Courtney Riley of Proximo Marketing Strategies: “Make good use of the resources available to you”

Courtney Riley is the CEO and visionary behind Proximo Marketing Strategies, an international marketing firm based out of Hampton Roads, Virginia. Driven by passion and a calling to serve, Courtney leverages her talent for innovative thinking with a genuine enthusiasm for seeing others succeed, to help her clients find and pursue their true purpose while also providing them with the necessary tools to successfully position their brands in the marketplace. She is an active and appreciated member of her community, serving as adjunct faculty at local colleges, educating students on best practices for marketing in the 21st century, and serving on the board of several non-profit organizations. A published author and recent recipient of the 40 Under 40 and Woman of Excellence award, Courtney Riley is one to watch in the marketing world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I was raised by “serial entrepreneurs” who owned building, construction, and real estate companies. It did not inspire me to be a business owner. In fact, I was adamantly against the idea of owning my own business, simply because of the ups and downs I witnessed growing up. I wanted security and stability, and I didn’t think it would be possible to achieve that as an entrepreneur. So, I pursued an education in criminal justice with the intent of joining the legal field. I worked in a medical office during my time in college to pay the bills — it was just supposed to be a temporary thing. But, of course, life happened and I ended up staying there for 5 years and running their marketing department because I showed a natural talent for it. I know it’s cliche, but it’s absolutely true that I didn’t choose it, it chose me! And thank God it did, because it was definitely the right path for me. Ten years later, I’m happily positioned as the CEO of my own marketing firm with a team of talented individuals working alongside me. Together we help alleviate some of the stress of business ownership by allowing our clients to unburden themselves of the tasks they just don’t have time or energy for. Our approach is focused on freeing up the mental space and energy that’s been taken up by tasks they’re not meant to be doing, so they can focus on exactly what they ARE meant for. For us, it’s not just about marketing. It’s about providing a service that allows our clients to step out of chaos and into their God-given purposes.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I think the most interesting piece of my story is the journey itself. I started my business with 2 partners who had each previously owned their own firms, while I was as green as one could be, and was sort of flying by the seat of my pants. I had talent, but no experience in managing a business. It worked well in my partnership for each of us to focus on our individual strengths to support the business, but over time, both partners left to pursue other passions and I was left as the sole owner of a marketing firm. I had no experience with many aspects of running a business — I was the brand development and networking expert! So, I used my networking skills to my advantage and sought out the assistance of others who could help me piece together the things I didn’t know. I found people to take on the roles I knew I was weakest in, instead of trying to steer the ship by myself. It was a major life lesson and one that has directed my path to this day. I know my strengths and I focus on them, allowing others to play to their own strengths in support of the business, and I encourage all my clients to do the same. What I find most interesting about that is the natural instinct of entrepreneurship that clicked in when I needed it. I never thought I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but it’s obvious to me now that it’s just in my blood (thanks Mom and Dad).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

To be totally honest, I made more mistakes getting started than I can even count or recall, and I still struggle with laughing at any of them! I cringe a little when I think about all the missteps I’ve made along the way and I can definitely own up to the fact that I’ve had a lot of failure in my career. I am notorious for taking on too many things, especially in my early years. I was bursting with such creative energy and this newfound passion for entrepreneurship (ironic, I know) that I started a lot of businesses without much forethought. And, of course, none of them turned out tremendously successful because I spread myself way too thin, and couldn’t devote enough time to properly grow them. But, every single one of those failures taught me a different lesson, with the overarching theme being that I need to be thoughtful and intentional in my choices. I’d love to say that those are the only mistakes I made when I got started, but I’m still struggling with learning how to say “no” mostly to myself because I’m always the one pushing for more! My infinite enthusiasm and creativity are always battling with my finite time, energy and resources.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

