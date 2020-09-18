Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Conversations that create change

the courage of the unsaid

I am in the business of content that creates change; change within organisations, within leadership, within our hearts, minds, souls.

Most of all, within our lives.

Whether it’s writing and project managing content, or developing ideas for mobilising and alchemising human behaviour, it’s ALL about change, and it’s all about humans.

The hard truth is that any change with human connection starts with us.

It starts within us; within our own brains, our own minds, our own neurons.

All content is, in fact, is a conversation of some sort.

And conversations are where some of the most courageous changes happen.

They could also be some of the most painful, or terrifying things to instigate and to face.

In some cases, a great deal of the courage has to come from the unsaid- where those conversations cannot happen.

Perhaps the moment has passed.

Sometimes the people have passed.

Sometimes to engage in a conversation that has courage, would be problematic for many, many reasons.

And so we’re left with how we connect with ourselves.

How we manage, process, move through, assimilate, transmute, and live with, ultimately, those conversations, which may or may not ever happen, the change still has to happen within US to process the said and the unsaid, to move through every single stage of human feeling, learning and releasing as we go.

And so today, wherever those conversations are happening for you, remember that they start with your own mind and your own heart.

However they play out, know that that it comes from within – and that’s the place we can change the most.

Jo Gifford

    Jo Gifford, Podcast Host, Author, Brilliance Unboxer, Content Development Lead for Change makers

    Jo Gifford is the author of Brilliance Unboxed, podcast host of The Human Connection Experience, and a content development lead for change makers and thought leaders.

    A recovering overwhelmed entrepreneur with an addiction to making things easier, she is a champion of working smarter and creator of the Brilliance Ignition Process. She has a loyal global audience and a stellar client list of biz owners making big sales and a big difference.

    A widely read contributor to Huffington Post, Selz, Regus, Prowess, YFS Magazine and many more interweb rabbit holes, she is a respected UK voice on life as a pocket-sized enterprise owner.

    Her background – a seasoned blogger, copywriter, podcaster and graphic designer with an MA and research interest in creative thinking for small business – makes for an eclectic and colourful killer content approach.

    Most of all, she wants to tell people they are already brilliant, they are already enough, and to start owning it and living from that space.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

