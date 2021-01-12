Courtney Andersen of Sober Vibes: “Addiction is a life or death matter”

Millions struggle with addiction, and there is always someone who needs help every day! Our lives are precious, and someone one day might need that post, blog, meeting, or podcast episode within those 24 hours. Addiction is a life or death matter.

As a part of my series about “Heroes Of The Addiction Crisis” I had the pleasure of interviewing Courtney Andersen.

Courtney Andersen is a Sober Coach, podcast host, and YOUR personal sober cheerleader. She is the Founder of National Sober Day (9/14) and the Founder of Sober Vibes, an online support community for recovery and sober-curious women of all ages. Courtney’s favorite day of my life is August 18, 2012, because that is the day she finally stopped the madness of addiction and started to do some real LIVIN!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit of your backstory?

My name is Courtney Andersen, and I am a grateful recovering alcoholic. Yes, grateful, and I dig it. My life started on August 18th, 2012, a hot summer Pure Michigan Saturday. I was on the shame, guilt, hangover, anxiety-ridden roller coaster for a decade when it came to my addiction to alcohol. Then I learned that I deserved to feel love and be loved that anything is possible in Sobriety!

Is there a particular story or incident that inspired you to get involved in your work with opioid and drug addiction?

My Sobriety and healing lead me to recover out loud and create the Sober Vibes community. Changing the way we look at addiction and showcasing that recovery is possible. Addiction is the death sentence, NOT Recovery.

Can you explain what brought us to this place? Where did this epidemic come from?

The epidemic with alcohol and drugs has been happening for decades. Look how socially acceptable drinking is in society today? It’s poison and only suitable for disinfection, as we have learned in 2020. We missed the mark when political agendas back in the 70s and 80s decided instead of treating addiction as a disease. They criminalized it.

Can you describe how your work is making an impact battling this epidemic?

I believe my work is here to support the person and where they are at in their journey. I trust in the community and connect women with the free meetings I do each month or even by making a person laugh when they listen to my podcast. I want my work to resonate with anyone because support is there and that you can have FUN in Sobriety. There is tons of life to live in Sobriety, and that your life is worth it.

Wow! Without sharing real names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by your initiative?

“I stuck with Courtney for the first 90 days of my sobriety, where she helped me navigate through a new life that was scary, but also completely amazing. She helps keep you accountable when temptation seems to be everywhere. She also gently guides you through grief and discovery of your new life and the mourning of your old. She lets you know it’s okay to have all the feelings you’re feeling and be lost and confused. She so supportive and hold you accountable, which is amazing and something that you truly need. She also brings to light different aspects of your life that may have been hurting or struggling and guides you through those. Without Courtney’s program, I don’t if I would have made it past my 90-day mark. I can now say I’m over two and a half years sober, and I have a great foundation for my sobriety because of her program.”

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

Anytime I get a DM, PM, Email, or a review from someone saying my journey, podcast, monthly meetings, sober motivation helped them, that is truly the most rewarding of all.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this problem? Can you give some examples?

Don’t shame people if they have had a relapse. Have compassion for others and don’t judge Educate yourself on addiction

If you had the power to influence legislation, which three laws would you like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

1)I would love to start seeing alcohol commercials have warnings in them as big pharma has to explain side effects.

2)For the Court Systems to start treating addiction as a disease, not criminalize some of these cases. Stop with punishment and start mandatory rehab.

3) Addiction to be treated under insurance, so rehabs are covered.

I know that this is not easy work. What keeps you going?

Millions struggle with addiction, and there is always someone who needs help every day! Our lives are precious, and someone one day might need that post, blog, meeting, or podcast episode within those 24 hours. Addiction is a life or death matter.

Do you have hope that one day this leading cause of death can be defeated?

Yes, as long as we keep talking about it and raising awareness of addiction and recovery.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership leads and is someone who is “doing the do” when no one is looking.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started,” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

My top 5 tips for consistent Sobriety,

Believe in Yourself- Meditate(the sooner you get into this the better) Daily Gratitude practice-write out 3 things Personal Development, I read 10–20 pages of my PD, Self Help books a day. Support- Please find something besides yourself, you will need an outlet of a person or persons who get this journey.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My life work will always help people start living a sober life and raise awareness around addiction and recovery and show people that it is possible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I was forever waiting for my life to get better so I could quit drinking. What I didn’t realize was that if I quit drinking, life would get better.”

I heard this quote year two or three in my sobriety, and it just clicked and made sense. I like to share it because it’s one of those that gives you chills.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The one person in the world I would love to have lunch with is my sweet grandma Jerry, who is no longer with us and passed away in 2012. I would trade in a million lunches with Oprah to have ONE more lunch with Jerry.

