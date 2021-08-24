Cori Wamsley Of Aurora Corialis Publishing: “Authenticity”

“Authenticity.” That word gets thrown around a lot, but it’s truly important to being a successful founder. It can go hand-in-hand with trusting your gut, but it also takes it a step further. It takes it into the realm of being truly you, which means that you have to be comfortable with yourself enough to let that person shine.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cori Wamsley. Cori is the CEO of Aurora Corialis Publishing, and she works with business owners who have a transformational story to share. She helps them quickly and easily write and publish a book for their brand that helps them create a legacy and be seen as an expert while building a relationship with the reader that leads to coaching and other business goals. Cori is a book coach, author of eight books, and contributing author to two anthologies, as well as a mother of two and a wife.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

What’s funny is that I never intended to be an entrepreneur. I didn’t even know it was possible till I started my company! I’ve always enjoyed writing, and I went into science writing for a career after my master’s degree. I worked as a scientific writer and editor for the government for 10 years before I began my own business out of necessity.

The division I was with cut their PR staff in half, and I found out that I would be let go on my youngest daughter’s first birthday. I had no plan! That’s when a friend suggested I use my skills as a freelancer. By that point, I had written five novels and had experience with a lot of different writing. It seemed pretty doable.

Aside from my experience writing books, I had written a lot of stories about the scientists I worked with to “humanize” them for the public. As I looked at the different parts of my career that I enjoyed, I realized that storytelling and helping people connect through their commonalities was really special to me. And it’s important in marketing. I later pulled all these ideas together to form my book coaching programs for business owners and nonprofit leaders to write their transformational stories — the ones where they talk about how they grew and overcame the major challenges that they address with their work. I later used this as the foundation for my publishing house.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Something that I’ve personally found interesting is the change in the type of people I attract to my business. When I started out, I didn’t have a ton of faith in myself, and I was projecting that by the way I presented myself online and in person. I wasn’t saying the things that let people know I was an expert in my field, so the people who approached me thought, for example, that a 500 dollars coaching package for three months was too expensive.

As I’ve done the inner work necessary to own my expertise and start projecting that more, things have shifted so much. When I post something online or send an email, the topic and my language let people know who I am and what I expect from my clients. Now, when I have a conversation about coaching or publishing, people are more willing to invest in themselves and my services not only because of my confidence but also because I’m attracting people who are more serious about their books and the results they want.

Looking back over the years that I’ve been in business, I think that’s an interesting lesson personally, and it’s something that we can all learn from. You have to be willing to dig deep and break through some of your personal challenges because they come through in your business. If you don’t feel good about yourself, people can tell. That change over time has been invaluable to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s funny now that I look back, but when I first started, I was so scared that I would bother people, so I didn’t ever ask for anything. I kept trying to do things on my own, and I wondered how people were getting to speak to groups or appear on shows or whatever. I just didn’t know how this stuff worked. Especially because I came from a corporate culture that was very much “don’t bother anyone,” “we’re busy,” and “figure it out on your own,” I didn’t want to anger anyone or make them think I was stupid. Clearly, I had a lot of negative thoughts that I needed to clear!

So this is the funny thing — the aha moment. I went to a book event for another local author, and afterward, I got really brave. I approached the owner of the book shop (a woman, which made it easier for me) and started talking about books and the event. Then I asked how people get to have book events there, and she smiled. “You just ask.”

And it’s really that simple for a lot of things. People don’t know if I want to present or hold an event or even work with them on their books if I don’t speak up and ask. I don’t mean being slimy about it, but you absolutely have to speak up and state what you would like.

I did end up asking her about holding a book event there, and I’m glad I did! This was the first time I really realized that even if I didn’t know all the right people when I started my journey, I could start finding them and getting acquainted. And then I could ask what I need. And they would ask me for things in return too. Not so scary after all!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Although there are soooo many women I could mention here, the first one I thought of was Joy Bufalini. When I lost my job, someone suggested I look on Meetup for networking groups in the area, and I spotted Pittsburgh Women’s Mastermind. Joy was running the group at the time, and they were meeting for a luncheon not long after I found the group. I went, and she was so kind and caring. All the women there were too. I started going to their monthly meetings and absolutely found my tribe right off the bat. Joy truly cared about all the members too. We soon got to be friends, and I learned more and more about her personal challenges and her own entrepreneurial story. Over the first couple years that we knew each other, she changed her business to become a mindset coach and then a business coach. That’s when I really saw her soar.

What’s funny is that she was not only kind and supportive, but she also became a coach and role model for me as well. She taught me so much personally and professionally, but one of the biggest messages I learned is that things can be simple and work. You don’t have to burn yourself out to make a big impact. You can be there for your family and their challenges and also for your clients. After years of friendship and inspiration, I’ve finally hit a point this year where I’m realizing why she made certain decisions along the way, which tells me that I’m understanding business ownership from a different perspective.

