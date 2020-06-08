Controlling What You Can

The COVID-19 crisis has been full of unpredictable scenarios. Your work environment has likely become less predictable, the way you work and treat patients is probably different, and you have a lot less control than you used to. As a result of these changes and the feeling of loss of control, you may be feeling angry, frustrated, anxious, burned out, or sad. You may have even noticed changes in your relationships and decision-making ability.

In this short video, Dr. Shekhar Saxena from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, walks you through a few helpful actions you can explore to help protect you from the negative effects of feeling a lack of control, and begin to control what you can. His recommendations include: