Cope with stress

Pandemics can be stressful

Fear and anxiety about a new illness and what might happen can be overwhelming and generate strong emotions in both adults and children. Public health measures, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely and may increase stress and anxiety. However, these measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Dealing with stress in a healthy way will strengthen you and your loved ones and your community.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations

How you respond to stress during the COVID-19 pandemic may depend on your background, social support from family or friends, your financial situation, your health and emotional background, the community you live in, and many other factors. The changes that can happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the way we try to control the spread of the virus can affect us all.

People who may respond most intensely to the stress of a crisis include

People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 (for example, older adults and people of any age with certain underlying conditions).

Children and adolescents.

People in charge of the care of relatives or loved ones.

Frontline workers such as healthcare providers and emergency responders,

Essential workers in the food industry.

People with pre-existing mental illnesses.

People who use substances or have a substance use disorder.

People, who lost their jobs, had their working hours shortened, or had other major changes in their jobs.

People with disabilities or a developmental delay.

People in social isolation, including those who live alone and in rural or border areas.

People in certain racial and ethnic minority groups.

People who do not have access to information in their main language.

People homeless.

People who live in environments of concentration of people (group).

Take care of yourself and your community

Taking care of family and friends can be stress-relieving, but you have to keep a balance and you shouldn’t forget to take care of yourself. Helping other people cope with stress, such as providing social support, can also help strengthen your community. In times of increased social distancing, people can continue to maintain social contacts and take care of their mental health. Phone calls or video conferencing can help you and your loved ones feel socially connected, less alone, or less isolated.

Learn the facts to help reduce stress

Staying informed about COVID-19 and stopping the spread of rumors can help reduce stress and stigma. Understanding the risk to yourself and your loved ones can help you connect with others and make an outbreak less stressful.

Take care of your mental health

Mental health is an important part of wellness and overall health. It affects us in the way we think, feel, and act. It also affects the way we handle stress, relate to others, and make decisions during an emergency.

People with pre-existing mental health problems or substance use disorders can be especially vulnerable in an emergency. Mental health conditions (such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia) affect a person’s way of thinking, feeling, and behaving in ways that influence their ability to interact and function on a daily basis. These conditions can be situational (short term) or chronic (long term). People with pre-existing mental health problems should continue treatment and watch for new symptoms or worsening symptoms. If you think you have new symptoms or your symptoms have gotten worse, call your healthcare provider.

Call your healthcare provider if you feel stress interfering with your daily activities for several days in a row. The free and confidential resources can also help you and your loved ones connect with a trained and knowledgeable counselor in your area.