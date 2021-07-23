Corey Metzman of Chapter: “US healthcare should feel less fragmented”

US healthcare should feel less fragmented. If you’re lucky, your primary care physician helps to quarterback your care across different specialists, prescriptions, and other types of care you need. But when turning 65 or retiring, there’s rarely a quarterback, especially for people who are not on employer-provided insurance.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Corey Metzman, COO, Chapter.

Corey Metzman has spent his career focused on the healthcare industry. He started his early career at McKinsey & Company working with heath systems, insurance companies, and public health organizations. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer and co-founder at Chapter, a technology-driven Medicare advisory organization that empowers older Americans to navigate Medicare.

Corey received a Masters from the University of Oxford in Law and Finance, a Masters in International Development from the London School of Economics, and an Undergraduate degree from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania. He is both a Marshall and Truman scholarship recipient.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up as the son of a physician in Nashville. While I remember a lot of dinner conversations about my Dad’s practice, I never imagined that I would end up working in healthcare.

Throughout college in Philadelphia and graduate school in the United Kingdom, I imagined that I would go into a public policy role or work in economics. However, during a summer interning in Washington, DC, I received advice from a senior Congressional staffer to consider starting my career in the private sector as a way to quickly gain management skills in areas that would be complementary to potential future work in public service. As I began to think more deeply into what specific sector to enter, healthcare quickly became my top choice because of the potential to help patients and help repair what we can all agree is a system that is far from perfect. While I didn’t have a degree in health care policy, I started reading more about it and decided to explore healthcare projects very early in my time at McKinsey. I spent the better part of three years working with health systems, insurance companies, and public health organizations, and I loved it.

After a few years, I joined a promising start-up called Latch, which is a real estate technology company. I ended up in a generalist role — handling parts of business development, finance, and even leading our legal department. The team there is world-class, and I made about a million mistakes and hope I learned from most of them.

After two years at Latch, my friend Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz and I started to discuss how challenging it is for many Americans to transition into retirement. We realized there was a tremendous opportunity to improve this experience, but we needed to figure out where to start. As we looked at the myriad of challenges faced by American retirees, we quickly realized that Medicare is a challenge that is both universal and universally complex. As a result, we decided that Medicare would be the primary focus area for the company we co-founded, Chapter. We are a technology-driven Medicare Advisor that helps thousands of Americans navigate health coverage each year.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

“Ideas worth defending can come from anyone.” I started my career as a healthcare consultant for McKinsey, and I was lucky to learn this lesson early. Two and half months into my time there, I started a project for a company that manufactured a product that is used during medical procedures. Part of my work was to determine whether our client’s manufacturing costs were competitive in comparison to the rest of the industry.

When I started to look at the public disclosures of all the companies in this industry, I quickly realized that many of the organizations producing competitive products were nonprofits, or subsidiaries of nonprofits. As a result, these competitors did not file the types of disclosures with financial regulators as is standard for large public companies. Instead, they publicly filed non-standardized reports which were often messier and difficult to decipher.

A few days before we were slated to present to the CEO and the senior leadership of our client’s organization, I cleared my findings with the senior partner, who was a PhD economist. I remember nervously waiting to present my analysis. When I started to speak, I didn’t even get four words in. As soon as I flipped to the slide with this analysis, the VP of Finance interrupted me. He turned to the senior McKinsey partner and said, “This analysis is so wrong, it’s dangerous. It never should have been completed.”

I gulped. This was my first major piece of work that I had completed independently. The client executive continued to excoriate the senior partner on our team for five minutes, but it seemed like an eternity. To my surprise, when the VP of Finance finished his objections, the senior partner simply asked: “Can you share more about why you think the analysis is wrong?”

Over the next 15 minutes, we learned that this client executive had attempted a similar analysis four years earlier. It turned out that the critical metric upon which I had based my findings on was a newly disclosed data point in the nonprofit reports. It turned out that our findings were accurate, and I certainly got a bit lucky on this one.

I remember being both floored and grateful to the senior partner. I was a few months into the job, and he was willing to defend our work despite the objections of a multi-decade industry veteran.