The last time we met in person was at her retreat in Florida in 2019, right before the pandemic hit. It was a really powerful experience with an amazing group of women. Seeing my friend in her element, leading and teaching in such a beautiful space, helped open me up to even bigger dreams AND believing that they are possible. It was a profound moment.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Honestly, I have spotted several things just from talking to other women. One of them is that we need to have the security that comes from a steady paycheck, especially those who are running a single-income household. I was so lucky when I lost my job that I have a supportive husband who believed in me enough to tell me to chase my dream and don’t go back to the corporate environment. Plus, we knew we could get by on just his income for a few months. Many women business owners I know started their business as a side-hustle and ran it like that for a few years before leaping into it full-time because they couldn’t go without the steady income. It’s a quick path to exhaustion and burnout. When you know you have to take care of children and pay a mortgage, it changes the game.

Another one is healthcare. In the United States, the need for healthcare, which typically covers the standard mammograms and OBGYN visits that women need every year, will keep women tied to bad jobs and bad marriages. Honestly, if we didn’t have health insurance through my husband’s job, I wouldn’t have been able to lead my own company. I immediately would have hunted for another job so I could have benefits. Especially with two babies at home, you never know when you’ll need good health insurance. That certainly holds women back.

Finally, confidence. I’m a Xennial (the kids born during the Star Wars years between Xers and Millennials). As a child, we were still told that boys pulled our hair because they liked us. Boys were picked over us for science and math events. Boys were taught to be brave, while girls were taught that our short skirts distracted the boys. We weren’t encouraged to be bold, ask questions, and step up . . . unless it was to be pretty. Today, we are finally starting to see women of all generations saying “no” to the antiquated ideas of what women are capable of, but as a group, we are still slow to rise.

In coaching groups that I have been in, I have listened to women admit that they are still nervous about pitching to someone who is clearly interested in buying, asking for an investment that reflects the value of the offer and their expertise, standing in front of a room full of male colleagues because they don’t feel like they belong there, and more. I’m a pretty confident person, and some of that still gives me butterflies. Even pitching to certain media opportunities is tough sometimes because I will think “maybe I’m not qualified.” I have to push myself and work on that confidence muscle, as do many other women if we want to see more female founders.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We can personally do a lot to affect these things, which will in turn affect how we act as a society. For example, as a mother, I’m doing what I can to create an environment at home that leaves my kids open to explore and fail in a variety of ways. I don’t categorize anything as “boys” or “girls” but more based on their likes, their achievements, or their growth. My daughters know that they can craft with things they find in the recycling bin and then throw it out if their vision doesn’t work. They know they can ask me about literally anything, and if I don’t know they answer, I’ll admit it and find it for them (if I can). I let them try new things to help them gain more experience. And we talk openly about my friends’ children who have special needs, discussing that everyone is different in different ways because I want them to see that it’s ok, not matter what their differences are. By teaching our children to be a little more flexible, brave, curious, and who they are at their core without judgement, we are building resilience in the next generation, along with more confidence that they can take on new challenges and be ok if they “fail.” Learning and growing become the norm, not a certain yardstick for success.

Of course, government could step in and start offering more programs that help women start businesses and succeed. Universal health care would be a start, and it would not only allow more women to step into the CEO role but also to leave negative, difficult, or abusive career or relationship situations. The other piece of this would be a program for childcare. Statistics already show that women are leaving their jobs to stay home with their young children, even if they want to stay in their career, because their wages don’t balance out with the cost of daycare or after-school care. Providing funding for entrepreneurs with young children would be a start. It has personally been a challenge for me, since I lost my job with two young children at home, and I’ve been lucky enough to survive it with some neighborhood babysitters and my husband’s odd work schedule. This isn’t a luxury that many women, especially in single-parent households have. Affordable summer programs offered by school districts would be another option to help bolster the amount of female founders.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

One of the biggest things that I love about being a founder is the flexibility it allows me with my family. I’m completely online for my business, so if we want to visit my family out of state, I can bring my laptop and work wherever we are. I can take off early and take my kids to the pool in the summer. I can organize my weekly schedule to only see clients 3 days a week and wear loungewear to work the other two. It makes everything from doctors’ appointments to spontaneity (yes sick days and extra fun days) easier!

