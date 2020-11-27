Corrina Ramos: “First and foremost be yourself”

Self-worth — perhaps one of the most important in my list of five. Why? Well, you are going into a competitive industry and you’ll have to be confident in what you’re doing. Some people won’t like it, some will question it, other will, and others will say they’ll help you make it better. In the end you must remember is that it’s you creating these opportunities. Make most of the opportunities that will show what you are capable of. All preparations and hard work must come out when called and you have to believe. If you don’t believe in yourself, then you’re simply wasting your time.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Corrina Ramos. Corrina Ramos is an Air Force Veteran and served for eight years as a Technical Sergeant.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My life was simple. I grew in a small ranch in San Bernardino California. So, most of my life was rural, and did not change until I really went to catholic school. By going to school, I became exposed to the city life. It did feel like a double life, but I was able to cope once I introduced myself to the arts. The arts balanced my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Acting allows me to tell stories in various forms. Characters and the complexity of those actors. By playing someone else, I can relate to certain circumstances I may not understand in normal day life.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing would be meeting new people and who take this industry seriously. Many people think this industry is simply about just memorizing lines, looking good, and look at the camera. They would be wrong. This is art and many of the new people that I have met have either become friends and even mentors. From there it allowed me to take roles seriously and learn the mechanics of craft.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Perhaps you will find this answer to be cliché, but forgetting lines. It’s one thing to memorize them, but once you are acting and trying to perfect a scene, nerves or other things would kick in and made me forget lines. What I learned from this mistake is to always remember that circumstances change, and we must train ourselves to remember all the details.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It really cannot come down to one single person at this time. At this time, I would have to thank my support group and those who have been with me along this journey. Anyone from my teachers to mentors. Not only have they told me I can do it, but also give me the courage to continue.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

First and foremost be yourself. I know this is an industry where we take upon many roles that interpret many people, but at the end of the day it is your approach to certain roles that separates you from others. You will also encounter several rejections and pain. It’s just the way it is. Many people need to understand that we are trying out for someone else vision of a story. We must adapt ourselves to meet their vision and it’s not easy at times. Trial by fire, but when you get that yes, or that call, take advantage of it.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

Again, growing up on a ranch brought forward this urge to see and learn more about the world. Sometimes we cannot go to certain places or understand other cultures. Acting allows at least an opportunity to understand what else is out there. Stories have experiences and characters are created out of the experiences. By taking on the role, it gives me the ability to immerse myself into different cultures and thoughts.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Last fall I completed Warrior Bards program at USC I was able to study ancient Greek mythology. I wrote my first play, “Queen Hecuba,” and was able to act in a series of plays written by talented artists an experience I will never forget. I’m a student at Upright Citizen Brigade I was able to perform an improv show before the pandemic I can’t wait to get back on stage. Currently a member of the UCLA Wordcommandos Creative Writing Workshop for Veterans. I’m working on writing another play. I definitely miss the theatre. During this pandemic I was able to shoot a short film right from my home. I’m currently working on virtual performance “This Is Me” with Diavolo it will be premiering later this year We are writing personalized stories, doing expressive movement for a one-of-a-kind virtual experience. Please be on the lookout for that!

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Our films must reflect our community. By having diversity in films, we show that anyone can be in this industry.

We are a nation of many people’s, many backgrounds, many stories. Diversity in storytelling and entertainment makes us stronger.

This industry must show it is open to everyone.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first would be cost. To become an actress, one would have to go to either New York or California. Not the cheapest places to live, but in your mindset, you have to make it worth to achieve your goal. Also, it cannot be considered your day job since you are trying to make a name for yourself. This means getting a regular job until you build yourself. Acting Classes? Also necessary to work on your craft, and not cheap.

Time. You just moved into a new town trying to make into a difficult industry. You need to make time to find roles, try out, a job that helps you pay for the bills and food. All these things must be managed. Social life, well that is kept into a minimum. If you start getting roles, then work there. Then work your paying job, then learning. I wished people would tell me an easy way to make a schedule that would make things maybe a little easier.

Self-worth — perhaps one of the most important in my list of five. Why? Well, you are going into a competitive industry and you'll have to be confident in what you're doing. Some people won't like it, some will question it, other will, and others will say they'll help you make it better. In the end you must remember is that it's you creating these opportunities. Make most of the opportunities that will show what you are capable of. All preparations and hard work must come out when called and you have to believe. If you don't believe in yourself, then you're simply wasting your time.

What is your plan? Everyone must have a plan. Dreams are not just things you wake up one morning and go for it. The dream is the foundation, but how do we build from there. What steps must I take? Unfortunately, I didn’t learn that until I got here. Wish someone would have told me dreams and ambitions involve more than the decision to do it.

Finally, what everyone needs: a support center. You cannot do this on your own, and you do not want to feel all alone. I already described how hard it is at first and trust me you will need support from anyone. From loved ones to coworkers. A support group is needed, it will help you get through whatever struggle you will face.

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Anything that relaxes you. Do not stress out. Enjoy the moments you have to yourself. For me I find that best through taking a drive somewhere. Nowhere in particular, while listening to some of my favorite tunes. Meditating is another. After a long day, lie down or sit in a comfortable chair and clear your mind.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is quote by Les Brown where he states: “It’s not over, until I win.” Brown kept beating his son on Connect Four every game. It was getting late, and wanted to call it a night, but his son said, “It’s not over until I win.” The life lesson there is eventually I will succeed, and eventually there will be yes. You must keep trying and never give up. In this industry, the mindset is of utmost importance.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire a movement that would stop the censoring of people voicing their opinions. I understand that we live in times where things are extremely taken out of context, but voices must be heard. We may not agree or disagree with what’s being said, but that is what makes our nation unique. The diversity of all our voices, all our voices must be heard. To that in end those voices can be made into film, and people can relate to the stories being told. That ultimately brings unity and clarity to who we are, and where we come from.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Gabriel Iglesias — I love watching his shows he never fails to make me laugh. 100% his shows have gotten me through this quarantine, plus he seems like a fun person to be around. So Gabriel if you see this, lunch is on me!

Instagram: @c0rrina.ram0s

IMDB: imdb.me/corrinaramos