Afterwards, I asked the senior partner why he defended the work so aggressively. He replied: “Ideas worth defending can come from anyone. Never underestimate what dogged diligence and a fresh set of eyes can find.”

I’ll never forget the two lessons I learned that day. First, always judge ideas based on their intrinsic quality, not based on the seniority of the person who suggests them. Second, informationally opaque industries are full of insights that are yet to be discovered. Among all industries, the American healthcare system is one of the most informationally opaque. It’s nearly impossible to determine what medical services cost and whether providers offer certain services at the most affordable price. To make matters worse, it is unclear to most Americans which provider has the most open appointments or has the highest-quality patient outcomes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When my co-founder Cobi and I were starting Chapter, we wanted to understand what academic research had been conducted on whether older American were choosing Medicare plans well-suited to their needs. So I read several papers and reached out to the professors who authored them. One professor immediately responded, and we spoke a few days later. At the end of the conversation, he offered to introduce me to one of his mentors who was a seasoned health economist. I eagerly agreed.

The following week, I spoke with the senior health economist. We had a spirited discussion on insurance policy, the role physicians can play in helping patients navigate health coverage, and how we could support older Americans in making better healthcare choices.

At the end of the discussion, the economist asked me if I had ever heard about MedPAC. (MedPAC is the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, the independent and non-partisan body that advises Congress on Medicare policy. It’s probably the most influential body in Medicare other than the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which manages and administers the majority of Medicare.)

I replied that of course I knew about MedPAC. Then the economist simply said, “That’s good, I’m the Chairman of MedPAC.”

I felt like an idiot. When I prepared for the meeting, I read this economist’s CV to find his academic papers. But I completely skipped the section of his CV listing his professional affiliations. And since I was newer to Medicare at the time, I didn’t yet know the identities of the major Medicare policymakers. Luckily, the economist was gracious and understanding. Even more, we exchanged a few messages over the following months and he was tremendously helpful in answering questions that I’ve had over time. I can chuckle about it now, but I was mortified at the time!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My Dad is a physician and is one of the kindest and wisest people I know. When I was a child, my Dad told me that “People make time for things they want to do.” In other words, the way that someone spends their time says a lot about their priorities.

I’ve long struggled with balance in my life. In many ways this is good, as it can give you a drive to succeed and master a subject. As a child, I would become obsessed about a topic and spend all my waking hours on it.In elementary school, it was magic tricks. I read books and books on magic and even started doing birthday parties for other kids. I was always excited to turn a year older, because it meant I could do shows for another cohort of younger kids. (I believed that an older kid would never want me to perform at his or her party. I was right about that.)

In high school, it was competitive debate. I was probably the only kid in our neighborhood who asked for a filing cabinet as a birthday gift, so I could store all of my research notes and prepared speeches!

Today, I spend a lot of my waking hours obsessing over helping older Americans navigate Medicare. It is a worthy obsession since older Americans deserve better healthcare options and knowledgeable support, and they represent a large but poorly served demographic. However, I often think about the wisdom my father shared when I was a child. While it is important to be fueled by mission-driven work, it is also important to make time for everything else that matters. I have found making time for interests outside my professional life such as spending time with family and loved ones as well as on my own personal hobbies has provided a much-needed respite and perspective, especially during the past eighteen months.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Today, many older Americans turning 65 use one of three resources to navigate Medicare: a local insurance broker, a website that is essentially an e-brokerage, or Medicare.gov. The problem is that local brokers and e-brokers both search only the subset of insurance plans that pay them commissions. This challenge results from both perverse incentives and the informational opacity that has traditionally plagued the insurance industry. Worse yet, brokers don’t need to disclose the percentage of insurance companies they search or work with. The result is an informational asymmetry that puts older Americans at a disadvantage when it comes to navigating their health coverage options.

