Cory Kwarta: “You must be willing to fail”

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cory Kwarta.

Cory is an ethical, energetic, open-minded, and adaptable leader who enjoys driving business and continuous improvement. Be it strategic, operational, organizational, interpersonal, or financial, he enjoys taking a fresh look at how business processes and people interact to achieve goals. He is unafraid of holding himself and his colleagues accountable for their commitments. Cory’s open, honest, and direct style has served him well in gaining trust and driving progress. He does not fear making a mistake and would prefer to make a decision and adjust if necessary, rather than not making a decision or taking no action. Cory’s professional interest for improvement translates into his personal life as he enjoys equity/real estate investing, physical training, reading, and trying to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. His specialties are leadership, change management, business growth, stakeholder-focused leadership, and gross profit optimization.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

Thank you and it is a pleasure to spend this time with you. I am the son of teenage parents, born and raised in Rochester, NY. Being so young, my parents had to make trade-offs such as not continuing their education and my mother staying home as a full-time mom. Times were likely tough and financially tight for my parents and yet I rarely felt it. I had everything I needed; an involved family, a safe environment, opportunities to participate in sports, but not much that I didn’t need. I did not have the latest back-to-school fashions, fancy electronics, or family vacations.

Perhaps it was the extremely strong faith I observed in my grandparents, or the safe environment and sense of belonging to a community that I found in sports and history classes throughout school. I felt truly fortunate and blessed at what I considered the awesome life experience I enjoyed as a child. Absent the true struggles I read about in history, saw in the news, or observed, I felt compelled to ‘give back’ in some way and this drove me to service. I decided as a high school sophomore that I wanted to attend a Service Academy and ultimately accepted an admissions offer to the United States Military Academy at West Point, after which I served a little over 5 years in the US Army.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I don’t know how interesting it is, but it was certainly embarrassing and funny from my perspective. The Swisslog parent company has headquarters in Germany. A couple of years ago they conducted a remote strategy session that began around 3 am in my local time. I set my alarm at 2:50 am to be ready to dial in and participate in the call. About 40 minutes go by in the meeting and I speak up on this call with inputs about 2 or 3 times. In the background, I notice my phone buzzing, but I pay no attention to it because my phone is always buzzing. Finally, I think to myself, “Why is it buzzing at 3:30 am?” Then I looked at my phone in horror to see my Head of HR texting me over and over and suggesting I put a shirt on and brush my hair if I was going to have my camera on during this global strategy call. Oops! At the time it was prior to the pandemic, and you didn’t hear, read, see, or laugh at people doing things like this.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are countless people that have contributed to my success and the top 3 are my parents as well as my wife, Elizabeth (Liz). My parents set the foundation for my success by empowering me and giving me the confidence to define success for myself. That may seem cliché, but I see so many people searching for ‘success’ without knowing what it would look like if they found it.

‘If I could just get that job, that raise, that partner in life, etc., then I would be happy and successful.’ It can lead to a cycle of constant searching without taking those important moments to reflect, appreciate, and enjoy the journey.

My wife is the person that I am most grateful towards. We agreed early in our relationship what success would look like for us: a healthy relationship, being involved parents, being career-oriented to be able to provide on a single income if possible and to give back to the community would define success. My wife sacrificed what was a very successful early career in her own right to get us there. She led, and continues to lead, by example. She provides me the perfect balance of being my biggest fan and most outspoken critic. She pushes me to be better every day and drove me to make one of the most impactful decisions I made in my career.

Exiting the military and transitioning to the private sector can be a difficult transition for any service member, and I was no exception. My wife cheered me on and encouraged me through my transition process. I accepted a good job offer and quickly bought our first condo in Chicago. Things were good. Until they weren’t. My wife could see that I was working extraordinary hours, struggling in the role a bit, and not seeing a bright future for the company. She said, ‘What are you doing? You need to find something else to do!” I had never quit anything in my life up to that point, but she saw the bigger picture and forced me to see it too. I resigned a week later and eventually found my way to Swisslog Healthcare, the company I have enjoyed serving ever since.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have seen this quote attributed to the Dali Lama when asked what surprises him most about humanity: “Man. Because he sacrifices his health to make money. Then he sacrifices his money to recuperate his health. And then he is so anxious about the future that he does not enjoy the present; the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.”

This quote reminds me that we must keep what is most important to us, most important. We have so very little time on this earth that we cannot waste it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have been described throughout my life as unflappable. Stimulus from the environment around me tends to not garner the typical emotional responses that most others demonstrate. This trait has served me well in being able to step back from the crisis of the moment and connect the dots to the larger picture in many circumstances in business.

