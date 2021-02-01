Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Coping with panic & anxiety: a real-life story.

“The panic just overwhelms me, again and again” she says, “and I can’t do anything about it to stop it; my heart races, I get lightheaded and my legs go all wobbly.”⠀ I am talking to a 33-year old woman with a constant fear of the anxiety induced sensations, resulting in daily panic attacks. She […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

“The panic just overwhelms me, again and again” she says, “and I can’t do anything about it to stop it; my heart races, I get lightheaded and my legs go all wobbly.”⠀

I am talking to a 33-year old woman with a constant fear of the anxiety induced sensations, resulting in daily panic attacks. She feels a total lack of control, and is desperate after trying various therapies.

Many times, the trigger of the panic attack is an unconscious one. So we might think that the panic suddenly rushes in, while often that is not entirely the case. ⠀

In the Rapid Transformational Hypnotherapy session we had the week after, the trigger appeared to be connected to the deep-rooted belief: ‘I am alone, and no-one will notice it if something is wrong with me, I am completely unimportant, insignificant.’ ⠀

We explored this negative belief, reviewed it, and then: interrupted it by challenging: how much of all this was actually true in her current life? What proof could she come up with. What happened if we focused on the ‘what is’ instead of the ‘what if’ ?

In the hypnotic rewiring audio I made for her, she would hear specific statements like: ⠀

“You are important. You are meant to be here, and whenever you want or need help, you possess all the skills to raise your voice, and take action. ⠀
You have amazing coping skills, because time and again you show to yourself how you have resolved and overcome problems in your life successfully. ⠀
“You are an adult strong woman now, changing the words that change your reality, and by doing this every day, you are taking back control of your feelings. I am safe because I can make myself safe, and I don’t need anyone to do that for me.”

Two weeks after our session and daily audio-listening she says: ‘I stopped avoiding leaving the house or driving a car alone. I still feel a bit nervous, but ‘something’ changed. It’s like I feel some ground underneath my feet for the first time.’⠀

    Heske Ottevanger

    Heske Ottevanger, Rapid Transformation Hypnotherapist at Heske Hypnotherapy

    Rapid Transformational Hypnotherapist, Clinical Psychology Ba, Owner of Heske (online) Hypnotherapy.

    Mom of a 8- and 11-year old.

    I live and work from Amsterdam and I am grateful I can use my knowledge and experience from my background in Psychology and Rapid Transformation Hypnotherapy for a healing purpose. I have always been interested in the human psyche, and especially in the subconscious mind, which takes up the main part of our total consciousness. I am driven by 20 years of personal experience with depression, anxiety and eating disorders. I am fully dedicated to help my clients in the most efficient and transformative way possible, especially with problems around anxiety, food/ diets and body image.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    When Abnormal Is Easier Than Normal

    by Taryn Herlich
    Graffiti of man freaking out
    Community//

    Your Anxiety Loves You. No, Really.

    by Jenna Watson
    Community//

    The Beast of Anxiety and Panic

    by Emily Larson Perrin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.