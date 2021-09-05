Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Coping with Speaking Anxiety Part 3 – Exposure

Bear discomfort to gain comfort...

Photo by Nik Shuliahin on Unsplash

In parts one and two of this series, we’ve outlined the importance of understanding the nature of speaking anxiety, as well as the value of preparation. Moving forward, this article will continue the journey to effective coping and enhancing speaking confidence. 

Exposure

Unlike preparation, you can only gain exposure by speaking in front of others. The basis of this remedy has been well established in psychology for a number of years. If a situation makes you feel uncomfortable, the longer that you can endure being in that situation, the more comfortable you will become. The problem is, it’s human nature to avoid uncomfortable situations, and subsequently to remain uncomfortable. For the purposes of developing confidence, consider taking progressive steps toward lessening that fear and anxiety.

The first step is to speak as much as possible while standing. Make an effort to stand up when you speak. You may not want to do this at work when you’re asking a colleague for an office supply, as if you’re making an announcement. But, when appropriate, make an effort to speak while standing up. This effort will make you feel more comfortable while delivering your presentation. Secondly, you should visit your presentation venue (if possible) ahead of time, and take your place. It would be optimal if you could rehearse in the same venue, but in any case, standing while speaking and scoping out your future presentation venue will help you to anticipate your experience. This exposure will lead to reduced anxiety and increased confidence when you deliver your presentation. It’s also worthwhile to have a seat where an audience member would in advance, to gain their perspective. The main idea here is to gain a visual expectation.

Brave New World

Fortunately, due to advances in technology, there are now virtual reality programs and apps available for your benefit. They range in quality of reality simulation and price, but this virtually simulated presentation experience is second only to the real thing. Some of these programs are available on your smartphone, whereas others require you to purchase additional hardware. For the most part, they all will make you appear to be sporting night vision goggles, but to your eyes, you will appear onstage in front of an audience. You can then practice delivering your presentation while attempting to make eye contact and read the audience. This method will also prepare you for your big day by familiarizing you to the sensation of being isolated in front of a group.

To be continued…

For more professional speaking insights and free resources, visit Professional Presentation Services and follow us on LinkedIn.

Ryan J. Warriner, Director & Executive Coach at Professional Presentation Services

Ryan J. Warriner is the Director and Executive Coach of Professional Presentation Services. With over a decade of professional speaking experience and expertise, Ryan has mastered the science and art of presentations. He has developed a compassionate, strategic, highly effective approach to speaking and presenting. He believes in building confidence in each speaker to improve the delivery of their message.

