Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Correcting the Money Habits That You Learned From Your Parents

Gustav Just Wexford discusses some of the common money issues children learn from their parents and how to correct them.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Parents hold an influential place in their children’s lives. One area in particular that children seem to examine but parents seem to be most frugal in is the handling of their finances. Even though a parental figure may try to instill financial wisdom into their children, their advice may all go to waste if they are not implementing wise financial habits themselves. 

As children grow into adulthood, they sometimes find it hard to be in command of their finances if they were never taught how to do so in their youth. Correcting the money habits you learned from your parents will take a bit of intentionality, but the good news is that these are learned habits that you will be able to eventually break.

Examine Your Spending Habits

Growing up, your parents may have been a bit too careless with their money. Even if they had good intentions with it, this could often lead people into debt. As you grow into adulthood, you should take a good look at your spending habits and how they compare to that of your parents. Do you find that you prioritize spending over budgeting, leaving you with little to spare at the end of each pay period? This might be a sign that you need to reevaluate your money habits. Though it is not frowned upon to spend money on yourself in a consumer culture, the financial burden of careless spending habits should be talked about more frequently. The sooner you come up with a budget, the better chances you’ll have of avoiding some of the mistakes your parents made.

Discuss Money More Openly

Your parents may have tried to hide their financial discussions from you. While children certainly do not need to be burdened with hearing about their parents’ money problems, it can sometimes make money into a taboo subject. Parents can teach their children the importance of budgeting without clueing them in on their personal financial worries. By talking about money more openly, you can become more comfortable with the topic of budgeting. This will also show your other colleagues that saving is essential to you, which could result in better financial decisions being made among your friends and family. Rather than spending half a paycheck on a night out, you and your friends might instead choose to have a “friendsgiving-styled” night in for a cheaper option. The more comfortable you become talking about money, the easier it will be to hold yourself back from impulse purchases, and the more understanding your personal community will be when it comes to cutting back on certain costs.

    Gustav Just of Wexford PFP

    Gustav Just, Regional Vice President at TransAmerica Mutual Funds

    Financial professional and investment expert Gustav Just is a Wexford, PA community pillar. His work in the field has been thanks to his education at Clarion University where he earned a degree in finance. He was able to earn a position with PNC Bank where he took on a Financial Sales Consultant role. He was able to perform very well in this role, and was able to continue on to a Merchant Service Account Executive role. His time with here would end when he took to the investment industry, taking on a role with Janus Henderson Investors as an Associate Director. His work has led him to his current position as a Regional Vice President with TransAmerica Mutual Funds, where he oversees a team of financial advisors across the Western PA region.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ways to Teach Financial Literacy to Your Children

    by Matt Dixon
    David Walter Osborne
    Community//

    David Walter Osborne On Teaching Good Money Habits For Every Age Group

    by Michael Petrilli
    Community//

    Breaking the Taboo: It’s Time to Learn How to Talk to Your Child About Money

    by Sara Gelsheimer
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.