Ironically, just over the 9/11 weekend, I attended my 20-year reunion at West Point. As a freshman (plebe) at West Point, you are given a fair amount of what has been referred to as ‘hazing.’ As we would perform our duties the upper-class cadets would give us a very hard time. That was intended to get the plebes to ‘spaz.’ In other words, ‘lose our cool’. At the reunion, I had at least five of my fellow classmates share stories of how I would volunteer to stir commotion to draw the attention of the upper-class cadets. While I was doing some sort of push-up/burpee routine, my classmates could get the duties done. They recalled 20 years later how they couldn’t believe that didn’t affect me and how selfless it was that I would take the hazing order to make the team more effective. I did not know at the time I was perceived in that way or even remembered that.

As with any trait, there is usually an underbelly that proves challenging. For me, it is to be mindful of as an unflappable person that I need to spend extra time on relationship development, as it does not come naturally to me.

Another trait that has served me well is being competitive by nature. While I love winning, I find my fulfillment more in the act of competing than the outcome. Showing up every day ready to go, I feel brings out the best in those around me. My closest friends and colleagues show up when I’m around because they know I am coming to compete. While some find this trait exhausting, those who wind up in my circle ultimately love to compete and we make each other better. I’d like to believe my competitive nature has helped me either lead or be a part of stronger teams.

Finally, I believe my ability to be decisive has been a separating factor. A new member of our management team has begun to say, ‘we need to be comfortable being uncomfortable.’ We rarely have all the relevant information we need to make the perfect decision, and if we wait until we have all information it will likely be outdated or the circumstances will have shifted. By being open to being wrong sometimes, you open the door to being right most of the time. I learned in the Army that freezing or being indecisive when an operation starts is usually much worse than making a decision and taking some action.

An example of this was in early 2020 when the pandemic was just starting to hit the media on a daily basis. We had teammates coming to me and other managers fearfully and asking, ‘what are we going to do?’ For some, there was a significant debate. For me, this was not something that was worth the debate. I asked three simple questions: ‘Do we have the ability for our people to work from home? Who absolutely cannot do their job from home? And how quickly can we remote our employees?’ I made the call to have all non-essential employees working from home within 24 hours. In my mind, at that time, I had only productivity losses as a concern to remoting our teams. With the upside of having teammates in a better state of mind, the decision was an easy one for me to make. We were likely one of the first mid-sized companies in March of 2020 to do this. Was it perfect? Far from it. But I believe we did the right thing at the right time, even though we have moved to a hybrid work environment since July of this year.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

In essence, I see Swisslog Healthcare as a software-enabled automation company that specializes in acute care hospitals. In simple terms, we free up clinical labor time for our partners so that they can do what they love — taking care of patients. Rather than moving materials, tissue samples, etc. in a hospital, or counting and optimizing inventories of medications, our solutions either take care of those tasks or greatly reduce the need for people to complete those tasks so they can focus on care.

Occasionally, I will get challenged that our solutions might ‘take the jobs of people,’ to which I always respond, ‘I think we help enhance your people’s capabilities rather than take jobs.’ I make this point only to state that recently, in light of the pandemic, labor shortages across the general economy and hospitals specifically may have us well-positioned to fill a new problem. How do we deal with a dearth of labor availability?

How do you think your technology can address this?

Our solutions do make an impact. As an example, one customer of ours had to disable their Swisslog technology due to reconstruction on their campus. During this time, this single customer was spending six figures, monthly, to hire temporary labor to do the job our system does. In addition, they had nurses temporarily moving materials throughout their campus as well, which reduced their ability to care for patients.

Another example is with Swisslog’s Medication Inventory Management software. The central pharmacy of a hospital is typically run as a cost center, and nearly one-third of total hospital spend is on drugs. Imagine the impact you can have on the total cost of care if you could reduce on-hand inventory, expired drugs, diversion rates, among other key performance indicators by 25%.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I connect with missions that serve a higher purpose than the individual. That is why I loved the Army, that is in part why I was unhappy in my first post-military job, and why I am happy to be a part of the Swisslog Healthcare team. Yes, we are a for-profit company, but when the organization generates a profit while also providing goods and services that ultimately serve society, you get to win-win-win outcomes. I am inspired by the greater good and all of us will likely be a consumer of healthcare at some point in our lives, so why not make it better?

How do you think this might change the world?

