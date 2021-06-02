Courtney LeMarco: “Passion”

Passion. If your heart isn’t into what you’re doing, what’s the point? As an entrepreneur, you’ll undeniably experience some low points — and passion is the light at the end of the tunnel that keeps you going. Some of the most successful people I know owe a lot of their success to their sheer determination, drive, and passion.

From high school dropout to running a multi-million revenue-generating production company, Courtney LeMarco is a self-made American film and television producer with more than 25 years of experience in business development and management. He’s currently the Executive Producer of the Emmy-Nominated A&E series Hoarders and the Founder and CEO of LeMarco Brands, LLC, a Seattle-based brand management firm with interests in multiple industries, including entertainment, fashion, music, and consumer products, including his latest venture Motsi Couture, which includes skincare, cosmetics, swimwear, and athletic wear.

Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m the youngest of six kids and a native of Los Angeles. My mother moved us to Seattle when I was five so I did most of my growing up in the Pacific Northwest. We were a very poor family living off of government assistance. My father had been out of the picture since the beginning, and my mother suffers from mental illness, so I had to pick up a lot of skills by observation and trial and error.

I ended up dropping out of high school in the 10th grade so that I could get a full-time job, which ended up being in the culinary industry. Despite my lack of a formal education I had always been good with computers. So when a chef that I had worked with asked me to do some design work for his catering company for him I said yes. That simple job led to more referrals from his colleagues and eventually a job with Amazon.

From there I went on to work with larger clients and built up the credibility and finances to open my own production company. Now I produce everything from commercials to film and television for major networks. It’s been quite a journey.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I’ve had many “aha” moments that lead up to me starting my current company. But one of the major moments that comes to mind is the time I worked for a now-defunct media production studio in Seattle. I had worked tirelessly to get a job there and was finally offered what at the time I thought was a dream position. I had a pretty cordial relationship with the owner who initially seemed to be receptive to my ideas. I spent one afternoon in his office discussing an idea that I had to build out a digital content network. I had everything mapped out and presented a business plan that I had hoped he would approve, put into action or possibly invest in. We sat and talked all afternoon over lunch at what I knew was going to be a great opportunity for both of us.

Fast forward two weeks later… the owner was out on a shoot and I’m manning the office when an urgent package arrives. I sign for it and head upstairs to his office to place it on his desk. On my way out I notice he has my entire business plan mapped out on the wall of his office, along with all the individuals he had planned to bring to the table. The only name that wasn’t on the wall was mine. He had actually gone as far as to name the proposed venture a derivative of the name that I had told him I wanted to use.

That’s when I realized that I would be off starting my own venture. And despite the risk and lack of experience, I knew that I would be better off in an environment that I could control, where my ideas would not be marginalized, stolen, or neglected. It was one of the smartest decisions I have ever made.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I would consider myself a natural-born entrepreneur. When you grow up on government assistance in a broken home, you have to be resourceful when it comes to your day-to-day survival. You have to be able to recognize opportunities where they don’t seem to exist and see doors where others see walls. My life has been nothing but a journey of survival. And that is what has helped me be the entrepreneur that I am today. That methodology is what I apply to all my business ventures.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Well, I didn’t have a father figure growing up, and my family members and siblings have always been somewhat estranged from one another. So I didn’t have any role models that I could directly interact with. Most of what I saw on television didn’t relate to me either, so I spent a lot of time alone when I was younger.

When I was older and got into television I didn’t have anyone who could give me any guidance until I met the former Executive Producer of Hoarders, Matt Chan. He was instrumental in helping me get my career and production company up and running.

When I took over the show, Matt was there to help me learn the art of storytelling in the non-scripted format. And as one could imagine, taking over an Emmy nominated TV series with no experience is quite a challenge. I had to learn a lot in a very short amount of time, or risk being in a financial hole that would have taken decades to get out of if I failed. However, Matt’s instinct, knowledge, and guidance have been invaluable to the growth of my production company and have helped up create a multi-million dollar, profitable business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out because we’re one in a million — especially when it comes to the standard idea of being successful in the entertainment industry. We’re a BIPOC-owned company, based in Seattle, the exact opposite of what most would expect for a company that produces one of the most popular and high rated reality shows of all time.

