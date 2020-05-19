Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
First Responders First//

“I Spent a Day With Frontline Health Workers and Here’s What I Learned”

YouTube influencer Anthony Padilla found out first-hand that not all heroes wear capes — some wear scrubs.

By
Anthony Padilla / YouTube
Anthony Padilla / YouTube

The heroism of frontline healthcare workers has been more apparent than ever during the coronavirus crisis, as they’ve worked tirelessly to save lives while putting their own at risk. To better understand and empathize with their experiences, Anthony Padilla, a comedian, digital pioneer, and YouTube host, decided to put himself in the shoes of the doctors, nurses, and scientists who are working around the clock to treat the sick, and hopefully one day, find a cure. 

In a recent episode of his “I Spent a Day With…” series, Padilla sat down (virtually) with Rudy Tanzi, Ph.D., a research scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Shailey Prasad, M.D., M.P.H., the executive director of the Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility, and Katie Capano, C.N.M., a certified nurse practitioner and midwife based in New York City. All three professionals are working on the front lines of the pandemic, either through their research or hands-on supervision or care of those infected with the virus. Padilla is donating 100% of the proceeds from the video to #FirstRespondersFirst, which will provide frontline healthcare workers with the resources and support they need to care for themselves, so they can continue to care for us during this crisis. 

Padilla’s conversations with the healthcare workers reveal just how much the virus has impacted those in the medical field. Capano, for example, noted she used to work eight-hour days and treat 20-25 patients in a busy clinic; now, she works a 12-hour shift every single day, seeing anywhere between 30-50 patients who are extremely ill. “I do cry every day,” Capano said, later adding that her routine now consists of working, eating, sleeping, and then repeating the same pattern day in and day out. 

Tanzi, who ordinarily studies Alzheimer’s disease, has switched gears to focus his research on what makes individuals more susceptible to COVID-19. Tanzi said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is probably 10 times higher than what is being reported, as many are asymptomatic. He himself is coping with symptoms of the disease — “I’ve had symptoms for a while, but I only got tested yesterday,” Tanzi said at the time the video was recorded. 

On top of grueling work hours and a heavy emotional toll, healthcare workers are also being unfairly targeted as carriers of the virus. “It’s actually a really big problem,” Capano said. “A lot of us are being told not to wear our scrubs to or from work, and to change into our scrubs when we get to work, because there have been some assaults on healthcare workers in scrubs because people are afraid of us.”

“After spending the day with these frontline healthcare workers, I’ve come to realize just how much they put on the line every single day, sometimes risking their own lives just to save others,” Padilla said. “Now more than ever, we should take the time to appreciate those working and fighting to keep people healthy during these uncertain times.”

Click here for information about how Thrive Global is supporting our healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and find out how you can support the cause by donating to #FirstRespondersFirst.

Jessica Hicks, Associate Multimedia Editor at Thrive Global

Jessica Hicks is an associate multimedia editor at Thrive Global. She graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in journalism, sociology, and anthropology, and is passionate about using storytelling to ignite positive change in the lives of others. Jessica is thrilled to join Thrive Global as it strives to end the burnout epidemic and promote well-being among professionals, college students, and everyone, everywhere.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images
First Responders First//

To the Public Health Workers on the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Crisis

by Michelle A. Williams, Arianna Huffington
First Responders First//

Why Giving Back to the Families of First Responders Is So Important

by Elaine Lipworth
Mint Images / Getty Images
First Responders First//

The Healthy Daily Habits First Responders Need Right Now

by Alexandra Hayes

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.