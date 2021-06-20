Cory Reese: “Secrecy fuels shame”

Serving others helps you feel gratitude, and shift your inward focus out toward others. This helps both you and the people who are serving. In my social work practice, I’ve learned that it is sometimes the person you least suspect to be suffering from depression who is struggling the most. What you see on the outside might not reflect someone’s inner battles. Your kind word or action could make a difference in someone’s life.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Cory Reese lives in southern Utah with his wife and children. He is author of the books Nowhere Near First, Into the Furnace, and Stronger Than the Dark. He is also a columnist for UltraRunning Magazine. Cory is a licensed clinical social worker, speaker, and passionate mental health advocate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I think I had a pretty tough childhood. I grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the oldest of three kids. My mom and dad were great parents, but our family still faced some challenging issues. I was around twelve years old when my dad got a kidney transplant. I think it was also around this time that my parents got divorced. My siblings and I lived with my dad, and we saw his health problems firsthand. There were many years where he just didn’t feel good because of the ravages of diabetes and kidney failure. He regularly had trips to the hospital, and I always felt like his health was fragile.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I remember my mom telling me when I was a teenager, “Stay close to the people who feel like sunshine.” Following that advice has served me well over the years. I’ve been able to surround myself with people who are a source of support and happiness. I’ve noticed this most with my wife, Mel, who radiates love with a burning intensity as hot as the sun.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

One quality that has helped throughout my life is optimism. Day to day life always has its up and downs. When things are going wrong, I still try to remain conscientious of all the things around me that are going right.

The second attribute I’ve tried to maximize is empathy. At an early age, I understood the value of helping people feel seen and heard. That value helped guide my career choice to become a social worker.

The third quality I have benefited from is determination. Determination has helped me run some of the most difficult ultramarathons in the world, including Badwater, a 135-mile race across Death Valley held every July. When I set my mind to doing something, I put in the effort to make it happen.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I was 14 years old when dad died by suicide. By this time, his health was so poor that he had lost his independence, which caused a deep despair. He was also in constant pain from deep wounds on his legs and feet that were caused by diabetes. His disease had progressed to the point that he was being faced with possible foot or leg amputation. I think he must have felt like this was the only way to make his pain stop. My dad was my closest, most trusted friend. Losing him was a lot to cope with as a kid.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was the sense of complete helplessness. There was no way to undo the loss I had just experienced. It felt like my world suddenly went from a kaleidoscope of color to black and white. I simply could not imagine anything worse that could have happened.

How did you react in the short term?

I didn’t talk about it. I pretended it didn’t happen. Since I was the oldest child, I felt like I needed to assume the role of being strong and supportive for others, at the expense of dealing with anything myself. I completely disconnected from any emotions that could be painful.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

My coping strategy all along was to be strong, and avoid feeling any pain. The problem is that this coping mechanism got reinforced. People said they were proud of me for how strong I was. I told myself that it’s not okay to show or feel emotions. Instead of working through the trauma of that experience, I avoided it, and pretended it wasn’t there. But that’s not how trauma works. It festers underneath the surface and permeates what you do, and how you feel.

On the healthier side, I have also used running as a way to cope with underlying depression. I discovered that running was a way to steer my energy and emotions in a positive direction. I came to value that sense of satisfaction that comes from pushing and challenging myself.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

In 2019 I was stuck in an emotional funk. It was triggered by a combination of events, including leaving the Mormon faith, and being diagnosed with a chronic health condition, as well as unresolved grief about my dad. I was surrounded by a dark depression unlike anything I had experienced before. I ran the Vol State 500k, a 314-mile race across Tennessee hoping that it would burn away the darkness.

My light bulb moment came seven days into that event. I had covered 273 miles, and was struggling with debilitating blisters. Each step felt like walking on shards of glass. I was with my friend Carol who saw how much pain I was in. Carol said “I have a lot of experience treating blisters. Can I help you with your feet?”

I hate feeling like a burden. I hate asking for help. But at that moment, I felt I had no other options. I couldn’t keep moving forward with my feet in that condition. I agreed to let Carol help me.

I sat down and took off my shoes and socks. Then, Carol started draining and bandaging my tender blisters. I’m not an emotional person. But in that moment, I broke down in tears. It was such a vulnerable, raw moment. I had never let my walls down and accepted help like that before. Carol looked up and saw my tears. Then I saw tears begin streaming down her eyes too.

I’m embarrassed to admit it, but this is the first time it really clicked with me that it’s okay to be vulnerable. I ended up finishing that 314-mile race across Tennessee, and this was my biggest takeaway from the race. It’s okay to ask for help when you’re struggling.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My experience at the Vol State 500k transformed me. That moment with Carol transformed me. I had become an expert in the art of “smiling depression.” I was embarrassed and ashamed of the dark depression I had been feeling, so I masked the depression with a smile. I knew this needed to change.