We are one little piece of the healthcare ecosystem. There are many players in the healthcare technology space, and we are all working on a common goal, which is how do we make care safer, more effective, more affordable, and more accessible? I believe that we all feed off of one another, and as we compete or partner with other vendors and innovate in new ways, we are ultimately moving the needle toward the goal. I personally measure our company’s success, not in pure financials, but whether we continue to earn the right to compete in this ecosystem and make healthcare better. We change the world by continuing to compete.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

There are clearly some ethical concerns as the world continues to evolve in the area of artificial intelligence, automation, etc. I can honestly say that I do not see those concerns as relevant anytime in the near future for the space that Swisslog Healthcare focuses upon. If you really grasped at straws, I could see a scenario where perhaps in the practice of optimizing inventory of medications, one might draw a conclusion to not stock enough of medication ‘x’ when some outlier event happens, leaving the hospital unprepared. I find this to be an almost ridiculous stretch as humans without tools to inform their decisions might make the wrong choice regardless.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Listen. To your customers, to your teammates, your competitors, and your gut. We decided to end certain components in our product portfolio because they were getting very difficult and expensive to support, plus they were increasing risk to our customers. There were more than a few people in our teams that opposed ending serviceable life while offering a modern, supportable alternative. They were afraid that we would be forcing spend on our customers that was unbudgeted, opening the door to competition, and upsetting some customers. In many ways they were right. However, if you want to earn the right to compete, you sometimes must make tough choices to do the right thing. We ultimately did discontinue certain products, and we did force unbudgeted spending, opened the door to competition, and upset some customers. Yet we have more customers than ever that have extended the life of their initial investment, we generated good business for ourselves, and these customers have greatly reduced their risk of unplanned outages. Win-win-win. You must be willing to fail. And I don’t mean that only as an individual unless we’re referring to a solitary inventor. You have to understand from the Board of Directors all the way down to the test engineer and/or pilot customer that innovation may not work and in fact, it usually is not a huge success at first. To innovate, I believe you must experiment, and failing is part of that. We have succeeded with innovation, and we have failed with innovation. Not once have we met all our plans on budget, timeline, ROI, market take-up, cost of support, scaling, etc., we continue to make incremental progress from where we were yesterday — and that is successful innovation in my mind. Some refer to this as ‘fail-forward.’ Technological innovation doesn’t need to be big or even commercialized to be impactful, even though that’s an easier sell for executives. Several years ago, a leader in our IT group developed a program that could be run on the software of one of our products that would quickly download the entire configuration and component list for an entire customer instance. The program itself was never sold, however, the data that came from that micro-innovation was used for years to help with our ERP system data, CRM system data, and led to us understanding what our customers looked like to weigh strategic decisions for the future. This innovation spawned many other micro-innovations that consistently moved the needle to further enhance our offerings. If the technology or venture is predominantly for positive social impact without specific account for a competitive return on investment, find the right investors and/or be creative. There is a specific type of investor that looks to invest at least a portion of their capital toward ‘Impact Investing.’ To get started I would recommend going to www.giin.org and check out the website. If one were to consider technology as the application of knowledge for practical purposes instead of the more traditional implication of machinery and/or computers, I will share a quick story of how I was able to innovate for social impact with only 1,000 dollars of my own money — not to gloat but to show what’s possible when you get creative. When attending college, we were often pressured to donate blood to the local blood bank. Over time it became a habit and passion of mine to try to donate plasma or platelets whenever possible. Fast forward 15 or so years and I have had several close friends end up fighting blood cancers, and those patients always need blood. After my second close friend inside of a year was diagnosed with cancer, I decided that we, as a neighborhood, needed to do something to show our support other than cards, flowers, and meal trains. I hosted a blood drive in honor of these two friends, during the pandemic. I just needed participants, volunteers, a location, phlebotomists, and time. I knew that there was a serious need for blood during the pandemic as donors dropped significantly. A problem to be solved! I contacted our local blood bank and asked if they would support me hosting a drive and they were immediately supportive. I then contacted a local church and asked if I could ‘borrow’ their space for a day which was also followed by immediate support. Additionally, the church put me into contact with another friend that was starting her own initiative for the same person. She knew a woman from Be the Match, a donor registry organization that looks to match patients and donors. We joined forces, created a Group on Facebook and marketed the drive there. We pulled off an outstanding drive! The blood center informed me afterward that we not only had the single largest mobile blood drive in Colorado in over 18 months but that we also directly helped 245 patients with the outcome of the drive. And if that wasn’t enough, the blood donation center and Be the Match have started talks just in the last few weeks to look at ways to combine forces for future drives. The point of my story is if you have passion, find needs/problems to solve, and get creative — it is amazing what can be accomplished.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell them that we only have so long on earth, so try to define what success looks like for you and then work to achieve it. When we’re gone people will not remember how much we had in the bank or what kind of car we drove. They will remember how we made them feel or what fingerprint we left on the world. Why not consider having that fingerprint be one that benefitted others? But don’t fake it. You can fake out just about anyone but yourself. You will not find lasting success or happiness without authenticity.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down to breakfast with Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Not until I returned to West Point very recently to see some of my dear friends at a reunion did I realize how prevalent mental health issues are among servicemembers. The pain of unseen war wounds that so many service members deal with, without help, needs to be addressed in a new form of outreach. There is much more work to be done.

