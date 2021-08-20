Cosmo and Patrick Liney of Cosmo’s Midnight: “Success rarely comes overnight, just keep working on your craft and be passionate”

Success rarely comes overnight, just keep working on your craft and be passionate. Keep your head down and perfect what makes your music uniquely yours.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cosmo and Patrick Liney of Cosmo’s Midnight.

Since their inception in 2012, Cosmo’s Midnight has been eagerly chipping away at genre boundaries, becoming one of the most celebrated and progressive acts to emerge from Australia. Consisting of real-life twins Cosmo and Patrick Liney, the duo boast 300+ million streams and 5 Gold singles, proving that their vibrant collage of sounds has landed with infectious success.

With humble beginnings as a DIY production duo, Cosmo’s Midnight began experimenting with beats on Ableton and soon earned a healthy following on Soundcloud. In 2012 they released their first EP, Surge. Followed up in 2015 by Moments which included a single ‘Walk With Me’ featuring Kučka and was later certified Gold in Australia. At the top end of 2017, Cosmo’s Midnight released ‘History’ becoming the most played track on triple j that year.

The duo’s international escapades earned praise from global publications including Billboard and Complex, priming them for their debut album What Comes Next in 2018. Upon release, the album cracked the Top 40 on the ARIA charts and was crowned the ‘Album of the Week’ by both triple j and FBi Radio. The album produced three Gold-certified singles in ‘History’, ‘Talk To Me’ and ‘Get To Know’; while the track ‘Montego’ sampled N.E.R.D. and received a personal stamp of approval from Pharrell Williams. More recently Cosmo’s Midnight has also taken on a more behind-the-scenes role, lending their production and writing skills to an array of other artists, most notably K-Pop sensation BTS on their 2020 track ‘Fly Me To Your Room’.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

We grew up in the Inner West of Sydney, which means the slightly less but still extremely coastal part of Australia — it was kinda a dodgy area to begin with but has since gentrified. Growing up in Petersham was so lovely though, it had plenty of character and despite being a little rough was a beautiful neighborhood. We were a trio of brothers, Pat and I (Cosmo) being twins and our slightly older brother Nic to round it out. Despite our mum being a composer we didn’t take to music until our mid-teens. Our childhood consisted of an array of records being played around dinner time from ‘switched on bach’, a synthesized recreation of J.S Bach’s greatest hits, to Bill Evans and disco/funk classics like Kool & The Gang. At the time we weren’t really into that music but I like to think it made a resurgence later in my life as we were writing our first and second LP’s.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

So our older brother Nic got Ableton, this music software towards the end of high school. Since Pat and I were always following his footsteps we both got into it as well, but instead of having a quick go with it and dropping it, Pat and I were hooked. Ever since we were young, we’ve always been into creativity as a duo, doing hand-drawn animation together for years before we got into music. Years later we were picked up by our management Astral People who found us after we won a remix competition for the indie label called Future Classic who had also just signed Flume. The rest is history.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Around the time we were writing our first album, someone crashed their car into our family home destroying the front of the house. At the time we were writing music out of the studio we had set up there and we had to move out while they were repairing. Which led to a series of trips to beach houses up and down the coast of New South Wales where we would write and finish our album. Who knows how the album would’ve turned out if we stayed at home and wrote the whole album there? I like to think all the traveling up and down the coast helped us gain perspective on our writing process and shaped our debut into the record it was.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This was before Cosmo’s Midnight really took off but when we first started we were so nervous to perform that we would make the whole set in ableton beforehand and just bounce it to a CD. We’d then press play on the CDJ and just play with effects for an hour. It didn’t make performing fun and I think at that point we made a decision to start pursuing performance as musicians and slowly building our skill at piano and guitar to bring it into our songwriting and shows. Before we used to write entirely with the laptop trackpad painstakingly clicking in every note and beat, which often leads to interesting decisions but is overall a slow and labored process.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We’re currently writing our next project, as well as heaps of other material. I’d say as little as 10 percent of the music we make is released as Cosmo’s Midnight, the rest we write to explore different sides of creativity, or for TV, film and ad briefs as well as working with other artists and singers to write for Pop and K-pop artists looking for new music.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in music? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is the key to growth in any aspect of life. In general societies and professions without diversity can lead to stagnation. We need to be drawing on a wealth of experiences and backgrounds to lend new perspectives, techniques and understandings to our lives. Looking outside one’s experience is the best way to grow creatively and as a person.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t compare yourself to others. While being competitive can be good, it can also be immensely discouraging to stack yourself up to other artists in your circle achieving goals before you.

2. Success rarely comes overnight, just keep working on your craft and be passionate. Keep your head down and perfect what makes your music uniquely yours.

3. Theory is overrated, outsider art is real.

4. Write based on feeling rather than overthinking.

5. Mental and physical health are critical to being in a good writing space.

6. Watching Lord of the Rings annually is imperative to success

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There’s a weird mentality you need to grind 24/7 to get ahead in the music industry. At least in our experience, we’ve found that overworking doesn’t result in good music. The fact is it’s impossible to always be motivated or inspired. When the creativity isn’t flowing you shouldn’t feel bad about taking a step back and reflecting on what really drives you as an artist.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Even though a number of people listen to our music I wouldn’t say we are that influential compared to that of mega-star like Lady Gaga. If I could, I would like to change the meaning of success for people. If a person can live comfortably doing what they are passionate about or even be able to provide for themselves or others and foster a passion — regardless of the acknowledgment of their peers — they should feel proud and content for that achievement.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many people that have had an enormous impact on our lives and careers it would take forever to list them. Most of all we are thankful to our management family ‘Astral People’ who have been with us since day one, particularly Tom Hugget who’s been our manager for 7 years. He’s been there for a lot of our firsts. We were pretty sheltered kids and had never left our hometown so traveling on a plane for the first time, then interstate, then overseas all through music were all milestones we did with Tom coming along with us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

All that is gold does not glitter,

Not all those who wander are lost;

The old that is strong does not wither,

Deep roots are not reached by the frost.

The Riddle of Strider — Bilbo Baggins J.R.R Tolkein

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Kim Jung Gi draws an ultra-detailed sketch of us eating a stack of chicken and waffles at Roscoes in LA.

How can our readers follow you online?

Head to www.cosmosmidnight.com all our socials and info is on there 🙂

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!