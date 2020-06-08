Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Resilience on the Front Lines//

Controlling What You Can

Dr. Shekhar Saxena offers tips to help protect you from the negative effects of feeling a lack of control, and begin to control what you can.

By

The COVID-19 crisis has been full of unpredictable scenarios. Your work environment has likely become less predictable, the way you work and treat patients is probably different, and you have a lot less control than you used to. As a result of these changes and the feeling of loss of control, you may be feeling angry, frustrated, anxious, burned out, or sad. You may have even noticed changes in your relationships and decision-making ability.

In this short video, Dr. Shekhar Saxena from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, walks you through a few helpful actions you can explore to help protect you from the negative effects of feeling a lack of control, and begin to control what you can. His recommendations include:

  • Recognize that there are limits to what one can control.
  • Recognize that when there are many uncontrolled stressors, resilience is very important. 
  • Seek assistance when needed.
  • Identify and utilize resources to support your resilience.
  • Break down uncontrolled situations into smaller, more manageable components.
  • Consult with colleagues.
  • See the bigger picture and put things into perspective.
  • Follow self-care steps.

    Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    How to Manage Your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak
    Community//

    How to Manage Your Mental Health During the Coronavirus Outbreak

    by Gill Crossland Thackray
    Community//

    Your Brain on Gratitude

    by Dr. Michael Merzenich
    Photo by bruce mars from Pexels
    Community//

    Boost Connectedness to Reverse Rise of Suicides in America

    by Michael and Katie Stallard

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.