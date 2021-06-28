Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Could Your Need For Perfection Be Costing You?

Reflections post quarantine…

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Photo by Chris Kane from Pexels

It’s been almost a year since my last post and boy have I experienced some things.

This pandemic has been a rough ride.

Not only has the pandemic been tough, I am learning that people just don’t care about others lives like they used to; and more and more they are turning to extreme measures to protect themselves.

I am going to keep it short and sweet because I just don’t have the energy to pour into topics such as revenge or relationships that are one sided or even just draining.

Sometimes we experience things because we haven’t learned the lesson, but more importantly, sometimes we experience things because we learned the lesson and haven’t let go.

To anyone reading this who has been going in a repetitive cycle or who keeps trying and failing or feel they’re getting nowhere- maybe that’s the problem.

Maybe your need to get it right or fix someone or avoid the same mistakes is costing you.

Think about it! You deserve the best but you also deserve peace of mind and healthy relationships (that are free from the baggage of yesterday).

Adapted from the original post on Medium.com

    C. Hunter, Writer & Content Creator

    Charjde Hunter is an all around creative spirit, born and raised in Atlanta, GA and an Alumna of Kennesaw State University, currently residing in the Carolinas. She can be seen across social media promoting her love of writing, podcasting and trending topics while supporting her favorite sports teams.

     

    Please note: Many of the views & opinions expressed do not reflect my education, religion or current employer(s).

    Favorite Scripture - Galatians 6:9

