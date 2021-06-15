Cortney Goodstadt of C Good Wellness: “Avoid amping up your brain”

Sleep needs to be a priority because this is when our bodies are restocking our supply of hormones, eliminating the effects of stress, process significant toxins, repair damaged tissues, generates vital white blood cells for immunity, and processes heavy emotions. None of these processes can happen without sleep!

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Cortney Goodstadt.

Cortney is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, a holistic health coach, and is currently getting trained to specialize in functional medicine. She started her own health coaching business, Cgoodwellness in 2019.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Through my experiences, both professional and personal, I noticed the existing blocks with the traditional treatment model. I discovered this first hand when I sought treatment for my own goals symptoms. I quickly realized that only addressing the symptoms rather than a whole body approach will not regain health.

The combination of my physical therapy background and my health coaching training has given me the tools to work with clients and patients in achieving their health and wellness.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I begin to experience random health issues about 5 years ago. When I sought treatment, I discovered major gaps in healthcare, especially when dealing with chronic illness. I was frustrated at the care I received and lack of options I was given. I found a great health coach and functional medicine doctor, and was amazed how looking at the body as a whole was very beneficial. This approach helped me and I as able to get better. I learned so much of this aspect of holistic health that it ignited my passion in functional medicine. I became certified as a integrative nutrition health coach and started my health coaching business to help others.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields?

In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness? Sleep is fundamental. High quality sleep is vital for both healing and sustained wellness. People can’t expect their bodies to perform in a certain way ( gain strength, lose weight, decrease pain, etc) if sleep is impaired. This is why I always address sleep with my clients.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love all books by Joe Dispenza. He studies metaphysics, and I find it fascinating!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“ You can’t always choose what happens to you, but you can always choose how you feel about it”

Mindset really changes everything.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

The ideal amount of sleep is 7–8 hours of solid, uninterrupted sleep.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain? The exact time depends on the person’s lifestyle. However, for ideal sleep, melatonin should be rising and cortisol should be rock bottom. Melatonin is secreted in response to darkness and our evening cortisol levels are lowest in environments with low noise.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sleeping sounding often sets the tone in all aspects of our health. Once we improve the quality of our sleep, it leads to other positive lifestyle choices, such as better eating habits, more energy to move our bodies,etc.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes! Sleep needs to be a priority because this is when our bodies are restocking our supply of hormones, eliminating the effects of stress, process significant toxins, repair damaged tissues, generates vital white blood cells for immunity, and processes heavy emotions. None of these processes can happen without sleep!

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles? Too many distractions( TV, PHONE, ETC), too much stress, eating too late

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Yes in the fact that there is more stress, and more distractions now more than before. Email and cell phones has allowed us to work beyond what used to be typical work hours. And much more stress in these times than ever before.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Choose more calming activities before bed (reading, taking a bath, listening to soft music) Turn off full-spectrum light for a full 1–2 hrs ebfore bed(no smart phones, no emailing) Avoid amping up your brain ( no budgeting, balancing checkbook, no stressful convos) Make it quiet but not too quiet (white fan noise, sound machines) Quiet the digestion ( no food for a full 3 hours before bed)

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

This may be due to abnormal cortisol rhythms. Night time intake of calming adaptogenic herbs can be helpful.

If they tend to have more insomnia, a combination of melatonin and 5HTP is often quite helpful in combination with the methods mentioned above.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it effect the ability to sleep well at night?

We are all bio individual , so some may benefit from naps, while others will get thrown off in the evening/ night.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dr Jessica Peatross MD- I follow her work on IG and she is such an advocate in the holistic health space.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Cgoodwellness on IG

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!