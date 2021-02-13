Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Coping Strategies for Financial Stress for Students

Private loans offer numerous benefits to student borrowers, with the high loan amounts being a much-needed feature. But with the increment of personal loan companies, it can get tricky in figuring out the best option to choose. Below, we look at some tips to consider when selecting private student loans.

Affordable Interest Rates

The interest rates on private student loans depend on individual lenders, with most rates falling between 3% and 12%. A credit mark is often a crucial factor in getting lower rates; most borrowers may not have the credit worthiness required. Due to this, due diligence is called for and will require you to compare various lending rates. Additionally, compare whether the interest rates offered are fixed or variable. Fixed rates are preferable since you get a fixed payment schedule. On the other hand, variable rates are prone to economic changes, where fluctuations could result in excessive monthly payments.

Flexible Repayment Options

Repayment periods for private student loans can either be fixed or flexible, with most ranging from 5-15 years. Short-term repayments come with low-interest rates and higher payments, and long-term repayment options mean high-interest rates and low installments. For the best selection, pick out a loan that allows you to pay back all costs accrued within a reasonable time based on your preference. Rather than get a fixed repayment plan, go for a flexible repayment plan with options such as flat payments, interest-only payments, and deferred payments.

Also, try for a repayment plan that offers a total principal and interest repayment option. These will allow you to plan your repayment based on your current income and your needs at hand.

Deferment Options

Financial problems can arise at any time during your study, delaying your loan repayment. When this happens, penalties ensue, resulting in an overall increase in your loan. To avoid this, look for lenders who offer deferment and forbearances on private student loans. Forbearance will halt your loan payment for up to 1 year, while a postponement will be for a more extended period. Deferments and forbearances will also come in handy after graduating if you struggle to get a job.

Avoid Penalties and Hidden Charges

A private student loan should allow you to pay your loan without any hidden increments, meaning any signs of prepayment penalties or origination fees are a cause for concern. Additionally, be on the lookout for costs related to return payment. While most lenders charge an application fee to process your loan, you can always compare those without such a charge, allowing you to pick a cheaper option.

Take Advantage of Incentives

Some companies may offer various incentives to entice borrowers, with the most common being discounts for automatic payments. Such a perk may not mean much in the start but can add up to significant savings in the long term. In addition to this, consider looking for private student loans that also offer incentives like discounts for making interest-only payments or good grades.

Ability To Apply With a Co-Signer

Getting private student loans without a steady or no income is one of the hindrances cited when applying for a loan. To solve this, choose a loan facility that allows you to use a co-signer. For the best outcome, look for a co-signer with a good credit mark since it will enable you to secure the best possible loan terms, such as low-interest rates. However, keep in mind that your co-signer will be liable for your payments when you default from your repayment terms.

Borrowing Limits

Private student loans should cater to all costs incurred during your study without the need for another loan option. The higher the borrowing limits per lender, the better your chances of securing a fully financed loan.

Getting the best private student loan is all about factoring in what best suits your needs. Consider the short term costs and the long term to help get you on the right track to financing your future.

    Sam Cohen, Lawyer and Writer

    I am Sam. I am a lawyer and freelance writer and a blogger. I have 6 years of experience in this writing fields. I love to write on topics like lifestyle, law, healthy living, daily life and finance solutions.

