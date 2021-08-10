Contessa Akin of Lessons From Adversity: “Accept yourself and your flaws”

Accept yourself and your flaws. There’s no such thing as a perfect person, and your flaws actually make you unique. Stop trying to be something you’re not or someone that you think others will like better. The truth is that you cannot be your best self unless you first accept yourself for who you are.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Contessa Akin.

Contessa Akin is a Self-Worth Coach, Firewalking Instructor, and Author. Contessa is certified through Anthony Robbins-Cloe Madanes Strategic Intervention as a coach, Fire-walking Instructor through The Firewalking Institute of Research and Education, an NLP Coach with NLP Learning Systems, and a Sex, Love, and Relationship Coach through VITA. Contessa is a former jet engine mechanic in the United States Air Force, She teaches clients how to live the life they imagined by tuning into their authentic self-worth and unlocking their confidence. Besides work, Contessa is a wife to a Dallas Police Officer and a mother of two beautiful teens whom she homeschools.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My story can be overwhelming to some people, but it’s a tale of overcoming and resilience and finding your worth despite your circumstances. When I was three years old, my biological mother decided she didn’t want me or my two-year-old little sister anymore. She stopped on the side of a highway here in Dallas, put us on the side of the road and drove off. I have a half-sister who was about a year old who she kept in the car with her. I don’t necessarily remember getting out of the car, but I distinctly remember being on the grassy hill and all the cars whizzing past. A motorcycle officer eventually came by and kept us safe as he handed us teddy bears and talked to us until somebody came to pick us up. Starting from this event I developed an inner conviction that women are terrible and they will hurt you and can’t be trusted. I carried this conviction with me all through childhood and beyond. I lived with my father, who is a truck driver and was always on the road. It’s no coincidence his philosophy is “my way of the highway.” While I say I grew up with my dad, he wasn’t always physically present. Still, he remained that guy who always called and talked to us while he was on the road, and did so consistently even though I didn’t have much to say to him over the phone.

It is this history and becoming a mom that propelled me to want to have a different life for my kids, it is because of them I was inspired to heal which lead me to helping others improve their well-being.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Our Deepest Fear

By Marianne Williamson

Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.

Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.

It is our light, not our darkness

That most frightens us.

We ask ourselves

Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, and fabulous?

Actually, who are you not to be?

You are a child of God.

You’re playing small

Does not serve the world.

There’s nothing enlightened about shrinking

So that other people won’t feel insecure around you.

We are all meant to shine,

As children do.

We were born to make manifest

The glory of God that is within us.

It’s not just in some of us;

It’s in everyone.

And as we let our own light shine,

We unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.

As we’re liberated from our own fear,

Our presence automatically liberates others

This quote reminds me each time I lay eyes on it that its ok to let my light shine to be seen and heard and simply by doing so I already have an impact in this world.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Book: The body keeps score by Bessel Van Der Kolk

This book brought together all the thoughts and feelings that were a part of my life for so long and made it all make sense. It was the first time in a long time I didn’t feel crazy for what was happening inside me

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Self-Love

For me self-love is about honoring what is right for me, not letting outside influences dictate how I show up in my life or what I choose to do with my life. I recognize, I only get this one life and valuing myself, my time and my talents is the most productive use of my time.

Courage

Courage isn’t always easy, it’s not supposed to be, the very definition is acting in spite of all other emotions that can get in the way. So when I get a case of the I don’t wanna’s I know it’s time to be courageous, when I feel resistant, I step into courage, when I am making excuses, I dose myself with courage.

Compassion

Compassion is the secret glue that holds it all together! Compassion is abundantly available and easy to dismiss so I have to pay attention. Compassion for myself and others is when I see things clearly as they are instead of how I want them to be, being accepting and honest round out compassion. I know I am personally removing compassion when I am being critical, diagnosing, passing judgement or denying my personal responsibility.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who strives for the best in everything they do. It’s a constant striving to be better and do better every day, to always find room for improvement. Often it’s trying to remove all imperfections from themselves and others around them. Perfectionism can take many forms but it usually tends to surround three main areas:

When it comes to our work, we strive for perfection. It’s a constant striving to be better every day with the end result being more perfect and higher quality work or products than anyone else. When it comes to health and fitness, we strive for perfection. Often this means trying to look like some celebrity (who is also usually airbrushed) and completely neglecting our own individual body types. When it comes to others around us, we strive for perfection. Again, this means trying to be better than everyone else. We want to outdo them in every single category of life — relationships, appearance, career, status symbols etc…

The problem with all three forms of perfectionism is that it causes us to be critical of both ourselves and others. It holds us back from living life freely and enjoying it.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I don’t want to paint too bleak a picture of perfectionism because there are in fact some positive aspects. It’s good for us to strive for the best and work hard at everything we do, so if you can sprinkle that onto your life effectively without letting it take over then you’ll be in a really good place. The key is to know where to draw the line and how to maintain it.

