“Continuous improvement”, With Douglas Brown and Rebecca Lundin of Celpax

If you're always perfecting things, you will never launch anything. Taking small incremental steps is something I've personally become better at, over time. Pivoting a couple of times before settling on a physical device helped me change my mindset. At first, I found it incredibly frustrating when you have something which is half ready to launch, and you toss it out and focus on something different. But hey, you tossed it for a reason, right?

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Lundin.

Rebecca is co-founder at Celpax. Her company manufactures devices to measure employee morale, real-time. With customers in 60 countries, she spends her days helping employees press green smileys instead of red ones.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Most of us have had a ‘shitty’ job at some stage. Sometimes it’s the pay, other times it’s repetitive work without any future upside. In many cases, it’s down to bad managers.

I had a terrible boss at one of my first jobs after moving abroad. The manager had major trust issues. He lied to customers and encouraged others to do the same. I was fired after two weeks when I refused to lie to one of our clients. It was such a relief to be out of that toxic office!

When I later experienced what it’s like to work for a leader who inspires and trusts you, I knew I couldn’t go back to working for a bad boss.

At Celpax, I’m daily in contact with managers who are trying not only to be better managers themselves but actively help their fellow managers to improve. That purpose lifts me, every day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

One thing I hadn’t counted on at the start was the amount of goodwill we keep receiving. In 2013 we launched our free device to measure employee morale.

People would reach out and say ‘look, you guys helped me become a better leader by giving us free mood data, now I’m gonna help you’. We received lovely stories like people car-sharing after industry events and telling their competitors how our data helps them verify the impact of their leadership actions.

Within a few months after starting, we had more signups from people who had heard about us from a friend, than direct sales or online search!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As I dab in pretty much all areas of our company, I’ve had the luxury of making mistakes in all of them.

Early on a customer asked for our standard question ‘How was your day?’ to be in Persian on the Celpax device. When the translation arrived, I thought ‘I don’t understand anything, but this language looks just beautiful!’. I pasted it into the system and once out of production I was thinking the same thing — it looks great!

I was very proud until our client kindly informed me that it was all gibberish, not Persian. Turns out non-European languages don’t render without changing settings. So indeed, the text on their device made no sense.

I speak a good few languages and love connecting with people from all over the world but this event was a wake-up call. I learned to pay even more attention to cultural differences and detail. We have managers in 70 countries and I love finding out how to pronounce names that are unknown to me.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It’s OK to have bad days. I think most founders have had moments when you just want a cushy corporate job. In our world, they’re #RedButtonDays.

Running a hardware startup has its challenges. With physical products, you always get surprises. Like batches of faulty products you can’t use, or added inspections, delays in production, deliveries, suppliers… There are so many areas you have to be on top of.

My recipe when things are tough is to speak with customers. Their energy and commitment always rub off. It’s an added plus to be in the tech space dedicated to lean leadership.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people I am grateful to have encountered. Many of those I tend to look back on with extra gratefulness are actually teachers, pre-university, in Sweden. I always felt very supported and encouraged.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You never know what struggle the person in front of you has. It’s easy to make assumptions, but many people struggle in silence. That’s why it’s so nice to see that mental health is finally getting some deserved spotlight, both at work and at home.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

It’s not rocket science that a great leader makes a big difference to your productivity and the effort you make at work.

At Celpax we manufacture simple tech tools for leaders to improve workplaces. And build a better society while at it.

Our Celpax device makes it easy to measure progress when it comes to employee morale. Employees simply press a green or red smiley, to let their employer know how their day went at work. The goal is to have greener days. The online dashboard shows the daily, weekly and monthly results. Or differences between day and night shifts, departments, weekdays, trends over time, etc.

Leaders can quickly check the impact of activities, communications, and changes they implement.