At Chapter we are working to empower how seniors navigate Medicare. I’m most proud of this project because our team is reimagining how older Americans navigate coverage in three specific ways:

We help people end-to-end. Healthcare is fragmented, but we believe that someone’s experience navigating Medicare should be as seamless as possible. This means we support older Americans deciding how and when to sign up for Original Medicare and also support them in choosing specific types of additional coverage that helps to cover the gaps in Original Medicare. It also means we help people understand and use their benefits, along with re-confirming their coverage each year. As people’s health needs change or as the plans in their area change benefits or networks, we help older Americans to re-confirm which plan is right for them. We believe that older Americans deserve an advisor that searches every single plan, not just the subset of plans that pay them commissions. To do this, we’ve built a database of every single Medicare plan available nationwide. We use this database to recommend the best-fitting coverage options for each person. We believe in placing the interests of older Americans first. Traditional Medicare brokers search only the subset of plans that pay them commissions and incentivize their agents based exclusively on the revenue they bring in. Most brokers are knowledgeable and friendly, but they typically search only the plans they work with. Or they need to use the same e-brokers or resources on Medicare.gov that don’t cover every option.

Our advisors don’t earn more money when someone chooses a plan that pays us versus one that doesn’t. And that’s how it should be. This means that when the right plan for someone is with a carrier that doesn’t pay us, it doesn’t matter. We still recommend the best-fitting coverage even when we earn no revenue. We find that most people appreciate our approach and refer friends and loved ones to us.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Of course, an excellent healthcare provider must put patient interest first and ideally has strong outcomes, whether that’s a low complication or readmission rate or the minimization of acute episodes associated with certain conditions.

But I think an excellent healthcare provider has positional empathy too. Positional empathy is empathy that takes into account not only a patient’s personality or preferences. It is empathy that takes into account the patient’s personal situation, life station, and obligations to and from others — in short, it is empathy, communication, and a plan of care that includes a patient’s sources of stress, fulfillment, joy, and obligations to others and from others.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The pandemic exposed how specific segments of our population are especially at risk of getting more sick than other populations. This was especially true at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak amongst the senior population. Many physicians around the country were working countless hours to treat people with the most serious conditions. It was a difficult time for healthcare systems that were strained due to the influx of people who were very sick.

Across the healthcare industry, what I expect we will see moving forward is a more in-depth look at how patient care is administered especially in populations that may be underserved due to a physician shortage or lack of access to healthcare systems.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The fact that there’s a post-COVID story that doesn’t include tens of millions of more deaths and hundreds of millions of more cases is a testament to our healthcare system. Our healthcare professionals are always heroes, and in COVID we saw that in spades. I spent much of the first part of COVID in NY. In the midst of a dark time, each evening it was a joyous event when entire city blocks would applaud healthcare workers in unison. It was an amazing moment, but healthcare workers make extraordinary sacrifices every day and hopefully COVID has helped us each to remember that.

Over the past year, at Chapter we’ve seen more older Americans asking deeper questions about their coverage. Most people buy insurance but hope to never use it. As a result, people often don’t ask about plan details they probably should. During COVID, our head advisor Ari Parker and his team spoke with thousands of Americans who were asking hard questions not only about whether and where the vaccine was covered, but also about other parts of care that we saw far less interest in before — things like costs of specific procedures, treatments, and ancillary benefits. We’re seeing people continue to ask about this.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

While there are so many opportunities for improvement, I’ll share five changes that I think could improve American healthcare, particularly for older Americans.

First, US healthcare should feel less fragmented. If you’re lucky, your primary care physician helps to quarterback your care across different specialists, prescriptions, and other types of care you need. But when turning 65 or retiring, there’s rarely a quarterback, especially for people who are not on employer-provided insurance.

Americans deserve support in deciding how and when to sign up for Original Medicare, including understanding signup windows, deadlines, and penalties. We help people to understand how this works if they or their spouse is employed. We also help people choose additional coverage to fill gaps in costs or services not covered by Original Medicare. This is important because many older Americans have 100+ options available in their county alone, each with different costs and many with different networks of physicians, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Second, US healthcare should be more transparent. If we can search every flight, hotel, and car rental vendor online, why can’t individuals search every single Medicare plan to find the best-fitting option?

At Chapter, we’re taking a different approach. Our engineers have built a universal database with every Medicare plan available nationwide. We use this tool to bring transparency to healthcare plans and to recommend the best-fitting options for each person.

