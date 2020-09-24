“Conversations lead to knowledge and knowledge leads to healing” with Kaylyn Easton

We’re providing a multi-use product that is perfectly made for vaginal care but can be incorporated into so many other areas of self-care. By redefining the way people look at feminine care, we are able to empower women to seek answers and not keep quiet about issues they are dealing with and help couples communicate better when it comes to endometriosis, chronic illness, female wellness, fertility, and more.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kaylyn Easton; Chiavaye.

Go-getter journalist Kaylyn Easton is now 33 and the CEO of women’s wellness brand, Chiavaye (pronounced: kee-ah-vay), a line of Personal Moisturizers on a mission to make sexual health not x-rated, but actually about health. This message is at the forefront of her sleek, discrete products developed by some of the world’s greatest experts in women’s health. Made by women for women, Chiavaye is an all-natural, vegan (so, it’s edible!) personal moisturizer and lubricant that helps women through all stages of life.

Before Chiavaye, Easton’s experience with stage four endometriosis created a vast wealth of knowledge about bodily conditions. Surgeries, medications, side-effects, treatments, and symptoms all impacted her health since she first started having symptoms nearly two decades ago. She found herself digging into books to learn all she could about how endometriosis impacts women’s overall health and quality of life. She decided to take a holistic approach to healing and finding all-natural vegan ways to cope and thrive.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I was invited to pitch the buyers at Walmart for their Open Call event. It’s a big event that over 10,000 small businesses apply for every year — so just being one of the 500 invited down to Bentonville was a huge honor. The trip started as an adventure and didn’t stop from there… three missed flights, lost luggage… I thought I might be pitching to the buyers in my yoga pants.

When it finally came time for my meeting, the buyer stopped me mid-pitch and said she was the wrong buyer. All that time, money, and effort had been wasted because she wasn’t who I need to meet with.

She apologized and said better luck next time. I was devastated but determined.

Through perseverance and a fair amount of luck, I was able to charm my way into an email conversation with the correct buyer. After some insistence (and me telling her I would stay in town for as long as it took), she agreed to a meeting.

Here was the catch — she was at a warehouse on campus half a mile away and said I had to be there within 20 minutes. There were no Ubers or buses available, but I wasn’t letting that stop me.

I took off my heels and ran in 98 degree heat and humidity, black dress blowing in the wind, with my 67 year old business partner running after me lugging a duffel bag full of lube. A Walmart bus driver (who I had made friends with earlier in the day) saw me sprinting down the back Arkansas road and helped us get there in time.

The buyer was so impressed with my tenacity (and loved the product) that she agreed to put Chiavaye on the shelf.

If you want something enough, you need to run after it (literally) and sometimes it’s good to let them see you sweat.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting?

The original name of the brand was Chiavare. About two years into running the company, my lawyer called me up and said we couldn’t trademark “Chiavare.”

Turns out “Chiavare” translates internationally as the F word. Yep! You read that right. We knew it meant “to unlock with a key” or “to have sex.” But the original Italian definition — the one that shows up for Google and Facebook and international translators is… F*CK.

So we had a choice to make, and a difficult one because renaming the company meant new product labels, boxes, website URL, images, etc. A lot of work and losing an established brand name to our customers.

But as a value-based company striving to make sexual health NOT x-rated, we can’t in good faith use profanity as our company name. It’s just not right. And we believe in doing things right.

So, I decided to name the company Chiavaye — it was a big hassle, but a whole lot of fun explaining the name change to our Chiavaye Family. Most everyone still laughs when we tell the story.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Doing what’s right isn’t always the easiest option, but it’s worth it every time. Our mistake turned out to be a huge conversation starter with our community and ultimately built greater brand awareness in the industry.

We all make mistakes; the key is to learn from them and then not repeat them again in the future. And language translations evolve over time! 🙂

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This may sound totally sappy, but my fiancé is the person I’m most grateful for and the person who motivates me, mentors me, and inspires me most in this season of life. We didn’t start out as lovvvaaas, we started out as colleagues. He was my boss (now I’m the boss, life is funny) and we learned how to work together and achieve big goals at his former company. He is incredibly entrepreneurial and pushes me every day to be a better businesswoman and leader. He has supported my Chiavaye dream from day one when everyone else thought I was crazy. He helps me understand things like supply chain logistics and business taxes when my brain feels frazzled. He talks me off of ledges when I’m stressed out and turns on my heating pad when I’m laying on the couch in Endometriosis pain. We both utilize our strengths and cover each other’s weaknesses. Chiavaye would not be in the position it is today had he not believed in the power of female health and believed in the power of me.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Sexual health has long been considered a taboo topic, leaving so many women without support and without answers. Chiavaye wants to make sexual health NOT x-rated by actually about HEALTH so those conversations can be had by all. Conversations lead to knowledge and knowledge leads to healing.

