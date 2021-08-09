Coping With Anxiety

I have always struggled with Anxiety although not always at the same earth-shattering levels, anxiety is something that has always been present in my life since my father got diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and my Mother was in and out of hospital too so it’s something that has always been there, as it would be in everyone when they were going through different situations of varying degrees of severity.

However, now if I am honest with myself like I am trying to show everyone how to be by the use of Social Media then I would turn around and say that I now suffer from Anxiety on a worse level than I ever have and for no particular reason. Although it could be down to the fact of not looking after my Mental Health properly when I was going through those tricky situations, which is why you can never underestimate the importance of your own Mental Health and Well-Being.

In August 2021, I finally took the plunge and sought out the help that I knew I needed and I got in touch with the NHS, which is the health care system in the UK and they diagnosed me over the phone as having symptoms of Generalised Anxiety Disorder. This means that panic and worry over the little things that no one would ever normally worry about, it also explains why I look at things that I have done and think that I haven’t done a very good job for no particular reason. Furthermore, when I plan things they have got to be planned to within an inch of their lives otherwise something could go wrong and I always put others needs before my own as this is something that I have always done and will continue to do.

What Does My Brain Feel Like?

The way that I describe my brain on any day is like a desk with lots of things for me to do scattered all over it, because I always start new things when I am feeling like this as it’s when I am feeling the most creative and when I feel like I need to do something.

On a bad day, my brain is still like a desk but it’s completely covered and there’s no surface area for me to work on and there’s paperwork spilling off the desk and out of the drawers. This is when I feel the most overwhelmed when I’ve got a lot to do and my brain then panics because of how much I have to do and so little time because of the little things in life that get in the way.

Now as I sit here writing this, the desk is now empty and I am feeling the most creative because I now know what the type of anxiety is that I am dealing with and it’s just a matter of developing different ways of dealing with the high level of anxiety that I have got through no fault of my own.

Ways Of Coping

I love to workout in the morning, as this distracts me from the Anxiety that I wake up with and makes sure that my Brain is focused throughout the day because if I don’t work out it’s like my brain doesn’t know what to do so I just wander from project to project without feeling a need to do anything.

Check and Post on Social Media less, this is something that has been building up for a long time although now it just feels like a good time to take a step back and look at what I have already done and change my content up just a little so that it is more directed at helping other people, which is what I feel like I need to do.

Meditation has become something of a ritual for me because I feel like this helps me on my good days and bad days so I always make time to do some meditation and some Yoga combined if I have the time to do so. My mid-afternoon Mediation sessions are everything at the moment!

Less Caffeine, now anyone who knows me will know that I love my caffeine especially in the morning to get me going because I can’t start the day until I’ve had at least one cup of coffee, whether it’s outside chilling with the birds first thing in a morning or chatting with Mum in the Lounge. If I have more than two cups a day, my anxiety goes through the roof and the never-ending cycle starts again.

Reading, I love to read and since I have had high levels of Anxiety reading always helps because I pick up a book and start reading and before long I am immersed in someone else’s life that is either a lot brighter than mine or an awful lot darker. Either way, I love it because it takes me out of my head for a prolonged period.

Support Networks

I have my mother and a close family friend who I talk to about almost everything and they are honestly the two most important people to me right now, I don’t know what I would do without either one of them because they are the hugest support and the best support that I could ever have.

Advice

To anyone else that is out there now reading this and suffering from anxiety, I know how you feel and you are not on your own and you can beat it, the secret I promise you is talking. The more you talk to the people that you have around you, the more you’ll get off your chest and feel a lot better after having done so. I’ve got no idea where I would be now if I didn’t talk to those around me about what was going on.