Coronavirus Outbreak: What We’ve Learnt about Online Presence and Unabated Business Workflow.

The global pandemic (coronavirus, technical name – Covid-19 or SARS-CoV-2) grounded the world economy to a complete standstill in the first quarter of 2020. To curtail the spread of the virus, lockdown measures were put in place as findings from the research showed that the transmission of the virus is via contacts (droplets from body fluids and fecal-oral routes through contaminated wastewater). In view of these developments, travels, vacations, businesses were suspended as many countries were recording huge numbers daily, and infections were mainly from asymptomatic persons, while people that show symptoms were isolated and treated as part of the World Health Organization (WHO) handling guidelines.

As revenues keep dropping and the world economy stock market keeps experiencing huge dips, many transactions, and business meetings that required physical presence had to revert to alternative platforms for online meetings and transactions. This has brought about much relief in the ease of doing business. These initiatives, though not entirely new was generally accepted by all business entities, including the small enterprises which have in recent times relied on traditional marketing means such as newspaper, radio, and television advertising methods and physical means of processing waybills, receipt, and invoices.

The pandemic was quite another blessing in disguise for business owners, contractors, and government agencies that may have never thought of completing transactions and important business meetings over the internet. This has come to stay even at an eventuality of a post-pandemic era. Business people with numerous workflow requirements will stand at an advantage of saving cost on transport, accommodation, and other expenses for attending a business gathering or to sign an important document. How about the idea of the signing of documents online? An online signature or electronic signature and handwritten signature have the same legal backings and can be used to seek the consent of the document before signing, thereby enhancing the integrity of the document signed and real identification of the signatory.

What Are the Types of Documents One Can Sign Using Electronic Signature?

The electronic signature is vital in a contract initiation and approval stage and is virtually applicable to all document types, be it online, remotely, or direct. The documents of concern here are:

Sales contracts Quotes The general condition of sale Employment contracts Expense reports Commendations Finance purchase Invoices Purchase order; and Confidentiality agreements.

A Final Step to “Going Green and Less Pollution”

Considerably tremendous efforts have been applied in reducing carbon footprints and as required by many countries. The onus already falls on the companies and establishments in fashioning out a mitigation approach to achieve the set goals for pollution reduction. The steps are taken in going paperless include software suites, electronic files and exchanges, and server storage. Despite these actions, the signing of documents, handwritten documents, and archiving of papers for contracts and agreements prove a significant setback because of the need to print. The electronic signature will ensure that the hitches in dematerialization are eradicated. The process will be digitized from the start (document production, signing, and archiving), thereby saving time, space, easy accessibility, enhanced process flow, and improved productivity.

Process of Electronic Software

Workflow Validation – validation can be done among the contacts through consent/approval, and proper orderliness of signatures will be ensured. Real-time Reports – one can monitor the report/status of the signatories during the validations and signature process. Legal Online Signatures – since online signature has the same legal backing as the handwritten ones, it is easy to retrieve and upload the documents with the time-stamped evidence file. Signature Safety – the security of the connections and file transfer is ascertained as the encryption level is done with 256-bit SSL ensuring total confidentiality of files and signatures. Seamless and Device-Free – the online signing process is cloud-based; hence it does not require an application, software, or technical input, and there’s no need to install any software to create the signature.

More Clarity on Online Signatures

Signature Image Format

After tracing the signature electronically, it is easy to download and insert it into a PDF document. The format or file type of the signature will be .PNG; therefore, it can be used anywhere and on any document.

2. How to Use the Image Downloaded

The signature, which will be in .PNG format, is solely used for documents or PDFs that allow its usage as an embedded image. The signature can be saved on the computer after downloading it for further use.

Currently, there are lots of options available for business owners, individuals, and establishments that are interested in signing a legal document online or electronically. These channels can be appropriately harnessed without any hassles.