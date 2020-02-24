Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Continuous Improvement for Leaders | Thomas Batterman | Wausau, WI

All companies want to improve themselves from within. However, leadership can become bogged down with all of the demands from clients and employees. Learning how to lead effectively and continue to improve leadership skills will allow companies and organizations to create a workplace full of innovative, hard-working individuals. Some basic skills will help even the […]

By

All companies want to improve themselves from within. However, leadership can become bogged down with all of the demands from clients and employees. Learning how to lead effectively and continue to improve leadership skills will allow companies and organizations to create a workplace full of innovative, hard-working individuals. Some basic skills will help even the best of leaders become more adept at improving their organizations.

1) Publicly Recognize Employees

Everyone enjoys being recognized. While this recognition may look different from person to person, publicly acknowledging employees will let them know that their work does not go unnoticed. It will also motivate individuals who thrive off of praise. High fives, small gifts, or recognition at a formal ceremony can all be motivating to employees.

2) Address the Issue, Not the Person

If the issue genuinely lies with an employee, then a constructive conversation with them may be necessary. However, if the issue is systemic, be sure to address the system in question. By not pointing blame at individuals or groups of employees, leaders can cultivate a space where people feel free to share potential solutions to problems instead of creating fear of speaking.

3) Support Employees in Their Successes and Failures

It is easy to support a successful employee. However, the leader who promotes continuous improvement will support their employees even when they have failed. Failures are how people learn, and leaders who view these failures as learning opportunities instead of events necessarily leading to punitive action will help guide workers to more success in the future.

4) Ask for Employee Perspectives

There is often a reason why a supervisor is in charge. They typically work hard and have a deep understanding of the business. However, leaders who do not take any opinion but their own into account are setting themselves up for failure. Best practices say that leaders should continually ask for perspective from employees. Often, their perspective will lead to necessary change, and it will increase morale.

5) Be Active in the Employee Community

Employees want to see their leadership out of their offices. Instead of sending another email, leaders can walk around and talk to people. This is a learning opportunity for the employee and the leader alike.

All companies want to improve themselves from within. However, leadership can become bogged down with all of the demands from clients and employees. Learning how to lead effectively and continue to improve leadership skills will allow companies and organizations to create a workplace full of innovative, hard-working individuals. Some basic skills will help even the best of leaders become more adept at improving their organizations.

Thomas Batterman, Founding Organizer at Financial Fiduciaries, LLC

Thomas Batterman, of Appleton, WI, is hired to make investment and financial decisions for individuals or mutual insurance companies who don't have the time, interest or expertise to handle the responsibilities on their own.

In addition to his work as Founding Organizer at Financial Fiduciaries, Thomas is known for his work as a financial speaker and author, helping educate clients on how to avoid the financial mistakes that accompany inadequate knowledge or understanding of the process.

Interested in learning more? Check out FinancialFiduciariesLLC.com now!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Alex Shubat Shares Leadership Strategies To Improve Your Company’s Culture

by Krish Chopra
Community//

4 Leadership Tips For the Holiday Season | Thomas Batterman | Wausau,WI

by Thomas Batterman
Community//

14 Ways to Become a Great Manager

by Shyam Ramanathan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.