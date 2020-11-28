Cope with Covid19 by taking care of your emotional wellbeing with tips from EJ Dalius

Managing our emotions well during the Covid19 crisis is the greatest challenge that needs more attention to deal with correctly. Being unable to control emotions can drive you deeper into anxiety and depression, which can have a toll on your physical health and make you susceptible to the coronavirus infection. According to Eric Dalius, it is crucial to gather the right information about the pandemic that can drive away unnecessary fear and help you face reality with courage. The unprecedented time that we are passing through will generate a lot of uncertainty and anxiety because of the vast scale of the public health crisis and the economic disaster that the world is experiencing. This can take a heavy toll on our mental health and even lead to an existential crisis.

The most important tip from Eric J Dalius is to avoid any panic response to the pandemic that does more harm than good. Instead, you must learn how to deal with anxiety and cope with the pandemic by following the health guidelines of maintaining physical distancing, washing hands at frequent intervals when moving in a public space, and using a mask to prevent the spread of the contagion through the air. If managed well, anxiety can bring us closer to other people suffering like us and prepare us for a stronger battle against the pandemic.

Following the list of dos and don’ts listed in this article should help you understand what you can control and what is beyond your control to better deal with the situation.

Do not send an invitation to the virus

Remember that the coronavirus will not touch you unless you invite it. Instead of fearing that the virus can attack you any moment that builds up unwanted stress and anxiety, take a pragmatic approach in preventing it from spreading. Stay home as much as you can that aids physical distancing, and when you are outside, wash your hands with soap frequently and thoroughly, advises EJ Dalius. The practice will make you confident of keeping the virus at bay and reducing anxiety as you know the right way of combating the menace that gives a sense of assurance and safety.

Limit exposure to media

The more information you access more would be your worries. The more time you spend watching the media higher, the more anxiety you see and hear conflicting news and information, most of which are baseless and manufactured. Excessive exposure to traumatic and negative news and visuals is awful for your mental health that can manifest in the form of PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder that deteriorates your health in the long run. This finding from some research has gained wide acceptance.

Exaggerating the crisis is often a trait of the global media that tries to gain popularity by creating sensational news that you should identify and avoid. Better still is to limit your media exposure to fixed timings and specific trusted channels so that you can minimize the chances of damaging your mental health.

Stay in touch with people

Although it is not possible to socialize at physical gatherings, social media provides endless opportunities for socializing virtually. Take advantage of social media to stay connected to people with whom you share a similar frame of mind. You can share your feelings, support others, and receive the support that can go a long way to maintain positivity. When you talk to people who have the best interests in their hearts, you feel safe. Although topics about the crisis would often hold center stage during your conversations, talk about other things that fulfill your emotional needs, like discussing a newly read book that provides relief from the stressful environment. Use the virtual platform of Zoom or Face Time to host a dinner with your friends where you can talk about positive things and relax.

Although the fight against the virus revolves around social distancing, physical distancing is defined correctly, while social mixing can continue across the virtual platforms.

Create new routines

Being flexible to adapt to change provides the spirit to deal with the crisis, and this is when you should take the disruptions in your daily life as part of the new normal and create new routines around it. Having a routine is essential, and more important is to stick to it, or else you would drift and perhaps sink someday. Routines mean predictable activities that send positive signals to the brain, and you can find new meaning in life without much concern about the gloom surrounding you.

Stay physically active in the way you can by exercising, walking, practicing yoga, and eating healthy food to improve immunity to protect you from the virus. Following a routine will help you sleep well, which keeps you healthy.