Many of you will be reading this post because perfectionism is causing problems for you. This means that there is a large sense of dissatisfaction in your life, in some area or areas. So it makes sense to change the feeling! When we focus on eliminating our dissatisfaction, however, that’s when we usually lose ourselves and fall prey to the negatives of perfectionism.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

#1 Perfectionists become their own worst critics and it often leads them to self-destructive behavior like alcoholism or drug abuse. They constantly put themselves down and berate themselves for not being good enough.

#2 Perfectionists are never satisfied with their efforts, even if they do achieve and succeed at what they set out to do. It’s always a “well I could have done better,” sort of attitude which is extremely detrimental for self-confidence and self-esteem. People who strive for perfection always believe in the saying “the grass is always greener on the other side,” and it’s only when they achieve or reach what they set out to do that they become dissatisfied with their own achievements.

#3 Perfectionists are often lonely people because everyone around them knows of their high expectations, so no one dares get too close to them. Friendships and social relationships can suffer as a direct result of perfectionism because it is hard for people to live up to your expectations all the time.

#4 Perfectionists often have short tempers, are impatient with others and hold grudges against people who they feel have let them down or failed to meet their standards. They can also be very judgmental of others because they believe that everyone should live up to their high standards too.

#5 Perfectionists are often found in careers where their expectations and own personal perfectionist traits are best suited for them, such as law, medicine, engineering etc… They can perform exceptionally well at these professions because of their hard work and focus on excellence, but they are often unhappy because they spend the majority of their time away from loved ones in the pursuit of perfection.

Can you relate to any of these negative aspects described?

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfectionists tend to get stuck and not make progress because they are afraid to take the risk of stepping out of their comfort zone in order to achieve the life they really want. They often get caught in a vicious circle where they don’t take action because there’s a fear that it won’t be perfect, and if they do step out of their comfort zone, they often fall into the trap of focusing on what went wrong or how it could have been better and that leads to more dissatisfaction.

So like I said before perfectionism is not all bad but there’s a fine line between striving for excellence and being a perfectionist which you need to learn where to draw! It’s a very fine line and it’s not always easy to spot!

How can you tell if you have crossed the fine line?

If your life is all about being perfect, then this is usually a sign that you are getting caught up in perfectionism. Perfectionists are obsessed with how things look on the outside but they don’t like to focus on how things feel on the inside. How do you feel, what are your values, and what is really important to you?

Are you happy with your life right now? Are you satisfied with your current situation or relationship? If not then maybe it’s time for a change! Whatever dissatisfaction that got triggered within yourself must be addressed, and if you want to start changing things for the better then you will ultimately need to step out of your comfort zone and take action.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

There is no such thing as perfect. The word “perfection” itself means to reach something that does not exist, so the key here is to learn how to get past the need to be perfect all the time and just do it!

Accept yourself and your flaws. There’s no such thing as a perfect person, and your flaws actually make you unique. Stop trying to be something you’re not or someone that you think others will like better. The truth is that you cannot be your best self unless you first accept yourself for who you are. Isn’t it time to get rid of expectations? Holding others and yourself to perfectionist standards only sets everyone up for disappointment because they’re impossible to meet. Instead, set realistic goals and try to enjoy life as it is. Focus on what can be rather than what could have been. The world will not end if something does not go the way you wanted it to, so there’s no point in stressing out every single time something doesn’t happen the way you planned it. Manage your emotions in a healthier way. I like to send my perfect clients to anger rooms since they tend to bottle up anger and avoid expressing themselves out of fear. You should know (learn it through research & your own experience) that expressing anger or any other emotion, even if you feel embarrassed by doing so, is not as bad as you think. Expressing emotions can help you release pent-up feelings and move forward in life instead of getting stuck in past disappointments. Don’t try to make others perfect — They aren’t! The only way we can truly be happy is when we learn to accept the fact that there’s no such thing as a perfect person or relationship and stop trying to make things otherwise. This doesn’t mean you will always be happy about what happens; but at least you now have an opportunity to grieve, heal, mature, and grow from disappointment rather than let it affect you in a negative way. Take the risk! You will not always be able to control the outcome! Do you feel more secure in your life when you know that everything is under your control? Or are you happy when you take a leap of faith and do things differently than expected? Fear is one of those emotions that can lead to perfectionism. If we let fear dictate our behavior then it’s most likely that we won’t live a fulfilling life, but if we have the courage then we could end up feeling even happier because of facing this fear head-on.

Bonus — Do what you love — The happiest people do things they enjoy and that they’re passionate about. Instead of constantly looking for outside approval or worrying about what others think of you, take a look at how happy doing something makes you feel and then follow your heart instead of society’s or your family’s expectations.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think women have a much more significant influence and impact in this world, and when more of us step into the light, stop playing small and let ourselves be seen and heard, we show ourselves we are valuable. The more women who step into their innate value and exclaim I am worthy, the more extensive the ripple is. The next generation of kiddos born to moms who parent from worthiness vs. fear from abundance vs. scarcity. That is a world that is connected and harmonious.

Women who own their self-worth and step into the light.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

This may be totally cliché for me; it’s totally Oprah. She has had a significant impact in this world and has sat down with some of the most influential people, and I’d love to have private time to connect with her wisdom so I could, in turn, share that out.

