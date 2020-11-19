Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Coping with pandemic anxiety, ONE STEP AT A TIME

With all the overwhelming statistics on the global population’s deteriorating mental health, it’s evident that the COVID-19 has taken a toll.  If these statistics were not scary enough, more statistical data is available on how  our mental health is further affected by the onset of our long winter,  I know that I’ve painted a picture […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

With all the overwhelming statistics on the global population’s deteriorating mental health, it’s evident that the COVID-19 has taken a toll. 

If these statistics were not scary enough, more statistical data is available on how  our mental health is further affected by the onset of our long winter, 

I know that I’ve painted a picture of doom and gloom. But we should remember that every cloud has a silver lining. In this case, you’re forewarned and, therefore, forearmed, as you know, you don’t want to add to that list. 

Yes, having anxiety is the new norm, but acting impulsively and violating social standards can be avoided. We can all remember with a shudder the initial days of the pandemic, hoarding of the humble toilet paper and selling on the black market of another equally modest product, the hand sanitizer.  

Here, the catastrophic thinking error is at work where people like you and me, feeling out of control and believing that they and their loved ones will perish, display maladaptive behaviours to stay safe. 

It’s not easy to get rid of your fears when the pandemic is far from over.  Your fears are amplified when you listen to the news or seek support on social media. Nevertheless, you maintain positivity,  seeking and adopting a healthier lifestyle, like registering for online events or growing your greens.

 With this in mind, I’ll be discussing some strategies which hopefully will help you in your search.

The pleasure and mastery activity scheduling as per cognitive behaviour therapy helps you choose activities that give you joy or a sense of accomplishment. So, pleasure-giving activities like taking out time to have a leisurely breakfast can be done guilt-free. Additionally, having this feel-good moment last longer, you can include actions that take time and effort to accomplish (the mastery principle), like trying out a new recipe or learning a new instrument.  

Practicing mindfulness whenever you can in your day will help to take the edge off your emotions. Upon waking up, try to visualize your day and how you can make the time for mindfulness, which can be as simple as concentrating on your breathing while waiting for your children to finish their activity. With practice, you can breathe into the count of 2, hold your breath for 2, breathe out to the count of 2.

 Gradually, you can increase the number of counts.  Additionally, you can make a mini-resolution  to suffice you until the next time.

Mindfulness or being in the present moment helps to shut off or pause your flight-fight response, your body’s automatic response to any perceived danger or threat to your well-being. 

Another way of staying strong is to seek professional help if you find any deterioration in your overall functioning, inability to get up in the morning, sleep problems, indecisiveness, or withdrawal from activities you usually enjoy. 

So what, the dice are loaded against you. By accepting what you can control, you can give your best shot. Therefore, when more challenging times roll again, you’re ready as life is unpredictable.

De-stressing on the go can be your go-to for living with the COVID-19.

This article was printed in The Telegraph Journal

Picture is courtesy Unsplash, many thanks to photographer Engin Akyurt.

    Anjula Siddhartha, Licensed Psychologist at Mind Matters

    I am a Licensed Psychologist in the province of New Brunswick, Canada. I offer an eclectic approach to treating depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, chronic pain, addictions and the intellectually disabled.
    In my writings, I use psychological principles as a pathway to wellness and resilience. Additionally, I use the Bihar School of Yoga (India) teachings, where I learned meditation and how to adopt a yogic lifestyle.
    My mantra is 'going along with the flow' using cognitive behavior therapy for stress and anxiety management. Working with the incarcerated population has reinforced my belief in self-empowerment and living each day to the fullest.
    I have published articles in newspapers on mental wellness.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Tips to be mentally healthy
    Community//

    16 TIPS TO STAY MENTALLY FIT DURING COVID

    by Sharad Saxena
    Community//

    Five Tips To Boost Your Mental Health This Fall.

    by Joyce Odidison
    Community//

    How to Prioritize Student Mental Health During Uncertain Times

    by Laura Douglas

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.