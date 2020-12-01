Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Coping With Anxiety During the Holiday Season

For most people, the holiday season is spent trying to balance the joy of festivities with the anxiety that is developed from family dynamics and financial stress. As you begin to participate in the season of lightness and joy, it can easily be clouded by the stress and pressure that is constantly present during this […]

For most people, the holiday season is spent trying to balance the joy of festivities with the anxiety that is developed from family dynamics and financial stress. As you begin to participate in the season of lightness and joy, it can easily be clouded by the stress and pressure that is constantly present during this season. In order to enjoy the holiday season fully, it is important to stay in constant awareness of your health. In this article, we will discuss the common reasons why anxiety rises during the holiday season, and share the ways that you can cope with feelings of unrest.

Why Do the Holidays Bring Stress?

There are many reasons why the holiday season can negatively impact stress levels. To start, the temperatures are beginning to drop. There is scientific evidence that leads researchers to believe that the colder weather can be triggering to people who suffer from anxiety. With an increase in melatonin production and the onset of seasonal affective disorder, many people find that their mental health begins to decline.

Secondly, the holidays are typically very emotional. When you are with family, it is likely that you have feelings of joy or sadness, depending on your situation. You could be happy to see distant relatives, or it may be a time that brings back memories of the deceased family members that you cherish.

Many people experience financial stress between November and December. With gifts to buy and parties to attend, the financial burden may be wearisome. Everyone wants to find gifts that delight the people that they love, but that unfortunately can cost a lot of money. 

Lastly, the holiday season is packed full of parties and gatherings. Between Christmas get togethers and end-of-year celebrations, the weekends are busy, which can make it difficult to complete all of the tasks that you need to do.

How Can I Enjoy the Holiday Season?

Although there are many stressful circumstances during the holiday season, they are equally as many opportunities to cope. By taking things one day at a time, you can begin to tackle all the things on your to-do list. Try the following tips:

  1. Maintain a Daily Routine
    • No matter how busy the day is, make a point to do the same activities each morning and evening. Routines and consistency are believed to help mitigate the negative impacts of stress.
  2. Set Boundaries
    • Before the busy season begins, set boundaries for yourself to maintain. Consider making boundaries regarding your time, finances, and travel schedule. When you have guidelines in place, you can ensure that you will have the space that you need to maintain health.
  3. Take Time for Yourself
    • This winter, taking the time to do something that you enjoy can transform your experiences. If you enjoy movement, consider jogging or completing video workouts on a regular basis. If you love to learn and are interested in furthering your education, consider taking classes at one of the Best Value Schools in the nation. Both movement and education help you to release tension while expanding your capabilities.

Summary

This winter, it is important to implement habits that help you maintain your mental stability. From education to boundaries, you have the ability to make decisions that support your overall well being.

    Bailey King

    A digital nomad and an internet entrepreneur with a thirst for food and travel.