Shortly after starting, we realized that our tool is way more popular among line managers than HR. They appreciate the simplicity and the ongoing data, which helps them have open conversations with their team about how things are going. It’s a conversation starter: What makes us press green? How can we fix the red? It’s not about replacing conversations with tech, it’s about making workplace conversations better.

You can then correlate with any other KPI that your business is tracking, like productivity, long-term sickness, accidents…

Leaders keep telling us that we make their lives easier. And I love that we hear this from so many industries, particularly blue-collar, or manual labor. “It was a lifesaver for me as a manager to have the Celpax”, a Texan nursing manager told us.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The simplicity.

I didn’t realize it at the time but shaving off all the bells and whistles and just focusing on the core is something that many team managers value. A lot.

We have two types of managers. Those who only study the daily mood data and ask for more functionality, more reports, more details, more… of everything.

Others managers just ACT on the data.

Data will never be perfect, it will never be complete. The same goes for our Celpax data. The interesting part is how you, as a leader in your organization, choose to use it.

No one wants to go to work and have a crap day. Yet it happens each and every day. How can we make it less crap? Why do we keep appointing managers who aren’t good at leading?

Many times it’s simply about managers truly listening to their team, and changing small things, continuously. You need a rhythm, and that’s where the daily mood stats helps leaders to take action. Like one of our factory managers said: “it’s about changing 100 small things. There’s no quick fix”.

The manufacturing industry in particular is having a hard time recruiting and keeping skilled laborers. Easy and simple solutions like ours, help blue-collar companies step up in environments where people don’t sit at a desk, or have an email. The mood data is a recurrent ‘excuse’ to bring up topics like employee morale at team meetings or daily huddles, that many managers struggle with.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Open source also something we are working on. There are many interesting developments lately.

We are also redesigning the way leaders can access their employee mood data on the dashboard. We want to make it even easier (and more fun!) to play around with the data. Visually speaking I think people will appreciate the upcoming changes.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

How can we KEEP women in tech? We need to build inclusive company cultures that make people thrive. Company culture is actually the leading source of why women leave. That’s a bit sad, don’t you think?

As a Swede, it took me a while to realize just how hard it is to combine career and family. I thought it was tough in Sweden but I got myself a real eye-opener when we started Celpax. I mean, the US doesn’t even provide a single day of paid maternity leave. I find it weird. And Covid meant that gender equality actually got worse. It was mostly women, not men, who took charge of homeschooling. That’s a structural challenge.

We need a multi-approach where we hold managers accountable and continuously offer networking possibilities and mentors. The most important is to maintain the conversations internally. What do women in tech in your company need? How do they think you could give them better support? Do they think the promotion process is fair where you work? Do men think so? The answers might surprise you.

Use metrics. Quantify and keep updated data. How many companies keep open stats on equal pay? And act on it? Role models also matter. You need an inclusive leadership style, and in order for this to happen, men need to step up a bit more.

When it comes to hiring, you can actively focus on hiring female talent. Advertize where they are or use a specialized recruitment company or headhunter. You can also use kids-focused incentives or similar. This sends a positive signal that should resonate with younger males too.

The main question is, do you as a leader have the right people in place in your current organization, to make all of this happen?

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Personally, I haven’t had many negative encounters. Then again, if you look at the research, the bias is clearly there. So there’s probably been situations where I haven’t realized the negative bias towards me.

One tiring event was at my first Mobile World Congress. Visitors would assume I was just there to hand out free candy, and were surprised when (male) coworkers pointed them towards me. No one seemed to assume they were candy-men 🙂 My colleagues were very supportive and cracked a few jokes to the visitors to nudge them into not jumping to conclusions. Humor and nudging go a long way.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

The first would be to ask yourself “what changed”? The addressable market? The competitors? Your team? What should we start, stop and continue doing? Involve your whole company in defining the problem and possible solutions.

