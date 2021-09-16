Courtney Barbee of The Bookkeeper: “Support”

I believe the five things powerful women need are not just internal character traits, but traits she needs in the people who surround her. The first is support, both emotional and practical. I have a husband who not only builds me up, but who also cooks and cleans. The second is a sounding board, a safe place where you can bounce ideas off someone wihout judgment. The third is a challenger, someone who doesn’t try to poke holes in your ideas, but who tries to point out pitfalls, or to find areas of a improvement. The fourth is a motivator, someone who can act like a personal trainer and hold you accountable on those days you just don’t feel like doing the work. And the fifth is a distracter, someone who can help you “turn off” when it’s time to think of anything but business. Any of those traits can present in combination in any number of people in your life, but they’re all important.

Courtney Barbee has over 20 years of experience in accounting, covering corporate, tax, small business, and governmental work. She is majority owner of The Bookkeeper, an operational accounting and consulting firm offering services to over 250 SMBs and NPOs nationwide. She lives in Raleigh with her husband and two sons.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was analytical from birth. I organized the household books by Dewey Decimal System, and tried to convince my sisters to play library with me. I had a line graph of my allowance earnings, and saved up 24.99 dollars (plus tax) to buy myself at skateboard at Toys ‘R Us when I was seven. I can’t imagine being anything besides an accountant.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

My Dad first taught me T-charts in middle school and, once I turned 15, I took a full-time summer internship at the company was he was Comptroller. I loved it, and stayed at that company for seven years until it was bought out by a foreign competitor.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Early on, before we’d built a name for ourselves, some people were confused about what “bookkeeper” means. My favorite was the person who wrote into our website looking for a “bookie”, and asked if we could break a guy’s kneecaps for him. We took almost any work in those early days, but we did turn that job down.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My critical traits for success are resilience, flexibility, and empathy.

Resilience is a no-brainer. People will turn you down. Clients will leave, and employees will quit. You shake it off and keep working, or you give up and fail. Those are the only options.

Flexibility kept us growing during COVID, but was contributing to our success long before that. We have always been the firm to try and find a better way to do business, primarily by building tailored accounting processes for every client. We can work with any reputable software, any business structure, and meet a unique array of time-sensitive reporting demands. That’s flexibility.

Finally, I wouldn’t be where I am, nor who I am, without empathy. Empathy is not just a tool that makes you a good salesperson or boss. It’s a way of living that gives life meaning. If I wasn’t trying to bring others up with me, I might still have success, but I wouldn’t enjoy it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

The sort of people who don’t like strong women are very insecure; they have a scarcity mindset and believe that every interaction is a “zero sum game”. Fearing their own weakness, they view every social interaction through this lens and, when they see a woman owning her strength and being successful, they feel cheated somehow, as though that strength and success were stolen personally from them.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I knew someone who, though gifted in his field and very successful, seemed to always feel personally cheated, as though he should be enjoying the much greater success he felt owed to him. He was often a very negative person to be around because of this. When the #MeToo movement was gaining traction, I heard him go on a tirade which seemed to come out of nowhere, disparaging the women involved and calling them all sorts of slurs. Though he’d always been polite to me, it made me extremely uncomfortable, how close to the surface that hate was toward these women who were strangers to him.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I’d argue, not a thing she isn’t already doing. Women too often are expected to take up less space, or make themselves smaller to set others around them at ease. If people are uneasy around strong women, they are the ones who need to change, and perhaps the best solution for them is a bit of “immersion therapy”; let them be exposed to an unashamedly strong woman in all her power until they get used to it.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to stop setting males as the default protagonist, not just in our intangible cultural mythology, but in a literal sense, starting from children’s programming all the way up to mainstream media. Just like little girls are expected to consume and enjoy entertainment with a male protagonist, we need to emphasize early on that there’s nothing wrong with a little boy looking up to Elsa or Moana, either.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

The moments I find most ridiculous are those when an older man, often one who has achieved the same success in his field, offers me unsolicited advice about my business. We’ve been lucky to never need to prospect for clients, but that hasn’t stopped men twice my age with a business sized a fraction of mine from telling me, “The way to really get your name out there is cold-calling!”

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

In general, when men speak, they are judged upon what they say. When women speak, we have to not only prove our competence and qualifications, but also balance that against being “likeable” enough (attractive but not too, serious but still “fun”, etc.) before our words are even heard.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Balancing family and work life is always a struggle, but is much easier when you’re self-employed than when you work for someone else. I’ve had to find a balance between managing my responsibilities without being apologetic about my family’s needs. I’ve also embraced making decisions that work for our family, like homeschooling.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I’m sure this is a common answer, but COVID quarantine really helped me define the work-life balance I want for the long-term. Being home with my children, realizing how much they value my presence, even during the busiest work summer of my life, made me realize that having at least a couple of my days as work-from-home each week were incredibly important.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t wear makeup nor grow my hair out, but I’m not against the health and hygiene side of beauty for myself. I take care of my hair and skin, and enjoy wearing clothing that is comfortable and flattering. I can appreciate the effort and artistry of cosmetics or hairstyling, but it’s not something that I care to prioritize, personally.

How is this similar or different for men?

It once was that men were much more restricted in their business clothing choices, but enjoyed the relatively sartorial safety that came with those narrow parameters. Now, men dress as basically or casually as they like, and a black turtleneck or a hoodie just shows what a unique genius they are.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

I believe the five things powerful women need are not just internal character traits, but traits she needs in the people who surround her. The first is support, both emotional and practical. I have a husband who not only builds me up, but who also cooks and cleans. The second is a sounding board, a safe place where you can bounce ideas off someone wihout judgment. The third is a challenger, someone who doesn’t try to poke holes in your ideas, but who tries to point out pitfalls, or to find areas of a improvement. The fourth is a motivator, someone who can act like a personal trainer and hold you accountable on those days you just don’t feel like doing the work. And the fifth is a distracter, someone who can help you “turn off” when it’s time to think of anything but business. Any of those traits can present in combination in any number of people in your life, but they’re all important.

I would love to speak with Ben Chestnut, the CEO of MailChimp. They just put out a press release that they are being acquired by Intuit and I am fascinated by how that came about.

I would love to speak with Ben Chestnut, the CEO of MailChimp. They just put out a press release that they are being acquired by Intuit and I am fascinated by how that came about.