We’re providing a multi-use product that is perfectly made for vaginal care but can be incorporated into so many other areas of self-care. By redefining the way people look at feminine care, we are able to empower women to seek answers and not keep quiet about issues they are dealing with and help couples communicate better when it comes to endometriosis, chronic illness, female wellness, fertility, and more.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Cut gluten, cut added sugar — You can’t be your best if your body doesn’t feel your best. Food plays a huge role in how we feel, think, and look. No, I’m not talking vanity but for example, gluten can create excess bloat, and no one likes to look bloated. Most importantly, gluten and sugar contribute to inflammation, weight gain, digestive issues, IBS, blood sugar spikes, hormonal imbalances, brain fog, etc. As a woman with stage 4 severe Endo, removing gluten and added sugar was a game changer for daily symptoms. We get one body. Don’t waste it. Stretch, Move, Breathe — If this pandemic and quarantine has taught me anything… It’s the importance of stress release, body movement, and breathing fresh air. When my gym shut down and we had to shelter in place for several weeks, forcing myself (yes, it was pure force because I just wanted to stay in my pajamas all day) to do at-home workouts was a huge gamechanger. Forcing myself to walk around the yard or the hiking hills near my house gave my lungs a chance to get fresh oxygen — which is crucial for lung health. Old circulated air in a house or office can be yucky. Regular movement releases good hormones that keep my energy levels up and my stress down. Find Faith: For me, my faith is a strong foundation. A rock I can stand on when everything else seems to be falling apart. To believe in something bigger than myself. To feel beloved and accepted just for being born. It’s motivation, comfort, strength, and pursuit all in one. Faith can look different for each individual and you certainly don’t have to believe in what I believe. But I would encourage everyone to believe in something outside themselves. Even science backs the idea that those who have faith, religion, or spirituality are often happier than those who don’t. Practice Gratitude: For the last two years I’ve incorporated a daily gratitude practice into my morning routine. It has made a huge difference in how I approach each day. Every morning after I have lemon water, I pour myself a big cup of coffee and settle in for quiet time. I start first by writing 5 things I’m grateful for in my gratitude journal. Then I move onto my normal journal (I’ve had a diary since I was 8 years old) and I write whatever thoughts need to be put on paper. Then I end with my bible time. Abraham Lincoln read the bible every morning, and if it’s good enough for Abe, it’s good enough for me. Practicing gratitude daily is like exercise for your brain. It can even redistribute neuro pathways and make you a more positive, optimistic person. Drink 60–120 oz. Water A Day: I’ve always been a big water drinker, but when I moved to Colorado, I experienced first-hand the side effects of dehydration: painful/swelling joints, nausea, headache, lethargy, ashy skin, poor digestion, etc. I really had to up my water game to compete with the dry altitude that is Denver living. The sad fact is, most humans do not drink enough water daily. Women especially tend to be chronically dehydrated. Our brains and heart are 73% water, our lungs are 83% water, 60% of our body is water… WE NEED WATER. The human body naturally loses about 2 liters of water a day through sweat, elimination, and breathing. We must replenish that and then some. A well hydrated body functions better and feels better in all areas. The goal should be to drink half your body weight in ounces per day. For me, I increased that goal and aim for 90–120 oz. a day.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Redefine and recreate a new sexual education movement for all young guys and gals that not only incorporates physical education, but mental and emotional aspects as well.

My goal is to help moms talk with their daughters about sex and female care. Also, let’s not leave the fellas out either, they need a lot of talks too!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Building a company is 90% grind and 10% excitement.

You must have GRATITUDE IN THE GRIND.

Get it to 75% perfect, then launch. Nothing will ever be 100% perfect but if you don’t take action, you won’t progress.

Work/Life Balance is incredibly healthy! Don’t always work. Don’t always play.

Everything that can go wrong… will go wrong. So be prepared.

You. Will. ALWAYS. Have. Haters.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I believe all health is connected. Mental health shouldn’t be treated as some outside entity. All of our biological systems are interconnected — they work with and for the other systems in helping us show up every day. We forget that the brain is the most complex organ in our bodies. If it’s ability to function becomes impaired, the ramifications can be seen and felt throughout all other systems. The sooner we accept this as a society and within the general sphere of healthcare, the sooner we can make progress toward healthier lives.

I relate to this theory of parallel behavioral health and physical health tracks, because our physicians are educated and trained to treat the failed or flawed system, rather than the whole. I see this happen in women’s sexual health. As a society and within healthcare practices, we tend to separate female sexual health from the other aspects of care. It is silo. How many times have you been out to eat with girlfriends and one leans over and whispers to the table, “I have my annual appointment tomorrow. That’s going to be fun.” Then everyone chuckles, gives the I know what you mean eyes, and then resumes eating their salads. We all experience it, but feel uncomfortable discussing it. This, like the non-discussed issues in mental health, leads to greater issues. Relationships break down, women find themselves depressed, not understanding their bodies or why they feel a certain way.

We must stop tagging these aspects of health separately and making them taboo. It’s all just health!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram

@chiavaye

Facebook

@Chiavaye

YouTube

@Chiavaye

Website

https://chiavaye.com