Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Corona Friendship

How One Small Light Can Create A Sense of Community

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Hours passing into days into weeks into months. The light on the second floor across the street from us is still on. The contact between the Corona Friend and I has been fading away as our time on our respective terraces has been winding down with Fall and its afternoon chill in the air.  Still, at night, when I roll my shades down as I am getting ready to go to bed, her light is still on. I see it and it makes me happy. 

Yesterday as I was walking my dog in my endless attempts to have him use the streets to do what he needs to do, I heard her calling me. “Sara, I wanted to let you know I am going to back to Montevideo this weekend.”

“ Oh,” I said, “we wanted to have coffee together.”

“Yes but the bad weather makes it difficult. I will be coming back on weekends sometimes and we can catch up then.” 

“How was your stay here?” I asked. 

“Heaven,” she answered. “But time to go back to teach. By the way, thank you so much for looking after me. “

“Well, it was a gesture,” I said. “Not much.” 

And she went inside her apartment and Poppy and I walked back to our building. 

A blanket of sadness descended on me, like the fog that comes over Punta so often suffocating the sky. I am going to miss our distant Corona -19 friendship. It is not that we had the opportunity to exchange much, have conversations, get to know each other, but nevertheless it was a friendship. Or was it an imagined one? What about it put a smile on my face? Was it the physical proximity that made me call it a friendship? With the Corona, we experienced a lot of separation lately, not much human contact and her being around created a feeling of community, the 29th street community. My friends and family are so far away and I cannot see them, only on zoom.  When her light was still on, she was near, just across the street, her nearness was so consoling.

 Living in the children’s house growing up on the Israeli kibbutz, I remember waiting for hours for the caretaker to come by with her flashlight to reassure me someone was around. The Corona Friend’s light across the street was this same reassurance. In high school, after a long day of classes , working, homework and social activities, I used to pass by my parents’ home and was happy the lights were still on so I could stop by and have a cup of tea with them.  One of the most cherished memories growing up, this stolen time, sharing the moment of the day. 

Upon graduating from college and when I moved to the desert,  I, at first, noticed no lights in the horizon, just desert dunes with a huge moon hanging about. It is light which makes me feel connected, not isolated, not alone. Yes, no light now in her apartment across the street, but she gave me the gift of remembering how light is tied with friendship.

As night is drawing near

No light across the street

Sweet memory

    Sara Gelbard, Author at The Sound of Her Voice

    Sara Gelbard was born on one of the first kibbutzim in Israel and, therefore, raised, in a Children’s House with 24 other children, with little parental contact. Her book, THE SOUND OF HER VOICE,  sensitively explores her coming to terms with the emotional loneliness of her upbringing and how she repaired that wound to create a life full of love, work and beauty. Today, Sara Gelbard is a woman of three homes – Israel, New York, and Punta del Este in Uruguay.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Killing time never felt so sweet

    by Arti Kumria
    Community//

    Deanna Anderson: “Home Is Where the Heart Is ”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Cassie Wanda: “Rising tide lifts all boats”

    by Karina Michel Feld

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.