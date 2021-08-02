Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Coping habits and building resilience during the pandemic for better mental health – Ian Mausner

The spread of the pandemic has altered the way people work. Whether you are working from home or attending office, anxiety, and fear has become an inseparable part of human life. With new diseases and stressful news all across, emotions have become overwhelming. Workplace stresses and burnout switches are resulting in anxiety and depression. Coping up with these feelings is stressful and affecting the overall health. If you are a health-conscious individual and intend to take care of your general well-being, you must understand the coping skills. During the worldwide pandemic, it is significant for individuals to recognize essential steps for building resilience and managing stress.

The best way of understanding the symptoms of anxiety and stress

Depression and anxiety have become much talked about topics in recent times. Feeling uncertain, tired, depressed, and nervous is very common. People are enduring the feeling of anger, denial, and irritation. It is common to feel sad and depressed. However, Ian Mausner believes that you will have to acknowledge the reasons and develop the best ways to relieve your tension.

A comprehensive awareness of work-related factors is significant if you want to deal with the situation. Managing different workloads, taking care of family and personal life, taking care of social distancing norms has become the need of the hour. It is very typical to feel depressed and uncertain regarding the future. However, you will have to learn new communication methods for dealing with the situation. You will have to adapt to the different work situations and work schedules.

Controlling your emotions is not that difficult

Most individuals feel that stress and anxiety require professional help. Yes, that is only in extreme situations. However, initially, it is imperative to identify the symptoms and increase your control over your feelings. Try to keep a regular schedule and stick to it, as per Ian Mausner. Take breaks in between your work, exercise, stretching, and activities that you enjoy. Spend time with your near and dear ones and engage in physical activity to relieve your stress. Remember that you will have to strike a balance between your work and home to stay positive.

Remind yourself about the happy moments of life as it is crucial for fighting the pandemic. Remember that you are not alone in this situation, and everybody is dealing with the same unusual and uncertain circumstances. Everybody gets exposed to limited resources, and they are trying to manage them. Taking small breaks for reading, watching movies, and listening to music will give you the much-needed boost. Try connecting with your near and dear ones by way of social media so that you get the much-needed support. If you feel anxious regarding the future, Ian Mausner says try focusing on positive aspects of life. Take care of your diet and regular physical exercise so that you can give a boost to your self-esteem. Remember that anxiety and depression is only a temporary affair. It will go away one day when things come back to normal. Stay positive and connect with others by taking care of social distance in norms.

