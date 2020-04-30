Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

9 Coronavirus-Inspired Murals From Around the World

Artists across the globe are bringing works of color and light into a dark time — and you don’t even need to leave your couch to admire them.

By
@streetartdream / Twitter
@streetartdream / Twitter

During tough times, art can be cathartic — both for creators and for those of us who get to enjoy their work. Amid the pandemic, artists from around the globe have been tapping in to their creativity to capture not only the heartbreaking impact of the virus, but also to spread positivity and hope.

From the streets of New York to the Swiss Alps, here are nine coronavirus themed murals to admire from the comfort of your couch.

Burjassot, Spain

Honoring the true heroes of this pandemic — our healthcare workers.

Chennai, India

Showing appreciation for our essential workers.

Belgium

Reminding us of our newfound obsession with toilet paper.

Los Angeles, California

Portraying the coronavirus as a wrecking ball.

Leysin, Switzerland

Depicting solidarity and hope in a massive mural in the Swiss Alps.

Copenhagen, Denmark

A not-so-subtle reminder to wear a mask.

Boston, Massachusetts

Showing us that social distancing is saving humanity.

Santa Monica, California

An important message that — through it all — love wins.

View this post on Instagram

You Can’t Quarantine Love” – @loveruben_ No 170 My hope is that during these uncertain times my friendly reminders and paintspirations bring smiles to your faces. ❤️ . This business along with so many others had to shut down and board up their windows and doors. (👉🏽 next photo) I saw an opportunity not only to spread some love but to also help protect the business with art. If you know of a business that is boarded up and can use some love message me and check out what we are doing over at @beautifyearth. . 📍 The Chestnut Club – 1348 14th St. Santa Monica, CA 90404 . . . . . . #rubenrojas #livethroughlove #beautifyearth #youcantquarantinelove #b3n #saferathome #streetart #losangelesstreetart #fridaymood #wescoverapp

A post shared by Ruben Rojas (@rubenrojas) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:36pm PDT

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Karilynn Olson, Social Media Growth Editor at Thrive Global

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.