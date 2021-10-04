Corey Spiegel of Light House: “Focus”

Focus: Nobody will care about your idea until you actually have something to show for it. Less talking. More doing. Give people a reason to pay attention and want to participate.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Corey Spiegel, Founder of Light House.

Corey spent 25 years as a senior executive in the entertainment industry — Playboy, Warner Bros., Extra, Ellen and TMZ to name a few. But after so many years in the trenches, it was time to start her own business. Despite having a tight circle of friends, she realized it’s simply not the same dynamic when you ask your BFF to problem-solve. She realized an objective audience works better than a dearest confidant. Corey created Light House — a place where women find clarity and perspective and have a real “Board of Directors” for their personal lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I had been under several contracts during my career but always dreamed of owning my own business. When I had a window of opportunity, I searched to find other women who had made the jump from employee to entrepreneur and couldn’t find my tribe of smart, educated, and dynamic professionals who had done this before. I was eager to learn the good, the bad, and the ugly and craved the perspective from wise women who had been in my shoes. Light House was born to provide space for women who are having personal conversations that are transparent, refreshing, and real.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I was moderating one of our classes that was all about raising responsible kids. As all the women in the group shared their stories, I was asked to participate and share some of my own experiences as well (I have two teenagers). After I opened up about a challenging situation I was dealing with at the time, I was met with such incredible and sound advice and learned how to approach the problem in a way that made me not only feel comfortable, but allowed me to have clarity on what I needed to do to resolve the issue successfully. I was never prepared for the tables to be turned towards me and I was so blown away with the genuine care and concern these group of women had for me. It really does take a village!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am not a big fan of being in front of the camera. Ask me to public speak or be front and center in a board room with 1,000 people? No problem. Somehow seeing that little red light knowing I’m being recorded makes me feel wooden and uncomfortable. I was less than 6 months into getting Light House off the ground and at the suggestion of other business owners, I attempted to record myself talking about why I started my company. After 2 hours and 35 attempts, I finally got a decent enough video of me where I wasn’t wearing my shoulders as earrings and my eyes weren’t wide open.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have supported me throughout my career and I am truly grateful to every one of them. I have always believed that you are not meant to do life alone. And you shouldn’t have to. There are countless people that I would credit to my success who keep me grounded, humble, and devoted to what I do (they all know who they are). The vibrant community of Light House also inspires and shapes me every day. It is quite a privilege to listen and learn from extraordinary people sharing their life journeys.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Starting can be the hardest part. Women have so much on their plate and I think it’s very daunting and overwhelming to add yet another element to an ever-growing to-do list. For me personally, not trying was the scariest part. It’s very easy to get stuck in the weeds of the “what if’s” and spend all your time worrying about something going wrong. Motivation is a dedicated discipline that requires deep self-awareness, devotion, and commitment. You have to start with a single purpose on day one and hold yourself accountable to your priorities and goals. This requires you to be your own CMO (Chief Motivation Officer). “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” is one of my favorite quotes and continues to resonate with me in every decision I make.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

According to the National Association of Women Business owners, there are more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. alone employing nearly 9 million people and generating 1.7 trillion dollars in sales. It’s vital that we show these businesses the we support their efforts. Make an effort to find local, female-owned businesses in your community and spend your money there. And don’t keep your favorites to yourself. Word of mouth is extremely powerful. Use your own platform to help spread the word. Light House women like to pay it forward by sharing their knowledge and expertise with other female entrepreneurs while helping to promote one another on their social media channels. And I would never underestimate the power of encouragement. Compliments go a long way to uplift, motivate, unite, and inspire someone. Speak up.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

For starters, women want to help other women. Female founders bring a completely different perspective to solving business problems. We see the world differently based on the life experiences we’ve had. Our approach to building companies is also unique in that we see unmet problems we have personally encountered to create compelling and tangible solutions. Light House is one of the many resources for women looking to start their own businesses. We recognize that perspective and wisdom from other like-minded women are vital and as a result, the power of our female-led community is immeasurable.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s not easy. It’s not pretty. And you will not be able to work “when you want”. In fact, it will be the toughest job you’ve ever had. It’s all consuming and takes up the bulk of your time. I continue to struggle with setting boundaries for myself to turn off my “work” brain. Nobody will see your day to day progress and at times it can be very isolating and dare I say, lonely. The rewards take time and you must have the patience, creativity and dedication to see your business through.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I definitely do not think everyone is cut out to be a founder. It can take long hours, years of hard work and no recognition to be successful. It’s important to ask yourself if you have the curiosity to be tasked to problem solve constantly, are disciplined and efficient with your time, are resilient and can handle — and bounce back from the word “no” and can represent yourself and your idea better than anyone else. Networking with others and being a champion of your own brand is instrumental. Is this really you?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Confidence: There will always be negative and toxic opinions about what you’re doing. These typically come from people who don’t have the courage to become entrepreneurs and are hating on you because you took the risk. Ignore it. Keep your head down and keep moving forward. Patience: Rome was not built in a day. You can’t stick the landing on the first time. Don’t worry if you’re not where you want to be yet. Great things take time. If it were easy, everyone would be doing it. You must learn that patience is the ability to endure difficult circumstances and involves perseverance, drive, and time. Focus: Nobody will care about your idea until you actually have something to show for it. Less talking. More doing. Give people a reason to pay attention and want to participate. Trust: Always listen to your gut and trust your intuition. Actively rely on your integrity, strength, fortitude, and your ability to do what you’re doing. Believe in it. Humility: No matter what level of success you reach, always be humble. Always. Nobody likes a cocky, arrogant know-it-all.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Women come to Light House to open up and be vulnerable. Our classes and events help women navigate the life stage they’re in while connecting them with others who are facing similar challenges. There is tremendous humanity and respect in sharing your story and our community emerges more confident and connected to their purpose afterwards. We also partner with various foundations and nonprofit organizations to give back to the people that are in need. This comes from delivering meals with care and compassion, executing GoFundMe pages to raise money for those hit hardest during COVID, raising money for the frontline workers across four of LA’s most prestigious hospitals, and by offering deep and meaningful connections/friendship when it feels like there is no one to turn to. We truly believe you don’t have to go through life alone.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Being influential doesn’t mean sitting in your office all day. It’s being out with the people in your community, both those that are aligned with your interests who are working on themselves and looking for change and those who would benefit from your efforts and wisdom. In order to inspire a real movement, you need to understand your supporters and the opinions of others — right, wrong or indifferent. They matter. Listen to their words and connect via empathy. As humans, we have the innate instinct to help others. Don’t just talk about it. Show up for them and seek action.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have always been in awe of Anna Wintour. She is not only widely regarded as the most influential figure in fashion, but she has changed the landscape to really understand the what, why, where and how women think. She is successful, charitable, unapologetic for her choices, has a fabulous sense of humor, has long standing, close-knit friendships, and is a remarkable mother of two. I admire her greatly.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.