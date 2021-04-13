Couples Counseling for Mental Health During the Pandemic

Working with a mental health therapist in the time of the pandemic is the best investment you can make to improve your mental health and general wellness. COVID-19 has had a massive impact on people’s lives, and you will benefit greatly from professional support during these trying times.

There is no need to suffer in silence if you have experienced income reduction, job loss, and other traumatic events since the pandemic happened. You may be a strong person, but everyone has a limit, and it’s okay to say that you need therapy to bring you back to a more stable mindset.

Professional Denver mental health counseling focuses on both the small details and the bigger picture of client’s lives. A couples therapist is well aware that people experience the world differently, and events like the pandemic can cause deep wounds in people’s minds and emotions.

Do you feel that the pandemic has changed you negatively in some way? Are you unable to pinpoint when it started, but you are now aware that something has to be done to turn things around?

You are in the perfect position to begin professional Denver counseling. If you and your spouse or significant other have barely been able to keep your heads above water since last year, likely, the pandemic has already taken a terrible toll on your collective mental health.

Fortunately, an expert Colorado couples therapist with many years of experience in carrying out individual therapies, couples’ therapies, and group therapies can help. Whether it’s in-person counseling or teletherapy for an extra safe experience during counseling, there is always hope for ailing relationships.

What is Individual Counseling?

Individual counseling means you will work with a counseling professional so you can work on a specific issue that is causing problems in your life.

Denver counseling can take many forms. Professional counseling is often combined with psychiatric interventions/medication to address personality disorders, substance abuse issues/addictions, PTSD, eating disorders, body image disorders, anxiety problems, bipolar disorder, and clinical depression.

Denver counseling will never be a substitute for psychiatric treatments. However, counseling occupies an important place in helping people with mental health problems get back on their feet to recover and function again in society.

What is Couples Counseling?

When you sign up for couples’ counseling, you will work closely with a Colorado couples’ therapist to work on problems and issues that are causing the relationship not to work anymore. A professional Colorado couples’ therapist is highly capable of providing psychotherapy to all types of couples, regardless of their sex and orientation.

A couples’ therapist will help you and your significant other see the conflicts in your relationship so you can resolve these issues and improve the outlook of your relationship.

Whether you are in a two-year relationship or a 25-year odyssey with your spouse, there is always hope if you commit to strengthening and rebuilding your relationship.

Counseling is also useful if you are considering going on your separate ways. If you are unsure if your relationship’s decisions are sound, a Colorado couples’ therapist will help you understand the reasons behind your thinking. He/she will help you see the repercussions of your actions on each other and the relationship.

Professional and licensed therapists handle counseling for couples. These therapists specialize in group therapy and counseling, and they are centered theoretically on married life and family life.

Depending on the situation and the agreed-upon plan of action, a Colorado couples’ therapist may work with both individuals at a time or individually. Sometimes, just one-half of a couple decides to sign up for Denver counseling for couples, and that’s alright, too. What’s important is that at least one person is on the path to recovery.

What can you ask your couples therapist?

Licensed therapists have sufficient training to talk about all the dimensions of married life and family life. This being the case, you can talk to your Colorado couples’ therapist about instances of infidelity or cheating in the relationship, anger management issues, substance abuse issues, child-rearing conflicts, complications arising from blended families, sexual difficulties, and problems with communicating with one another.

A Colorado couples’ therapist is also the best person to talk about instances of domestic violence or abuse within the relationship. If you have been trying to hide the abuse but are now ready to seek the support of someone who knows what you are going through and will not judge you for anything you might want to share, then make sure that you contact a professional Denver counseling practice today. The best time to seek counseling and professional help is now.

Does Couples Counseling Work?

A Colorado couples’ therapist will work hard to restore balance and understanding in your relationship. Generally speaking, marriage counseling/couples counseling does work.

The average success rate of couples’ therapy/marriage counseling is 70%. In the eighties, the success rate of this psychotherapeutic approach was just 50%. Times have changed, and licensed therapists now are much more intelligent, empathic, and equipped with modern approaches to solving age-old relationship problems.

For example, a Colorado couples’ therapist often has to deal with “mixed agenda” couples or couples who are split about what they want to happen to the relationship. One person may want to end the relationship while the other one is more interested in saving it. Whatever the case may be, marriage counseling exists to unite the two parties to be genuine in communication and their intent to work with each other again, whatever the final decision may be about the relationship. Another common problem is “last hour saves,” or couples who wait for six years or more before seeking any professional help.

Mental health counseling is only bound to get better with time, so it’s the perfect recourse if your relationship is already suffering. The average number of sessions is twelve. Couples tend to improve before they hit their twentieth session.