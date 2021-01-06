Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Coping with Virtual Education Stress for Parents

After the Covid-19, the Internet has grown to be a vital educational tool. More children are now able to learn at home using interactive software. Unfortunately, this forced growth also brought along with it a rise in fears about the safety of computer programs and children as well as an increase in demands for alternative […]

How Parents Can Deal With the Stress of Virtual Education
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

After the Covid-19, the Internet has grown to be a vital educational tool. More children are now able to learn at home using interactive software. Unfortunately, this forced growth also brought along with it a rise in fears about the safety of computer programs and children as well as an increase in demands for alternative methods of learning such as “courses” that allow parents to take control and teach their kids without actually having to get up and go to a class. The result is a big headache for many parents, especially for working parents who are stretched financially to provide both a child’s needs and those of their spouse.

Computer-based Learning Can Be Very Interactive

However, it’s important for children to learn one on one in a real classroom. There are many good programs online that allow you and your child to learn in groups or even on your own. This is a great way to learn new things, but it can also be very frustrating for a parent if the class doesn’t go according to plan. So, when things don’t go exactly as planned, it’s important to step in and make sure everyone is on the same page.

Communication Can Be a Problem

It’s critical for parents to keep open lines of communication with their kids about school and any other matters. When children don’t feel like they’re getting their needs met, they’ll likely seek other methods of getting what they need, which will only serve to create even more tension between parent and child. So, open communication is critical to everyone involved.

Online Interaction Can Often Lead to Arguments

If you have an issue with a classmate, be careful not to get overly aggressive. While it’s important for parents to be civil and courteous to each other, the child also needs to know that parents will defend their child in point-of-pond if needed.

Controlling the Pace of Learning

Many students want to learn as quickly as possible, which is fine. However, there might be some material that is too difficult for them. Find out the average reading level for your child’s age group and try to keep that in mind when reading for them. Otherwise, they might be frustrated too quickly by a workload that’s too high.

Attendance is Important

If you can attend some classes with your child, that might be helpful. It might also help to pay attention to any problems that you might notice while in class, such as not being able to understand something or hearing something that makes no sense.

Open Communication is Key

Even if you’re not in the same room as your child, you can communicate through a computer. You should also listen carefully to what they are saying, taking notes, and finding out what the teacher is trying to say. Try to get involved with the lessons and projects, helping your child with the easy ones and staying abreast of the basics so that they will be able to do more challenging projects in the future. This will give you both plenty of time to bond and build a strong parent-child relationship.

Conclusion

As you know, the spread of distance education in the USA due to the new pandemic sweeping the nation has been nothing short of a disaster. The high costs and strict requirements placed upon it have forced many colleges and universities to either drop the entire course altogether or adopt a far more expensive solution, namely online courses, and also led to a decrease in applications for student visas from worldwide.

But, with online classes are becoming as popular as physical classrooms, this should not be an option to look into. With a few simple changes, online courses can easily become an integral part of the higher learning experience.

    Kadir TUNCEL, Medical Content Writer at Cosmeticium

    Kadir is a media executive, startup investor and a passionate writer. He also loves to share his experiences. His dream is to get 8 hours of sleep every day.

