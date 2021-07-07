Contrite times always pass: Entrepreneur Sagar M Pardeshi Presents Ideas On How To Deal With Pandemic Stress

Are you experiencing worry, fear, or anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic? If this is the case, you are not alone. The social distancing suggestions influence almost every aspect of our life, including economics, relationships, transportation, work, and healthcare. Uncertainty, a lack of regularity, and a lack of social support are all typical sources of stress during the coronavirus pandemic. Change is unpleasant, and stress causes worry, which has a detrimental impact on our mental and physical health. While sheltering in place is beneficial to the public, it can harm our mental health in different ways.

Entrepreneur Sagar M Pardeshi identifies the following strategies to cope with stress while ensuring safety and well-being.

Knowing the truth is a proven method to diffuse a stressful situation. Get the most up-to-date information from reputable public health resources. Read and research about what you are feeling and then find out how to cope with it. Misinformation travels rapidly, heightening fear and concern.

Working from home might be lonely and isolated without the social connections afforded by coming into the office. It is critical for our mental health to make time to seek out and connect with others. Socializing reduces stress and anxiety while promoting emotions of serenity and happiness. By chatting with someone, we may share our emotions and experiences, offer or receive support, making us feel more connected. Cortisol levels are reduced when we socialise and are physically close to people. Simply talking about our worries with a loved one might make us feel better.

We, as humans, dislike uncertainty and prefer routines. Routines are necessary because they provide us with a sense of normalcy and control in our lives. This sensation of control, therefore, helps us to deal with the problems that life throws at us. When we don’t have a routine, we spend a lot of time attempting to create one. We typically pay attention solely to the big things when we don’t have a routine, leaving the tiny and important ones behind. We all need to establish a routine. If we have it, it will be simpler to remain active and pass the time throughout the epidemic.

Consumption of news and media should also be limited. When we continuously check our newsfeeds and read terrible news, our sympathetic nervous system is activated, and we might go into fight-or-flight mode. Sagar suggests checking the news just once or twice a day (preferably not first thing in the morning or after supper), turning off news notifications, and getting information from one or two trustworthy news sources.

Meditation might help you regain control by focusing on your breath or a pleasant word or phrase. Meditation can aid in the activation of one’s parasympathetic nervous system, which is an antidote to fear. You may create a peaceful reality around you when you are more grounded. Every day, one should meditate at least once.

Sagar also advises individuals to pursue hobbies or activities that they like. It will assist them in planning something simple to look forward to each day. He suggests paying attention to our bodies. Take a few deep breaths, stretch, or relax for a bit. Eat nutritious, well-balanced meals, get regular exercise and sleep, and avoid alcohol and mood-altering medications.

There are several choices available if you are feeling overwhelmed and in need of expert assistance. You might seek professional counselling assistance or peer support. Peer assistance refers to when people who have dealt with mental illness help each other. Sessions are based on sharing personal experience and empathy, with an emphasis on an individual’s strengths, well-being, and rehabilitation. If you wish to avoid in-person meetings, check into online alternatives.

Having said that, Sagar strongly advises keeping in mind that this will pass sooner or later. People have faced several obstacles, including disease outbreaks, conflict, and uncertain times. These moments, for better or worse, always pass. That isn’t to say that this isn’t a difficult period, but if one focuses on what they can control and does things that are good for their health and the health of others around them, they will come out of it feeling more whole and with a fresh perspective.