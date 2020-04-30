During tough times, art can be cathartic — both for creators and for those of us who get to enjoy their work. Amid the pandemic, artists from around the globe have been tapping in to their creativity to capture not only the heartbreaking impact of the virus, but also to spread positivity and hope.

From the streets of New York to the Swiss Alps, here are nine coronavirus themed murals to admire from the comfort of your couch.

Burjassot, Spain

Honoring the true heroes of this pandemic — our healthcare workers.

Chennai, India

Showing appreciation for our essential workers.

Paying homage to the heroes of Indian Railways fighting against Coronavirus, an attractive graffiti, 63 feet in diameter, has been drawn at Egmore station in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Led4GHxz3r — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) April 25, 2020

Belgium

Reminding us of our newfound obsession with toilet paper.

Los Angeles, California

Portraying the coronavirus as a wrecking ball.

Leysin, Switzerland

Depicting solidarity and hope in a massive mural in the Swiss Alps.

Take a look at this massive grass graffiti in the Swiss Alps! ⛰️

With his new artwork covering 3,000 square meters 🇫🇷 artist Saype living in 🇨🇭 evokes the building of a world with more solidarity and more humanity.

It was produced with biodegradable and natural paints. pic.twitter.com/T6LDosFT2s — HofSwitzerland (@HofSwitzerland) April 27, 2020

Copenhagen, Denmark

A not-so-subtle reminder to wear a mask.

Boston, Massachusetts

Showing us that social distancing is saving humanity.

Santa Monica, California

An important message that — through it all — love wins.