For me, this one is simple: Lead by example. If you want your employees to thrive and avoid burnout, then you need to show them how it’s done. If they see you working all hours of the day, not taking breaks, not prioritizing your personal life, and never slowing down, they’re likely to follow suit and meet your level. Don’t just tell your employees to prioritize their work-life balance while you’re sending emails at 11 pm or working through lunch. You’ve got to practice what you preach and repeatedly reinforce the idea that burnout does NOT come with the territory. It’s not a badge of honor only worn by dedicated, hard-working employees. It’s a symptom of a bigger problem that needs to be addressed. So, if you see burnout happening to your employees, you’ve got to talk about what’s causing it and how to solve it — whether it’s reallocating some work or bringing on additional support. Your employees need to see that you’re looking out for their best interest and will do whatever it takes to help them thrive, both professionally and personally.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

I’ve always had a brick-and-mortar office but my team has been a mix of in-person and remote workers since day one, so this is something I’ve been refining over the past decade.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

– Engagement. When you’re sharing an office with your team, it’s so easy for everyone to not only engage with each other but to stay engaged with the overall mission of the company. I’ve found that working remotely has presented new challenges for the team in making sure that each member feels included, valued, and recognized as we all work separately towards one goal. It’s definitely harder to build the camaraderie that you experience in an office with a team of remote workers.

– Communication. When working remotely, you don’t have the luxury of being able to just pop your head into someone’s office for a quick chat, so email clutter tends to skyrocket when you make that transition. And, I think we’ve all experienced a miscommunication via email, so the challenge lies in how you’re able to convey your ideas and opinions openly with each other without being able to fully read body language or tone.

– Project Management. When everyone is working remotely, you’re not necessarily moving as one towards your project goals. It’s easy to fall out of sync if you’re not constantly checking in on the progress each member of the team is making on his or her specific tasks.

– Training. The training process is complicated enough when it’s done in-person. But doing all your training remotely can be a whole other level of confusion. It’s especially difficult for those of you who are now remote to train incoming employees on tasks that were once done in-person but now have to be done virtually.

– Client Interaction. Learning how to reconnect with your clients as a remote team is difficult because you’re not just adjusting to how you function as a team, you’re having to retrain your clients on their expectations of the services you provide and how you provide them. Trying to maintain the same level of service while completely reimagining your process can be extremely challenging.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

– Accept that your team isn’t going to engage with each other in the same way they did before, and get creative with new ways to help them do it. For my team, it’s been important for us to connect virtually on a regular basis to get progress reports from each member of the team, but also to share some non-work-related chatter. We’ve recently started a monthly virtual social to dedicate time just to catch up on life. It’s important to me that my team knows that I care about their lives even after they clock out and I think it’s one of the reasons we’ve been so successful together. I’ve taken a lot of time to get to know my team — we’ve all taken Love Language and Enneagram tests to learn a little more about our strengths and weaknesses. Using things like a predictive index or strength finder, helps you identify those that thrive in change and those that need extra support through it. Knowing who is at greater risk of being overwhelmed before it’s an issue allows leadership to take preventative action, ensuring that the team continues operating at maximum efficiency as you push through this new way of life. Hiccups in efficiency can wreak havoc on busy teams, which is subsequently felt in the ripple, by the clients. So, it’s our job as leaders, to look ahead and take action to PREVENT those hiccups by ensuring that each member of our team is engaged and thriving.

– Cut back on emails as often as possible, especially on important topics. Our team started communicating via Slack to cut back on emails and using Zoom to connect on the big stuff, and it’s done a world of good for company morale. No more misunderstood emails or overflowing inboxes. When your team is communicating at an optimum level, they’re able to work most efficiently and in tandem to push towards shared goals.

– Make good use of the resources available to you. For us, this meant bringing in a project management specialist to provide additional support as our team members transitioned and navigated through this new virtual way of doing business. She helped us rework our standard operating procedures to reflect the changes in our work environment. Everything is different now, so those systems and processes we were working with are no longer relevant. Updating those SOPs and providing structure in a very uncertain time was incredibly helpful to my team.

– Provide structure from the start. To piggyback off what I just said about project management, the same is true for reconfiguring your training process for remote workers. Establishing clear guidelines and operating procedures right from the start will help your new remote workers to settle into their roles quickly and efficiently. The ability to connect and screenshare has been incredibly helpful for our new remote workers as they’re able to see and record the processes they’ll be expected to repeat. They can return to the recorded instructions at any time until they feel fully comfortable and confident in their new position.