Third, US healthcare should put the patient and consumer first. Doctors take the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm and put patient interests first. Shouldn’t we expect the same of any advisor or broker who is tasked with helping older Americans to identify the best healthcare options? We’re not all doctors, but certainly the world would be a better place if we held ourselves to similar ethical standards.

At Chapter, our licensed advisors’ compensation does not vary whether they recommend coverage with a carrier that pays us commissions or one that doesn’t. It’s the right thing to do but sadly, it is a rare practice in the health insurance industry.

Fourth, people deserve and often need on-going support in navigating US healthcare. The challenge is that as people’s health needs change every year, they may need to update their coverage to ensure they can see new doctors or access new prescriptions or benefits most affordably. Or even if people’s health needs don’t change, plans change their benefits, physician networks, and prescription coverage each year. So the best-fitting plan can change.

All of this is to say that each year, older Americans should re-confirm that their coverage is a food fit. That’s an important part of what we offer to people who work with us. We want to ensure that as their needs change, they have visibility into the best plans across the marketplace and the choice to make the most informed decisions.

Fifth, there are too many technology companies that are focused on building software for young people. There’s an important opportunity to build world-class technology, especially healthcare technology designed specifically for older Americans. We believe these innovations of the future will give people better choices when it comes to their healthcare. It is the bet we’ve made, and we’re grateful to have an average 5-Star review from the people we’ve been honored to help.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

America’s population will continue to age over the next two decades. As this population continues to age, they will need more care in specialty areas such as geriatric care. The challenge is that physicians who are currently in the workforce are also reaching retirement age so there are going to be shortages in various medical fields.

In order to address the problem of physician shortages, we as a nation are going to need to take a more thoughtful approach to creating a larger pipeline of younger medical students and potentially also increase their interest in practicing medicine that focuses on an aging population

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

Like many professions, we should aspire to have more physicians that come from the communities they serve and treat.

Because it’s nearly impossible to make a mid-career switch and become a physician, efforts presumably need to start much earlier with how we recruit, train, support, and compensate physicians. Undergraduate institutions can do much more to increase diversity in their STEM Programs, and medical schools can hopefully offer loan forgiveness that incentivizes physicians to pursue specialties in underserved communities. Ideally, residency programs — and the government — would pay more to help accelerate the ability to earn more meaningful income after debt financing medical school. Affinity groups and mentorship are important too — perhaps healthcare institutions can do more to directly compensate and incentivize diverse senior physicians to mentor younger physicians, perhaps even by reducing clinical commitments as they sometimes do with physicians who split time between patient care, research, graduate education, and administrative activities.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

I’m not sure I have the most insightful response to this question. I have never practiced medicine and I would leave it to doctors or experts in medical training to give insight here. I’m hopeful that steps that increase predictability of hours, holidays, and either reduce or spread out on-call schedules without harming patient access will be fruitful, but again that’s always the dream.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

I would urge every American, especially those who are reaching retirement age to do extensive research when it comes time to sign up for Medicare. Original Medicare (Parts A & B) cover about 80% of costs, leaving individuals with 20% of the bill. It does not cover most prescription drugs, or services like dental, vision, and hearing care. Thousands of Americans are being hurt financially because they are signing up for plans they think will fill in gaps in their coverage, but in reality, they are overpaying for a plan compared to identical or better coverage that is thousands of dollars less expensive.

For anyone planning to work with a Medicare agent or advisor, it is crucial to use an advisor who searches through every single plan that is offered. Do not settle if the person says they search the “majority of plans” or the “most popular plans;” this is marketing to conceal the fact that they aren’t searching for every plan available to you. Unfortunately, not even Medicare.gov shows every plan. And for the plans that Medicare.gov does show, it’s nearly impossible to check whether a given physician is included in a particular plan’s network.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We believe private organizations and companies can play an important part in helping to improve the transparency and consumer-centricity of healthcare. At Chapter, we also believe that strong healthcare options will come from a healthy marketplace where insurance carriers compete to offer the best coverage and care options to win business from their target consumers. A critical component of this marketplace is to provide consumers with transparency across plans — including their benefits, costs, and networks of providers.