Aside from the practical part, women are so good at thinking outside the box, listening, and being compassionate. Those are all skills that come in handy running a team and working with clients. It helps with everything from developing new programs to solving odd challenges to connecting on a deeper level with the people you want to help.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I constantly see people posting online about going from 0 to 6 figures overnight, and I know that’s really appealing to everyone. I can’t say if all of those posts are BS, but we need to be real about the amount of effort that goes into this. Maybe that person was able to do that, but they probably had experience in business, funding, or something else that helped them do that quickly. Maybe they worked around the clock for the first year of their business and sacrificed their health and relationships for that statistic. I think a lot of people are fooled into thinking that you can achieve certain things without effort, and there is just no way. They don’t realize that you need important things like connections or clients or at least knowing where to find clients for their specific business.

Something else I enjoy is that everyone has a fantasy that being a founder means sipping margaritas on the beach all the time while the employees do all the work. All the women founders I know have way more heart than that. Sure, there is plenty of down time, BUT that down time is important to fuel us so we can do our high-level work in our zone of genius and be of service to our clients in the best way we can.

On the flip side, some people think that being a founder means sacrificing and working all the time. As I said before, you need down time, and you simply can’t run a business, let alone function as a happy, healthy human, without it! Being a founder means that we have to trust others enough to delegate to a team that we have curated, not just picking people to fill in holes out of desperation. It requires balance and the desire to lead a team and work as part of a whole.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Everyone who has that drive is absolutely cut out to be a founder. If you have a dream in your heart, then it’s doable. However, there are definitely traits that make it easier. Tenacity is the top one. If you aren’t willing to try and fail multiple times, then you need to reassess your goals. There is some serious hard work that goes on behind the scenes, and a lot of it is in our heads. Getting help with mindset and cutting out limiting beliefs — all the stuff that keeps us thinking we aren’t worthy or can’t make money or don’t have good ideas, etc. — has been imperative for me, but it comes back to that tenacity: being willing to do what it takes to make it happen. I never would have worked on those things as an employee, but I knew I couldn’t lead my company and keep growing without doing that work.

Being flexible is also important. You have to be willing to try new things but still do what feels good to you. There are tons of tactics out there for marketing or connecting with clients, but it’s not all going to work for everyone because we are all different people. So looking at it from the perspective of what feels right to you and your brand makes a difference when you’re looking for a new way to do something in your business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

First, you need to have a solid purpose to anchor yourself. Some people call this your why. When you found a company, it’s so important to know what drives you and keep that in your pocket for whenever you are struggling (which happens to everyone, by the way). It could have to do with supporting your family, but it must be mostly focused on the population you intend to help. Every business helps someone solve a problem, so it helps to hold onto some reason that solving this problem is important for you. When I help people with their books, I always ask them to write down their big drive for writing the book, and the same exercise can be used when you found a business. I call it the “but why” exercise, and it peels back the layers till you get to the heart of what you really want to accomplish. For me, I would start with “I want to help business owners write books.” But why? Because writing those books helps them connect with their readers. But why? Because they want to build trust and help their readers get to know them. But why? Because they can help those readers solve a problem with the book or seed working with the author after the book. That’s where I would stop because I’ve homed in on what it is about helping people write books that excites me. Plainly said, I’m helping them help more people, which means that the work I do indirectly impacts tons of people all over the world. That makes me want to dance!

Trust in yourself and following your intuition is a close second because not having that trust will lead a founder to follow tons of other people and ideas like throwing spaghetti at the wall instead of just stepping back and saying, “Do I feel like this is a good idea?” and “Do I truly believe this will this work for me?” and “Does this feel aligned with how I want to run things?” It also leads people to crush down their instincts even more and become less authentic. This is when people start feeling fake, if they don’t already feel like a fraud when they get started — you may hear it called “imposter syndrome” — and it leads to a lot of people giving up. Of course, there are tons of other reasons people feel like a fraud, but this one is easily circumvented by listening to your gut.

“Authenticity.” That word gets thrown around a lot, but it’s truly important to being a successful founder. It can go hand-in-hand with trusting your gut, but it also takes it a step further. It takes it into the realm of being truly you, which means that you have to be comfortable with yourself enough to let that person shine. That might sound like a lot of “coachy” talk, but you have to love yourself enough to say what really matters to you in a way that you can attract your ideal audience, but NOT in a way that majorly turns others off. It’s not insulting, it’s focusing on what’s important and not messing with the stuff that isn’t. For example, I’ve talked about the fact that some people like to teach “a book in a weekend.” I don’t badmouth those people, but I do point out that this may sound appealing, but it turns the book process into a chore that must be busted through quickly. It takes out the enjoyment and the focus on actually creating a book that’s on brand and reveals the author’s truth. If someone disagrees with me, that’s fine, but I’m also not insulting their intelligence by stating it the way that I do. I’m staying authentic to my brand and also taking a stand on my beliefs. That’s how a founder needs to proceed with their ideas.