– Get creative with client interaction. As a marketing firm, much of what we did was connect in-person with our clients not only to learn about their marketing needs but also to get a feel for their personality so that we could infuse that into their brand development. Without those in-person meetings, we had to get a little creative with ways to learn that same information. Of course, we use Zoom to connect and carry on with our regular meeting schedule, but we also completely reimagined our client onboarding process. In addition to the usual information we collect that is used to develop a marketing strategy, we’ve added fun questionnaires to get to know our clients on a more personal level. We now feel like we’ve gotten to know our clients on an even deeper level than we ever did in person, so it’s been a blessing in disguise. And, on top of that, we’ve found hidden gems of “free time” now that we aren’t commuting for all our client meetings. Win-Win!

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

The best advice I can give is to save any kind of constructive criticism for a face-to-face conversation. There are plenty of ways to connect with your team that don’t involve email and my personal preference is to connect via Zoom if I have something difficult to discuss. Additionally, I think it’s important to connect virtually with your team for positive feedback just as much as it’s important for constructive criticism. You don’t want your employees to dread a face-to-face with you because they know you only set up a Zoom chat when you have something difficult to say.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Quite honestly, I don’t think you can prevent an email from sounding too critical or harsh. You can word your email as nicely as possible and the receiver may interpret it in an entirely different way than it was intended. Because once you send an email, you’ve lost control over how that email will be read and interpreted. It’s best to maintain control of the situation by ensuring that your words are received exactly as you meant them. And the only way to do that is by meeting with them face-to-face and letting them hear your tone and read your body language to understand your intent and meaning.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

My biggest suggestion would be to find ways to connect as often as possible because the switch to remote work can be so jarring. Check on your team to see how they’re doing mentally and emotionally because it can be incredibly lonely for anyone who’s used to being surrounded by people to all of a sudden be alone in a room with a computer for 8 hours every day. Don’t assume that just because the work’s getting done that everyone is fine. Your employees may be able to function at a high level to accomplish their tasks, but it doesn’t mean they’re not suffering through it. Depression is a high risk for remote workers, I think largely in part due to the lack of human connection. Make sure you’re building up that human connection wherever possible, and it doesn’t have to be solely work-related. Make time for FUN — team-building activities or socials. Find things to smile and laugh about together.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Aside from that human connection, which I do think should be a top priority for maintaining company morale as a remote team, find ways for your team to uplift and encourage each other. We’ve started using Bonusly as a way to recognize jobs well done. Every member of the team is allocated a certain amount of points per month that they can award to their coworkers. We’ve got awards for power moves, saving the day, leadership spotlights, and team players in addition to one award called a “blessing blast” that is just meant to brighten someone’s day for no reason at all. Employees can then use the points that have been awarded to them to purchase gift cards to their favorite stores so they can treat themselves to something special. My team has fully embraced the idea and it is so wonderful to watch them love on each other and grow this culture of empowerment, support, and camaraderie.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

100%, without a doubt, my answer is lead with love. Let every decision you make, every word that comes out of your mouth, come from a place of love. Too often in business, we lead with metrics or expectations and results. And, while I know there is a place for that, I’ve always believed there needs to be room for love in business. Treat your employees with love and understanding. Take the time to get to know them and appreciate their unique personalities, talents, and offerings to the company. Treat them with respect and dignity, build up their confidence and support their dreams. Give them room to thrive both professionally and personally. If we could, as leaders and employers, make it more common to pour into our people and less common to focus on the money or the metrics, I think we’d see growth in all areas. Because people who feel loved, fulfilled, and empowered will always work at their highest level which can only benefit your business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have always dreamed of making an impact on the world and being a crusader for change — I don’t know if it’s the millennial in me or just who I was born to be, but I just want to make a difference. So, the quote that has always resonated with me is one by Paul Shane Spear. He said,

“As one person I cannot change the world, but I can change the world of one person.” And that’s what it’s all about — doing what you can, whenever you can to make the lives of everyone you meet just a little brighter. If we all commit to doing that, together we can change the world.

