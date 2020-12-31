Continuing Covid Holiday Traditions!

As we close the most incredible year on the planet – 2020 – it’s a great time to think about triumphs. Throughout this Covid-Holiday Season, there were many trending talks on Holiday Traditions; whether we were making new traditions or trying to keep repeating traditions alive.

Holiday Tea at the Phoenician has been our family tradition for 5 years. Most years, we invited guests to come along. This year however, it was a Mommy Daughter Date for 2. The tables were spread farther apart and guests wore masks to and from tables but the joy and love was overwhelmingly present.

Covid Holiday Tea at The Phoenician

Even during Covid, nothing compares to The Phoenician during the holidays. The Lobby Tea Court offers a charming classic yet contemporary backdrop for a joyful afternoon. The perfectly lit trees emitting glamor, the classic piano player emitting lively sounds of the season and the Christmas Carolers with stopped by to perform Christmas favorites added extra holiday bliss.

Menu – Your Holiday High Tea menu will consist of three amazing courses; delicious finger sandwiches, freshly baked cones and an amazing array of deserts. Every guest will also have their very own pot of custom tea served in a beautiful teapot and accompanied with a tea cup and strainer. Champagne is optional!Kids – The Phoenician warmly welcomes little-ones and ensures they have an exciting experience. They also have a special kids menu, including favorite finger food options like ham and swiss and peanut butter and jelly. Kids are also half-priced for the Holiday Tea. If you are looking to make beautiful memories, The Phoenician offers Afternoon Tea all year round! Although The Holiday Tea goes through December 30, you can still experience Tea in grandeur – perfect to celebrate the end of 2020 and welcome 2021!Reservations are required. For more information, visit http://www.thephoenician.com/lobby-tea-court.Check them out on IG – https://www.instagram.com/phoenicianscottsdale/