When I travel to Los Angeles or New York for meetings, I’m usually the only Black person in the office, excluding security and support staff. And now, that fact is working to our benefit. I receive numerous calls from networks and production companies who are looking to work with and partner with BIPOC companies.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first would be perseverance. When I was working on getting my first television deal I had to jump through hoop after hoop. And just when I thought I had reached the finish line, it moved and I had to work even harder to close the deal. There were so many times during that process that I wanted to just give up and walk away. Had I done so, nothing in my life would be the way it is now. I wouldn’t have the prosperous business that I have and I wouldn’t have been able to create the jobs that I’ve created.

The second would be confidence. I knew I was capable of doing what I do, but try telling that to a seasoned television executive who is deciding whether or not to trust you with their multi-million dollar asset. When I was on the phone with their team, and the question came as to whether I could do what I was promising, I replied that I could without any doubt in my mind. That confidence is part of what made them believe in me. And now I’ve been able to build a strong relationship with them and gain their trust on multiple levels.

The third would be humility. I was put in a position where I was in charge of a group of people who had more experience and knowledge than me. And many of them were older than I was. That in itself is a breeding ground for resentment and distrust. However, I was able to gain their trust by stepping back to let them teach me how the job was done. And when I found things that could be done more efficiently, I stepped in and put in on the table. We became a solid team of professionals who have a lot of respect for each other. Had I come in with a know-it-all attitude, it would have been a complete disaster.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I’ve always been wary of taking advice from anyone who hasn’t been in my shoes or had a similar life as mine because I believe my experience gives me a unique perspective on various situations.

But if I were to think about it, I would say that the only advice that I ever received was regarding investment into a company that I should have never made. The individuals ended up stealing a considerable amount of money from my company and ran off with it. What made it especially difficult is that this individual is a legal professional, so I trusted him. And you would think that someone in that profession would be an individual with an outstanding character. Long story short… Not at all.

But it was a lesson learned and I’m a lot smarter due to the experience.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Our team works around the clock on various projects with all kinds of deadlines. We avoid burnout by making the work we do fun and exciting. And we spend a lot of time outside the office doing team-building exercises. We all have a great deal of passion for what we do and dedicate an enormous amount of time to it.

We also don’t have a 9–5 work culture and prefer to give everyone the option of working wherever and whenever they feel comfortable. As a result, our productivity has increased tremendously and we’ve been able to find a lot of success and stay busy even during the COVID pandemic.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and authority in their industry?

I think transparency is crucial in order to build trust and credibility. Leaders who are upfront about the challenges they’re facing and the position their business is in will always instill trust from their team, clients, and colleagues. Everyone is going to have a bad day from time to time. Accepting that, recognizing it, and making it part of the overall narrative is part of what created success.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

We’ve seen it a million times in the news. Major companies or CEOs misrepresent their position and end up coming up short. Wiping out their investors, forcing people to lose their jobs and keeping hard working people from putting food on the table.

If American corporate culture was more centered on nurturing first instead of profiting first, then we’d have a completely different landscape. There would be more trust, more brand loyalty and overall, more profit. But the system that was used to build America is sadly, the system that is still in place. And that’s harmful to everyone, but especially harmful for BIPOC individuals.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Some of the more common mistakes that I’ve seen CEOs make include holding an attitude of arrogance, failing to be transparent with their employees and customers, and being unwilling to bring on people who are smarter than they are. I always want to seek out those who have more knowledge about a particular subject than I do. Even if they work for me, I find it educational and beneficial to my company’s overall operation.

Another mistake a lot of new executives make is failing to research their industry properly. I receive numerous phone calls from new entrepreneurs who ask the wrong questions looking for a quick answer instead of doing their research. In this day and age, social media makes the difficult task of building a business look easy, but it’s not. There’s no getting around it — you have to put in the work.

