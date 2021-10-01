Corey Leonard Lewis Of 1AND1 LIFE: “Innovative”

…Do not only get stuck on the small details or only focusing on the big picture, but be able to go interchange your views at the appropriate time and not be stuck on perspective.

Corey Lewis is the CEO and Founder of 1AND1 LIFE, a Black-owned mental health and wellness performance platform that curates and customizes content, tools, and products to inform, guide, and empower its community. Due to the lack of mental health and fitness resources provided for African Americans, specifically African American men, Corey saw the need to address this issue by simplifying the options, creating accessible information, and disrupting the wellness landscape as a whole. In turn, a majority of the content curated by Corey and the 1AND1 LIFE Team is powered by the discussion of what mental health and wellness mean to the Black Community and how, together, we can break the stigma.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up with a loving and supportive family consisting of my mother, father and older brother. Even with my parents divorcing when I was young, my family along with my uncle/godfather were a constant support system in my day to day life. They all knew how passionate I was about sports, however they always stressed the importance of academic success. I received both my undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Illinois, where I was also part of the Academic All Big-Ten for three years, and won the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award. Just as I knew at an early age I had a passion for athletics and the importance of education, I knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

After persevering through four ACL surgeries and eight knee surgeries, I decided my career as a professional football player was coming to an end. It was time to hang up the cleats! Although this was a pivotal moment for me, the trials ultimately strengthened me and the life lessons and practical advice I received during those years continue to be my motivation. I solicited and found a mental performance coach, as well as a variety of fitness & nutrition coaches to help me get some of my football weight off during my transition into the real world. All of these people helped me to realize how important it is to live a wellness-focused lifestyle and that self-care is truly important.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Due to injuries I sustained during my professional football career, I was not able to partake in many sports. However, my physical therapist and personal trainer has worked with me to build my comfort level with being more active. I started playing basketball again and enjoy the game as a form of exercise, which has been a tremendous help for me physically and mentally. I am able to burn calories with the extra benefit of interacting with my friends and new people — achieving a sense of accomplishment and community. Not only has playing basketball been a positive outlet, it is directly attributed to my current 60lb (and counting) weight loss journey.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I have always admired and looked up to my uncle/mentor, John Utendahl, an African American Pioneer on Wall Street. Following in his footsteps, I redirected my career focus to finance after I realized playing football professionally was no longer attainable. However, I quickly realized the world of finance wasn’t fulfilling and sought out what my next move should be. In the state of limbo, I picked up personal training as a hobby, but it ultimately became my new career. After acquiring and getting to work with multiple clients, I truly fell in love with helping people with their fitness goal and becoming better versions of themselves. Seeing how living a wellness-focused lifestyle positively impact myself and others, I became more and more inspired to broaden my reach to help others do the same. This is what propelled me to eventually form my company, 1AND1 LIFE, a digital media health & wellness company, that allows me to use a bigger platform to help a larger scale of people.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Time management and frustration have been my biggest challenges in building a business in wellness. What seemed like not enough hours in the day to complete tasks and over burdening myself led to frustration. I had to learn to delegate, as well as create systems and processes, to ensure the workflow enabled me to deliver projects in an efficient and timely manner. While the upfront cost associated with delegating are expensive, it is beneficial in the long run for the running of your business and overall well being.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

When clients achieve their wellness goals by continuing to maintain their workout and meal plans and putting in the work day in and day out, I am filled with joy and satisfaction. The impact is realized when their journey is shared and it inspires others’ wellness journey. Thanks to technology and its accessibility, I can train and communicate with people all over the world. It is truly gratifying to receive messages from across the globe on our social media platforms that let me know that myself and the amazing 1AND1 LIFE team have helped get them back on track. At 1AND1 LIFE , we strive to create content for our website and social media platforms that is relatable and relevant as we address various fitness, health and wellness topics for people all over the world.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

It is in the development stages, but I am working on a partnership with one of the most established and recognizable companies in the world. While I can’t provide specifics surrounding this partnership, I am thrilled about the plans being put in place with 1AND1 LIFE and how the project will undeniably benefit people on a global scale. Once development is completed and we move into the launch phase, I’d love to come back and share with you more details about this amazing project.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity/Transparency

As a leader, you have to believe and stand by what you say as your word carries the team. I hold true to what I say by acting upon it. Being a leader with integrity is understanding how to pivot and adjust when things come up or go wrong, but also sticking by your word with full transparency. Your integrity helps navigate you as a leader and your transparency will bring those who work with and for you to follow your lead. There have been countless times when the unexpected occurred and I had to be upfront and direct with team about the issues and the solutions. My integrity and transparency as a leader helped me guide my team through those situations.

Having a great work ethic with the ability to focus

Not including the outside world, life running a wellness business comes with its own set of distractions so it can be hard to stay focused. As I mentioned before, I do work with my mental performance coach in staying sharp and organized. They’ve helped me create systems and processes to manage my time better and prioritize important time blocks for my schedule. These time blocks are for reading/learning, internal/external meetings, returning calls, and most importantly, self care such as exercise and meditation. Scheduling holds me accountable for my time and I place my phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ to make myself inaccessible during certain time periods to ensure tasks are accomplished.

