages the absorption of iron in the body. Iron is responsible for keeping the cells strong and healthy.

Tomatoes contain Vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta-carotene. These nutrients help the body to protect itself from atoms, which damages the Immunity. These atoms are also known as free radicals. In addition, tomatoes are rich in antioxidants that boost the immune system.

Spinach and Apple Juice

This green juice is rich in nutrients. When juicing, it is better to keep the apple skin. Also, go for baby spinach. Choose green spinach with no yellowing. Baby spinach is suitable due to its light flavor.

Spinach is rich in Vitamin A, and K. Vitamin A helps your skin and the mucus membrane to fight off various kinds of bacteria. Vitamin K helps in fighting viruses and bacteria.

In addition, spinach is a good source of antioxidants and magnesium. Magnesium produces energy in your body. It helps in turning food into usable energy.

Apples are rich in antioxidants that prevent diseases. Also, apples are rich in fiber. Fiber works with other nutrients to regulate blood sugar.

Carrot, Beetroot, Ginger and Turmeric Juice

This nutrient-packed juice has four root vegetables. Moreover, it helps boost your Immunity and reduce inflammatory symptoms. Inflammation is the immune system’s way of reacting to infections. It often causes symptoms of flu, for instance, runny nose and coughs.

Beetroot is rich in Vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. These nutrients help in cleansing the blood and the liver. In addition, Beetroot helps in lowering blood pressure.

Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory agents. The main component of Turmeric is Curcumin. Curcumin helps the body to fight viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Bottom Line

As we wait for scientists to get a vaccine for Covid-19, you should also play your part. Maintain social distance, wash your hands, and avoid touching your face. Also, ensure that your immunity is functioning well. Add fresh juices to your diet to boost your immunity.