At Celpax we try to be open-minded enough to always try something new. We’ve experimented with several products and many sales models. We started with traditional direct sales and then went to inbound, organic, and word of mouth. We tested different trial periods and then went to full freemium… only to be let down by our external data provider, which meant we suddenly had to change the business model. This happened when Covid was at its peak! We learned, the hard way, the importance of using providers that you can trust, long-term.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

We are big believers in storytelling.

We simply interview our users who are doing cool — and not so cool — things that keep employee morale high. We prefer to let their words attract new users. After all, our users are the true experts at using our data.

What strategies are they using? What experiment have they tried? What worked? What didn’t? All workplaces are different but there are many things we can learn from other leaders, independently of the sector, industry, or country.

Our organic growth has also lead us to have leaders installing our device in 70 countries. As many leaders found us by word of mouth, our industry segment varies greatly between countries. In the US there’s a lot of health care and manufacturing leaders. In Mexico, most users are from the automotive sector.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

I have little patience for bad or incompetent customer service. It’s one of the things that can turn my workday into a red-button day. That, and logistics hiccups! So we try to think of the entire customer experience and always give answers the way you yourself would have like to receive them. It doesn’t have to be harder than that.

1. If the tables were turned, would you be happy with the answer or service just given?

2. Truly listen. Don’t assume or formulate an answer while the customer speaks.

3. The boomerang effect: you never know if you might bump into the same person again.

4. Continuously adapt. Who’s fault is it when a customer has questions? Is it us for not writing clear instructions? Or making it attractive enough to actually read? Or is it the customer’s fault for not bothering to find the answer before contacting us? It doesn’t matter. Help them out! If you make a mistake, just say your sorry and try to do better next time. What would your customers improve with your company or services, if they could?

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

We try to see the company as a whole and remember the big picture. I’m in love with the idea of the customer journey. What’s it like when you first encounter us? How easy is it from finding us to hanging the Celpax on your wall? Would your accounts department say it’s easy to work with us? During Covid we gave surprise discounts to users we knew were struggling.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Validate with customers. In 2010 our first product was like Facebook for companies. When interviewing users and checking the uptake, we realized that employees who don’t like their workplaces would never participate. They will never log on to give feedback on company strategies, there will always be an excuse. In our case, we realized we had to start at their level. Anyone can press a green or red button as they leave work, right? It’s dead easy. The more you understand your customers, the easier it is to be innovative. We went back to interviewing award-winning leaders each time we pivoted. Keep validating! Industries, tech, and tendencies change. Are you keeping up? What’s new? What’s changed? Are you still relevant? Unique? Is your business your target users’ preferred choice? When companies leave, WHY do they abandon the ship? A product is never finished. Don’t just listen to the loudest voices. Be brave enough to listen to your most successful users, those who use your product in a “good” way. Sometimes people ask for new functions, without really thinking about why they think they would need it. Why are you building your tech? What’s the purpose? Talking with customers is also a great way to reenergize. Like I mentioned previously, when things feel tough, I schedule a call with random users. You always learn something. Every time. Your team. It’s hard to underestimate open communication. Be the example with your people. Walk the talk. Who do you invite to your team? Think about diversity from scratch. Even as a company that delivers data to improve workplace cultures, we’ve had our share of team-related issues. Transparency, trust, and mutual respect go a long way when creating a healthy team spirit. Business model. We’ve experimented with many different ways to monetize. Our most recent change wasn’t our decision, it was due to our connectivity provider. We also scaled too early in the past and had to rectify. Continuous improvement. If you’re always perfecting things, you will never launch anything. Taking small incremental steps is something I’ve personally become better at, over time. Pivoting a couple of times before settling on a physical device helped me change my mindset. At first, I found it incredibly frustrating when you have something which is half ready to launch, and you toss it out and focus on something different. But hey, you tossed it for a reason, right?

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be kind. It’s incredibly contagious!

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Boozy breakfast with Madonna? My childhood idol. If not, Ellen K. Pao! I love how relentless and brave she is.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!

Thank you for including me in your interesting article series about leaders in tech.