Selflessness

Putting our employees first is of upmost importance at 1AND1 LIFE. We like to ensure that our employees fulfilled, feel valued and are taken care of in every way possible as they help drive the company’s vision forward. Nothing else matters if our employees are not happy in their roles, and feel like they are not put in a position to thrive. Coming from a major sports background, I know that you are more likely to succeed and have better outcomes as a team, as opposed to individually. The success of 1AND1 LIFE is not about me and/or my business partner, it’s about everyone involved!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is being or striving to be an overall healthy individual. What typically starts as an enthusiastically pursued goal, transforms into daily routine in some way shape or form. An individual determines that they want or need to make better health choices, and seek to work towards a healthy lifestyle. Wellness is a mindset, and as the person adopts positive changes into their lifestyle, they become a better version of themselves both physically and mentally.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

It should always be about prevention; maintaining and sustaining one’s mental and physical health. When you focus on staying active and working to maintain healthy habits, you will feel better mentally and physically. Deciding to focus on wellness should not be determined after an illness diagnosis or scare, but instead should be a conscious everyday decision. YOU MATTER! There is nothing beneficial about ignoring your overall health and well being, so why not go out there and put in the work towards becoming a better you daily? Striving to become 1% better each day will go a long way.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Most companies have become more flexible with set schedules as telework has been introduced. Across all ages, adjusting to telework has been a process we all have to continue to stay cognizant with and continue to work together on in order to be successful. As many employees are parents, they should not have to feel guilty for assisting children who are also adjusting to remote learning and require attention. As long productivity levels are maintained and deadlines are met, they should be able to complete their work in a manner that is conducive with their schedule. Being sure to focus heavily on implementing an environment where all employees feel supported and valued, as well as keeping an emphasis on collaboration and communication are essential to helping them be at their best and succeed. We have a corporate wellness product through our digital health program called 1AND1 YOU where we work very closely with companies to help provide digital health & wellness solutions for their employees. We continue to see how important it is for companies to invest in their employees’ overall wellness..

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Identify what you love

Be passionate about what you do. I enjoy helping others become better versions of themselves through fitness, health and wellness. It is what inspires and motivates me to get out of bed everyday.

Knowledge

Obtain certifications, take continuing education classes and stay current on new trends and studies.

Personable

Authentic energy and enthusiasm goes a long way in the wellness industry. This is what fuels your tank, fires you up, dictates your decisions, allows you to strongly influence others and ultimately leads to being personable. The things I mention above will give you the ability to create magnetic attraction for yourself. This is what draws your teams, clients and investors to support your plans and vision. Lack of authentic enthusiasm and energy can hinder the potential of your success.

Innovative

Become innovative through agile thinking. As a wellness entrepreneur you have to be willing and able to view your business from a scale of small details to the overall big picture.Trends, consumer behavior and competition are constantly changing in the wellness space, therefore you must be able to know when to evaluate the smaller details, when to step back to see the overall big picture and ensure your business adapts to the changes you have identified. This is the course you must follow to become a successful entrepreneur. Do not only get stuck on the small details or only focusing on the big picture, but be able to go interchange your views at the appropriate time and not be stuck on perspective.

Ability to Adapt

What consumers want, buying habits, and technology is constantly evolving and changing. Unfortunately, some business models were exposed by COVID-19 for their inability to adapt the constant changes I mention above. A great concept that I have taken from Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder of Mindbody, is that “a successful business is a living and breathing organism and that organism will adapt to its changing environment or eventually die.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement to encourage youth to develop great habits early in life, especially setting goals. Exposing and educating our youth to various opportunities in the wellness space can and will go a long way. Financial wellness/literacy is something that we strongly focus on at 1AND1 LIFE because we understand how important it is a key factor in getting people where they need to be mentally. This is something that we truly need to focus on instilling in people at a young age. If we can also find ways to have our youth put down the abundance of electronics they have access to, and expose them to more physical and wellness activities, it would make for a positive impact in the long run. Exposing them to more physical activity, team work environments, and mentorship programs will make for impact and influence that will become apparent over time.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock). He is someone who understands exactly who he is, and that he may not be the “best” at anything he does, but he knows how to work his ass off and make the most out of everything he gets involved in. He is personable individual with an uncanny ability to influence people at a high level. He motivates and inspires others, goes after his dream and doesn’t care about what others may say or think of him. All these things are what allow him to stay as relevant and well-liked for as long as he has been. He always displays what seems to be his natural ability to connect with all types of people, who are of all ages too. These are all qualities that I appreciate and admire, so I would love to have the opportunity to conversate to take it all in and soak it up.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can find out more about me at www.1and1life.com and 1AND1YOU.com for information on my company and what we offer in the wellness space. They can also follow me on Twitter at @bigc1and1 and Instagram at @ bigc1and1.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you. I wish the same to you and yours.