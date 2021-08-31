Courtney Barbee Of The Bookkeeper: “A bottomless well of confidence”

You can’t take it personally when someone doesn’t like you or looks down on your business. You have to like yourself enough to realize that someone else’s negative opinion of you is their problem because you are so obviously great, that they are obviously wrong.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Courtney Barbee. She has worked in accounting for 21 years and is the majority partner at The Bookkeeper. Founded in 2013, The Bookkeeper now serves over 250 business clients nationwide, providing operational accounting and CFO consulting services.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I believe the inciting incident that led me to this career path was “birth”. I have had a love of organization and formulas from my earliest memory. I remember being enthralled with the Dewey decimal system when it was taught to us in kindergarten, to the point that I made my sisters play “library” with me at home. In high school, my post-college dream was to be a CEO with a briefcase, riding around in the back of a town car while I made business deals from my cell phone.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In the accounting world, there are rarely emergencies but, when one does happen, it’s a doozy. The worst I’ve encountered recently was when a long-time friend and consulting client called with the news that their in-house full-time CFO was discovered to be embezzling. This resulted in an immediate need, right at the tax extension deadline, to not only perform a forensic audit of the books to determine how much had been stolen, but also to correct the wildly inaccurate A/R and A/P balances (and to smooth over the ensuing damage with clients and vendors), and to complete the financials in time for tax filing. It was an all-hands-on-deck project, with multiple team members involved. But, by the end, we got things done in time and were able to make the corrections necessary.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest thing for me, looking back, is the “costume” I put on to network when we were first starting out. Because I was 27 and baby-faced, I was afraid of not being taken seriously. So I would wear all black and put my hair in a bun to try and look older. I was a bore, and no one wanted to talk to me. Once I got more comfortable and acted more like myself (including shaving my head for St. Baldrick’s charity), people found me approachable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I couldn’t have made it this far without my husband, who is truly my equal partner in everything. He doesn’t just pay lip service to support me, but also does more than his fair share of the housework and “mental load” associated with it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

There’s a popular saying in the startup world, to “Fail fast, and fail often.” Though great strides have been taken in allowing women to succeed, women still aren’t allowed to fail. If a woman shoots for something risky and accomplishes her goals, her individual success is celebrated. However, there’s a perception that a woman’s failure is an indictment of her gender. (See the often highly-gendered coverage of Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos infamy, for example.) Also, ambition in women is perceived as more selfish than the same quality in men, so our failure carries a taint of just desert.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

An entire history of systemic and societal discrimination can’t be undone overnight, or by the power of anyone person but, I do feel like there are certain small things that can be done and have big effects through the collective power of individuals. To start, I think it’s important for people to always check their gut responses. If you find a female leader’s personality “abrasive”, mentally reframe her words and actions as coming from a man, and see if your feelings change. Secondly, when you see sexism, even if it’s mild, call it out. Challenge your friends’ behaviors, and email newspaper editors when necessary. Finally, publicly show your support and admiration for women leaders.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women shouldn’t be founders because we’re more empathetic or have some other underutilized leadership qualities not currently prevalent in the business world. More women should be founders because we makeup 51% of the human population and belong in the C-Suite with equal representation.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I hate the myth that being a founder is exciting all the time, or that you should be endlessly enthusiastic and motivated. It’s not all pitches and late-night huddles; a lot of it is just boring old grunt work.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Of course, everyone shouldn’t be a founder. Too many people think they want to be founders but what they really want is the end destination; they want to wake up and be successful on a yacht somewhere while their company makes them money in the background. The worse part is, they want all this while continuing to work like a 9:00 to 5:00 employee. As cliché as it is, someone who really loves the work, and can accept that it will sometimes be simultaneously stressful and drudgery, is someone who can make a good founder.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?”

Number 1: A bottomless well of confidence. You can’t take it personally when someone doesn’t like you or looks down on your business. You have to like yourself enough to realize that someone else’s negative opinion of you is their problem because you are so obviously great, that they are obviously wrong.

Number 2: Organizational skills. There is so much to keep track of that’s completely unrelated to your work. We see clients with successful businesses who need help organizing their finances, of course. But, on the flip side, I need a system to organize my social media posts, because it’s not my strength nor focus.

Number 3: A love of your own company. Not your business, but time spent with yourself. Not everyone finds their “tribe”, and business ownership can be lonely. Being comfortable with your own company, and recognizing that others in your inner circle might not be able to relate to some of the challenges you face, is crucial.

Number 4: An unquenchable thirst for knowledge. In the Information Age, the world changes so quickly, and a lifelong love of learning is needed to keep up. Therefore it is essential when you own your own business, that, if you do not want to be left behind, you have to keep educating yourself. I listen to podcasts every morning as I get ready and on the way to work, and often in the evening as well.

Number 5: A hobby completely unrelated to your business. “Unproductive” time away from your business is necessary for sanity’s sake. My favorite hobby is backpacking. I love just being able to walk and climb (away from any cell reception), with the goal of doing nothing but reaching my destination, or setting up my campsite, or building a fire. Just having to focus on the basics of real-world survival keeps other problems in perspective for me, and helps me declutter my mind from daily stresses.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

During the COVID crisis, I was able to help clients receive over six million dollars in CARES Act funds. Many of these businesses were hurting, and weren’t even aware that the money was there (much less how to access it). I put together a campaign to get this information out to clients, and to help them apply. It took several 70+ hour work weeks, but we were able to help dozens of businesses, and likely even saved a few from going under.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to see entrepreneurship and politics become accessible to all, regardless of where they’re starting from. Right now, the vast majority of the world’s decision-makers are those who came from a place of privilege. I would love to see more funding available for those looking to get in on the ground floor of politics or business ownership.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Ryan Ray, the current CEO of Jobs for Life. To me, it is the most important non-profit I have ever been involved with, and I would love to see its equivalent in the political sphere.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.