Founders need to find their tribe. Of course, we don’t all grow up around female founders, which is a reason many women don’t even know that it’s a possibility. So when you do found a business, it’s important to find a group that understands your challenges and supports you through them. I have never felt so supported and cared for in my career as I have since becoming a business owner. I started with a local mastermind group and several local networking groups, and from those, I have connected with many women founders who have become my close friends. It’s nice to have someone you can text and say “Do you have a minute to read this article I wrote and tell me what you think?” or bounce an idea for a challenge group off of or ask if they too have seen a dip in work over the summer. Your friends who are employees will not get you the way that your founder friends will. And those friendships will be so valuable not only for referrals but also for cheering each other on as you all rise together.

Finally, this feels like one of the most underrated things you need to thrive as a founder: quiet. I imagine it’s not on a lot of top 5 lists, but it has been vital for me. And rare. But the most movement I’ve seen in my business has always happened when I’ve had time to reflect on what’s important, address challenges indirectly, and just flat out enjoy one of the main reasons I started my business to begin with — freedom! Our society glorifies the hustle and the struggle and working weekends, but we are here to be happy! Yes, we have bills to pay, but I guarantee that sitting at your desk white-knuckling a problem will get you nowhere. Take a break! Take a walk, a bath, a stroll around the room. Stretch, color, dance, go shopping. But most of all, turn off your mind and tune into your heart so you can get to the center of what really matters and bring in more joy. We are all here for that, and businesses today, especially by the women founders I’ve met since starting mine, are built on the love of helping people. So get quiet, inside and out, and you will be able to tackle whatever challenges you have with a fresh perspective.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

For starters, the nature of my business just makes the world a better place because I help people get stories out into the world that others need to heal and overcome challenges. The impact that my clients’ stories have is unfathomable. I can only imagine how many lives their books have reached, especially since many have been on national media outlets, podcasts, and more talking about their books, just because they had the courage to write and work with me to make their book real.

I’ve also been able to team with nonprofits for some of the book events that I’ve held and raised money for them with a silent auction at these events. And I support these nonprofits monetarily and spread the word about what they do, especially if they are run by my clients. Several of my clients have founded nonprofits and donate proceeds from their books to those groups, so I try to do the same when I spot an opportunity. For example, when we launched Living Kindly: Bold Conversations about the Power of Kindness, the first book published by Aurora Corialis, we donated all royalties from the first day of sales to Kindleigh, Leigh M. Clark’s nonprofit. Leigh curated the essays for the book, and the whole team of writers is also giving back to charities with events held in their cities around the world. It’s so fun and beautiful to be a part of such a mission!

Supporting other small businesses also makes the world a better place. I refer my clients to small businesses that I know do quality work and partner with them on events and programs. Some of my solopreneur colleagues are part of my writing program, and I have also hired out some of my work like PR to other colleagues who run small businesses. I believe that we need to support each other, and most people are happy to work with a small business and see a bigger impact in our local community.

My success is also living proof to the next generation that anything we dream of is possible. My kids and all their friends know that I run a publishing house, and they also know that it’s a fairly unusual business. I know that by showing them that I made my crazy idea work, they are also dreaming bigger and reaching for more seemingly unreachable goals. Not only is that making the world a better place by showing them that creativity really can get you somewhere, but it’s also showing them that they KNOW a woman who successfully started and runs her own business. That makes it seem more achievable. I remember meeting author Anna Smucker when I was in elementary school and the profound impact that had on what I believed I could do. I hope that the children I meet at book events or those who hear me read Monkey Mermaid Magic at their elementary schools realize that they can do brave things too, whatever their heart desires!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve always been huge on protecting the environment, more so since my oldest daughter began idolizing Jane Goodall, so honestly, I’d love to encourage people to find new things that they can do to use less, repurpose, and live cleaner. I typically take Earth Day as an opportunity to find something new in that vein. In the past, I’ve started recycling paper and paperboard along with all the standard recyclables, gone from plastic to reusable grocery bags, or stopped using cotton pads for my makeup and transitioned to washable bamboo pads.

I spent 8 years working for the U.S. Department of Energy before starting my business, and I loved writing about all the progress our scientists were making with emissions mitigation and cleaner fuel sources. For years, I’ve looked for ways to personally reduce my carbon footprint. We signed up for wind energy through our electric provider, and I open my house and turn off the AC or heat if the weather is nice. Plus, we also purchased an electric car this year.

I would like to challenge others to find ways they can positively impact the environment and protect our planet. There are more ways to do it than you could possibly imagine. You just have to look for opportunities.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I admire a lot of women who are in the public eye. In particular, I think meeting with Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Brené Brown, Reese Witherspoon, and of course Jane Goodall (with my daughters!) would be interesting and inspiring because they all have amazing stories, and I would love to learn more about their challenges, how they overcame them, and the courage they have to make a change in the world.