I think that having the right attitude, treating people with respect, finding people who are more talented and smarter than you are, and doing the research is crucial to any start-up business.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

High and lows are part of the process. Your name, reputation, and paycheck are on the line with every project. You don’t have the luxury of leaving the office and forgetting about work at 5 pm. You don’t have weekends free. Your business becomes your life, and despite how much you might love what you do, unexpected issues will always come about that you have to deal with. Most of the time without any notice.

There will be many successes and many lessons, but that balance is what makes the journey so rewarding. And there are few things more rewarding than knowing you’ve accomplished something great and that you’re in control of your own destiny.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I’m fortunate enough to be able to feel a high from my work all the time. One of the biggest wins for me was when the network decided to renew our contract and order more episodes of our television series. As a first-time producer on a major project, this was a major accomplishment and proved to a lot of people who didn’t initially believe that I was capable of doing the job. And that happened not only once, but three times.

As a result, I now filter calls from multiple networks and productions companies who are interested in working with my team and me.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I took over the television show that I had produced, I became the target of a group of people who worked at the previous production company that produced the series. Due to reasons that had nothing to do with my company, a lot of those individuals were left out in the cold, unpaid and very upset. And rightfully so.

And despite their situation having nothing to do with me, I still became the focus of their frustration, which resulted in several of them making false accusations on social media about me, even though they had never met or spoken to me. It was difficult and unfair but I didn’t let that deter me from taking on the challenge.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Instead of caving in to pressure, it actually made me stronger. When you have the truth and facts on your side then you don’t really have to worry yourself with other people’s perspectives. The truth doesn’t care what someone’s opinion is. So, even though it was a disappointing experience, I feel as if I’m much better after having gone through it.

What are your “Five Things You Need to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs and Lows of Being an Entrepreneur?” Please share a story or an example for each.

1.Passion. If your heart isn’t into what you’re doing, what’s the point? As an entrepreneur, you’ll undeniably experience some low points — and passion is the light at the end of the tunnel that keeps you going. Some of the most successful people I know owe a lot of their success to their sheer determination, drive, and passion.

I love what I do. I don’t have any formal education in any of the businesses that I own, but I have a strong passion for the industries that I’m involved in. I have always been willing to put in the time and effort and make the sacrifices that I’ve had to make to feed my passion. And sometimes, when everything else seemed to be kicking me in the face, the only thing I had to rely on at that moment was my passion.

2. Resilience. Being an entrepreneur is a financial and emotional roller coaster. It comes with many incredible highs and some very low lows. If you can’t weather the storm and deal with the pressure, then you’re better off working for someone else.

Anyone going into business for themselves has to have the mental and physical stamina and resilience to deal with the long hours and unexpected issues that come up on a daily basis.

My first television project took a very long time to close. The entire process was a crash course in the financing, professional production, people management, technology, and all the legalities in between. There were times when it seemed like I would take two steps forward and then six steps back. I was living paycheck to paycheck at the time too, so that added to the stress and put pressure on my personal relationships with friends and family.

However, I kept at it, regardless of all of that pressure, and I am in a much better position in life now. That doesn’t mean the pressure goes away; as you grow in your role, the types of challenges you face as an entrepreneur change. Being able to handle friction and achieving balance is what creates a successful entrepreneur.

3. Discipline. One of the biggest threats to being a successful entrepreneur is a lack of discipline. When I was younger and in school, I stayed away from most of the parties, or “ragers,” if you will. I stayed home and focused on something creative. Back then, it was music. Even when I got older and was working in the culinary world, I didn’t really spend much time with everyone else after work. I didn’t go out to the bars and drink and I wasn’t doing drugs at house parties.

Naturally, there were lots of times when I felt like I was missing out on a lot of fun, but at the same time, I really enjoyed being in a creative space. As tempting as some of these distractions was, I ultimately knew that they weren’t going to be beneficial to me.

Fast forward to today, and I see that the choices that I made back then have had a profound impact on my life and what I’m able to do now. If I didn’t have any of that discipline, there’s no way that I’d be in the place that I’m in now.

4. Patience. I’ve found that anything that is done in haste rarely holds ground. Many new entrepreneurs starting out expect results immediately, but that’s just not how the world works.

