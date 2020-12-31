Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Continuing Holiday Traditions Through Covid!

As we close the most incredible year on the planet – 2020 – it’s a great time to think about triumphs. Throughout this Covid-Holiday Season, there were many trending talks on Holiday Traditions; whether we were making new traditions or trying to keep repeating traditions alive. Holiday Tea at the Phoenician has been our family […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As we close the most incredible year on the planet – 2020 – it’s a great time to think about triumphs. Throughout this Covid-Holiday Season, there were many trending talks on Holiday Traditions; whether we were making new traditions or trying to keep repeating traditions alive.

Holiday Tea at the Phoenician has been our family tradition for 5 years. Most years, we invited guests to come along. This year however, it was a Mommy Daughter Date for 2. The tables were spread farther apart and guests wore masks to and from tables but the joy and love was overwhelmingly present.

Covid Holiday Tea at The Phoenician

Even during Covid, nothing compares to The Phoenician during the holidays. The Lobby Tea Court offers a charming classic yet contemporary backdrop for a joyful afternoon. The perfectly lit trees emitting glamor, the classic piano player emitting lively sounds of the season and the Christmas Carolers with stopped by to perform Christmas favorites added extra holiday bliss.

Menu – Your Holiday High Tea menu will consist of three amazing courses; delicious finger sandwiches, freshly baked cones and an amazing array of deserts. Every guest will also have their very own pot of custom tea served in a beautiful teapot and accompanied with a tea cup and strainer. Champagne is optional!Kids – The Phoenician warmly welcomes little-ones and ensures they have an exciting experience. They also have a special kids menu, including favorite finger food options like ham and swiss and peanut butter and jelly. Kids are also half-priced for the Holiday Tea. If you are looking to make beautiful memories, The Phoenician offers Afternoon Tea all year round! Although The Holiday Tea goes through December 30, you can still experience Tea in grandeur – perfect to celebrate the end of 2020 and welcome 2021!Reservations are required. For more information, visit http://www.thephoenician.com/lobby-tea-court.Check them out on IG – https://www.instagram.com/phoenicianscottsdale/

    Amanda Rumore, Sparkle Director

    Originally from Chicago, IL., Amanda Rumore attended Arizona State University.  She then moved to Los Angeles, CA. and worked as a publicist in Hollywood. She has since worked throughout the US in marketing and public relations for various industries before settling back in Scottsdale and contributing to media outlets.  She now continues her blog while heading publicity at a leading firm in the USA.

    Amanda lives with her husband, Anthony, their daughter, Mia Valentina, and two Boston Terriers, GiGi and Harley in Cave Creek, AZ.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    For parents, experiences and traditions may be solution to reduce stress during difficult holiday season

    by Callie McGill
    Community//

    Blending Family & Holiday Traditions

    by Jeanne Fritch
    Community//

    Christmas Holiday Traditions Around the World

    by Cynthia Thayer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.