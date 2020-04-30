During tough times, art can be cathartic — both for creators and for those of us who get to enjoy their work. Amid the pandemic, artists from around the globe have been tapping in to their creativity to capture not only the heartbreaking impact of the virus, but also to spread positivity and hope.
From the streets of New York to the Swiss Alps, here are nine coronavirus themed murals to admire from the comfort of your couch.
Burjassot, Spain
Honoring the true heroes of this pandemic — our healthcare workers.
Chennai, India
Showing appreciation for our essential workers.
Belgium
Reminding us of our newfound obsession with toilet paper.
Los Angeles, California
Portraying the coronavirus as a wrecking ball.
Leysin, Switzerland
Depicting solidarity and hope in a massive mural in the Swiss Alps.
Copenhagen, Denmark
A not-so-subtle reminder to wear a mask.
Boston, Massachusetts
Showing us that social distancing is saving humanity.
Santa Monica, California
An important message that — through it all — love wins.