To become a true expert at anything takes hours of practice. And closing any kind of deal that will put your business on the map is going to take time. Even getting to a point where you’re able to make those kinds of deals will take time.

I started in the media business over 20 years ago. I always knew that I would eventually end up in television, film, and fashion, but I didn’t know exactly how. Getting to where I am now required years of trial and error, a lot of learning, and a lot of failures. But all that practice is what put me in the position that I’m in today. I wouldn’t change it for the world.

And now I prefer to take my time when it comes to any project that I take on. I’ve learned to have patience and perseverance and to take my time to do things right. I owe my success to that methodology.

5. Cultivate Your Support System. As I’ve stated before, there are a lot of pressures that entrepreneurs face throughout their careers. One of the best assets to have in an entrepreneur’s toolbox is a strong support system, whether that’s a close friend you can confide in or a good therapist. I’ve never actually been to a therapist, but I do have a solid partner who is like a brother to me, and we discuss all aspects of business and life in general.

2We work together and bounce ideas off each other, but we also find time to unwind and just discuss the bigger picture, our families, and why we’re doing what we’re doing in the first place.

I think one of the smartest things any entrepreneur can do is make sure they have someone that they can talk to who is supportive and understanding. When you find that type of energy and you can reciprocate it, amazing things happen.

You can’t be about business every hour of every day or else you’ll burn out. That’s just the nature of being human.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience to me is being able to withstand deadly waves crashing onto your deck but still having faith that the ship you’ve built will hold tight and weather the storm. It’s being able to get back up after taking a hit and continuing the fight. You have to have resilience in business or else you’d never survive.

Resilient people look at the long term instead of the short term. They tend to see the bigger picture, and even when they can’t see the bigger picture they know there’s a path to move forward and progress despite the obstacles in front of them.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My entire life has been resiliency-building exercise after another. Ever since I was a child I had to struggle, make due with less, and fight to get my footing. I was on my own when I was a teenager and had to grow up extremely fast, or starve. And the latter was not an option.

I got my first full-time job when I was around 16 after dropping out of high school. I had to find a place to live and convince a landlord that I could afford and pay the rent.

I live in Seattle, where the Black population is very small compared to other parts of the country. And even though I was intelligent and for the most part a “good kid”, I still have to deal with all sorts of racism and passive-aggressive fear from people who didn’t look like me.

One of the most interesting stories I can share is the time I applied for a job at a photo studio. I was overqualified for the administrative position I was applying for, but I had thought that it would be a good start to get my foot in the door. I was rejected and told that I was not what they were looking for. Fast forward to four years later after I started my first ad agency, and that same photo studio sent a fancy presentation to my office telling all the reasons why I should work with them.

Needless to say… I declined.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I always have a positive attitude these days. I know where I’ve come from and where I’ve been. My life now is much better than was it has been and that’s nothing short of a blessing. And there are also so many people who have much less in life who are still able to maintain a positive outlook.

It would be a disservice to everyone who looks like me and has made sacrifices so that I can do the things that I do and live the that I live if I didn’t maintain a positive attitude.

I wake up every morning with a fridge full of food, my bills paid, and a future that is bright as the sun. How can I not be positive?

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

For me, it’s all about energy and vibrations. When we move with positive energy in our interactions with others, the recipient of that energy will often reflect that same energy in their interactions with others and so on. It can become a chain reaction that creates even more positive energy, and that typically reflects on the project that the team is working on and has an overall impact on the company culture.

What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man!” is my favorite Jay Z quote. It’s been the motto for how I approach everything in business.

I’ve spent a considerable amount of time working for other individuals. And even in those situations, I’ve always tried to bring more to the table than the typical employee.

Whenever I worked at other production companies, I was always the one who brought in more ideas on how we could do better, build the company and improve the bottom line. But that ended up backfiring on me as I often found my ideas getting stolen and other employees resenting me because I was smarter or more dedicated than they were. I wanted to prove that I was worth so much more.

Now that I run my own group of companies, many of those individuals from the past reach out to congratulate me or see if I’m hiring. A lot of them tell me how they’ve always known that I would be successful.