After the race, I finally confided in my wife, Mel. I told her about the struggles I had been facing. Mel embraced me and my challenges with support and encouragement. She helped me see that I’m not alone, and that there is a light on the other side of the darkness.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I decided to see a therapist. Even though I’ve worked as a therapist and social worker, it was incredibly difficult to take that step myself. It gave me a new appreciation for how much courage and bravery it takes to make this first step. In therapy, I first needed to let myself feel the negative emotions before I could get rid of them. Even though I’ve been a social worker for nearly 20 years, I didn’t fully understand how suffocating and debilitating it can be until I experienced it myself.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Poet Mary Oliver said “Someone I loved once gave me a box of darkness. It took me years to understand that this too, was a gift.” I see my father’s death by suicide in this respect. It was a box of darkness to lose a person I loved so much. I didn’t want the box he gave me. Although there was darkness inside, there were also gifts. Grief, trauma, and depression carry lessons with them.

Inside that box, I received the gift of knowing that I am strong. I am brave. His death, and the depression that eventually caught up to me, taught me about regret. Life is short. I can’t wait to say or do something. If something needs to be done or said, I need to do it now. Take nothing for granted.

I learned about the power of forgiveness. The hurt and pain caused lasting scars, but I can find peace in forgiveness.

I learned the importance of creating memories. They are the only things that truly last. When I’m caught in the darkness of night, happy memories are like glowing, bright stars.

I learned that in the end, only one thing really matters: love. It’s not enough to feel love. You have to say it. And you have to show it.

Traumatic events shape who we are. They are the times when we see what we are made of. I’ve learned that it is possible for trauma to lead to post-traumatic growth.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that when I allow myself to be vulnerable, powerful connections with others can be created.

I’ve started thinking about depression like a smoke alarm, an alert that something in my life needs to be addressed. For me, depression is often a signal that I’ve lost sight of the blessings all around me, and I’m stuck in self-criticism. Often, it’s an alert that I’m not taking care of myself physically, or that I’m disconnected from my sense of self-worth. Usually, it’s a warning sign that I need more connection with others, and that I’m bottling up my emotions instead of expressing them.

When I hear the smoke alarm of depression, it’s important for me to quickly take action. When I start to notice dark clouds around me, I can stop the self-criticism. I can eat better and get more sleep. I can talk about how I’m feeling and reach out for help if I need it. Darkness is the teacher.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Serving others helps you feel gratitude, and shift your inward focus out toward others. This helps both you and the people who are serving. In my social work practice, I’ve learned that it is sometimes the person you least suspect to be suffering from depression who is struggling the most. What you see on the outside might not reflect someone’s inner battles. Your kind word or action could make a difference in someone’s life.

2) Secrecy fuels shame. Vulnerability invites light. The simple act of acknowledging my mental health challenges to someone else immediately took weight off my shoulders. It is a powerful step toward healing to allow someone to walk with you into the darkness.

3) It is okay to admit that you can’t fix everything on your own. This is where therapy can be helpful. Unfortunately, the stigma against mental health treatment persists. Athletes are willing to work with a coach or trainer to build physical strength. One way to decrease the stigma of seeing a therapist is to look at them like a mental coach or trainer.

4) Exercise. In my sport of running, there are times you want to quit, but you learn how to keep going. The knowledge that you can overcome adversity is a tool that translates over to real life. When life gets hard, you can draw on the determination and courage you have developed through running.

5) Depression is common after a dramatic loss or life change. The reality is that depression is cunning and deceptive. It feeds on secrecy, and tells you that you are standing on an island in the middle of the ocean all by yourself. It dismantles the connections you have with others. It’s important to remember that depression lies. There is help available. There is so much value in realizing that you are not alone.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want to inspire a conversation about the masks we wear, and the struggles we face. All around us, people are suffering in silence. I want to be part of a movement that makes it okay to admit our weaknesses and ask for help.

I want to work together to take a risk and ask for help when we have blisters on our soul that we can’t fix on our own. I want us to make connections, and help people feel seen. I want to collectively embrace the beauty and the pain of this precious gift called life.

I’d love to grab lunch with Bruce Springsteen. I felt a connection with the bold vulnerability he showed in his autobiography, Born to Run. He showed how insidious and debilitating mental health struggles can be. Even being a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame doesn’t make you immune from depression. His book normalized the challenges that so many people face. I’d love to shake his hand and say “Thanks.”

My new book, Stronger Than the Dark, explores the intimate relationship between running and depression. It is available on Amazon and Kindle. I am also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fastcory and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/coryreese

